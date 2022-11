Cold Brew

$13.00

Please bear in mind that the cold brew coffee listed here is not under any Kosher L'Pesach Supervision. However we are especially careful and makpid to not allow any chometz into the roasting facility a whole year. Our decaf is a KLP certified decaf that utilizes the Swiss Water Process. Our grinder is where we roast and is never in contact with any chometz Items (Just as our roaster is not). As always, we use Poland Spring water for our cold brew. As in the past, Pickup will be where we roast and not in store. Please make affangements with us Via WhatsApp to 718-704-1188 or email at redefinedorders@gmail.com for pickup.