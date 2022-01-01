A map showing the location of Coffee Turco 481 Cambridge StreetView gallery
Middle Eastern

Coffee Turco 481 Cambridge Street

review star

No reviews yet

481 Cambridge Street

Boston, MA 02134

BREAKFAST

SERPME BREAKFAST

$39.95

TURKISH STANDARD BREAKFAST

$16.95

Menemen (Turkish Egg Dish)

$11.99

Sucuklu Yumurta (Beef Sausage and Egg)

$11.95

MOZZARELLA CHEESE YUMURTA

$9.95

Turkish Simit&Turkish Tea

$4.95

Turkish Acma&Turkish Tea

$4.95

TURCO MIXED OMELET

$11.99

MUSHROOM OMELET

$11.99

TOMATO AND CHEESE OMELET

$11.99

PASTRY

BAKLAVA (3PC)

$6.95

One Piece Baklava

$2.95

KUNEFE

$8.95

KATMER

$8.95

Rice Puding

$5.95

Simit (Sesame Bagel)

$3.95

CHEESE PIE(SU BOREGI)

$8.95

CAKE WITH DARK CHOC SLICE

$7.95

BLUEBERRY CAKE MONO

$7.95

CAKE WITH FOREST FRUITS MONO

$7.95

PLAIN POGACA

$2.95

CHEESE POGACA

$2.95

CARMELLI MONO

$7.95

LATTE CAKE SLICE

$7.95

MARA ICE CREAM

$7.95

MARASH ICE CREAM CACAO

$9.95

RED VELVET SLICE

$7.95

SPECIAL PISTACHIO GARDEN SLICE

$7.95

TIRAMISU SLICE

$7.95

TRES LECHES CARAMEL SLICES

$7.95

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$7.95

CROISSANT CHOCOLATE

$2.95

BAKLAVA TRIANGLE

$4.95

CROISSANT PLAIN

$4.25

MUFFIN

$2.95

KADAIF

$3.75+

Premium Desserts

$8.95

Ultra Cakes

$11.95

Premium Baklava

$6.95

Kazandibi

$7.50

Macaron

$2.75

Eclair

$9.95

SALADS

AVOCADO SALAD

$12.99

BABY ARGULA SALAD

$12.99

CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

CHEF`S SALAD

$12.99

MEDITERRIAN SALAD

$12.99

South West SALAD

$12.99

MIX GREEN SALAD

$11.95

SANDWICHES

APPLEWOOD SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.50

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$11.95

GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.95

HUMMUS SANDWICH

$10.95

MOZZERELLA SANDWICH

$11.50

SMOKED SALMON SANDWICH

$13.50

Roast Chicken SANDWICH

$13.50

Wake-Up Sandwiches

$11.50

Gozleme(Flatbread)

$5.95

Hamburger

$8.95

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$5.95

Sigara Borek(4pcs)

$5.95

TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.95

FETA TOAST

$8.95

KASHKAVAL TOAST

$9.95

MIX TOAST

$10.95

WAFFLES

BANANA SPLIT WAFFLE

$14.95

CARAMEL BANANA WAFFLE

$14.95

CHOCOCRAZY WAFFLE

$14.95

COOKIES & CREAM WAFFLE

$14.95

FOREST'S WAFFLE

$14.95

HAZELNUT WAFFLE

$14.95

TURCO'S SPECIAL WAFFLE

$14.95

3 Piece of Pancake

$12.95

DAILY SPECIAL

Daily Special

$16.99

Daily Soup

$5.00

Ramadan special

$29.95

Homemade Plain Yoghurt

$5.95

Side of Rice

$5.95

Kofte & Rice & Salad

$16.95

Azer Special

$17.95

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.25

COLD DRINKS

CAN SODA

$2.75

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

ICED CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

ICED COFFEE

$3.00+

ICED LATTE

$3.50+

ICED MOCHA

$3.75+

ICED TEA

$3.50+

JUICE

$3.50

MINERAL WATER

$2.95

Water

$1.95

HOMEMADE AYRAN

$3.95

HOT DRINKS

ALL TEAS

$3.95

AMERICANO

$2.75+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

CHAI TEA LATTE

$3.75+

COFFE MOCHA

$3.75+

COFFEE LATTE

$3.50+

ESPRESSO

$2.50+

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$2.75+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.00+

TEA POT

$14.95+

TURKISH COFFEE

$4.95

TURKISH TEA

$1.95+

SAHLEP

$5.00

Big Turk Kahve

$7.75

Sand Turk Kahve

$6.50

SMOOTHIES

MOJITO SMOOTHIE

$7.75

PURE POWER SMOOTHIE

$7.75

START UP SMOOTHIE

$7.75

STRAWBERRY BURST SMOOTHIE

$7.75

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE

$7.75

TWIST SMOOTHIE

$7.75

UMAMI SMOOTHIE

$7.75

BUTTERFLY SMOOTHIE

$7.75

COCONUT LEMONADE SMOOTHIE

$7.75

EXOTIC SMOOTHIE

$7.75

PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$7.75

TEMPTATION SMOOTHIE

$7.75

WATERMELON BANANA SMOOTHIE

$7.75

CITRUS SMOOTHIE

$7.75

COFFEE VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$7.75

FIBER SMOOTHIE

$7.75

FUSION SMOOTHIE

$7.75

LADY'S SMOOTHIE

$7.75

MOCHA COFFEE SMOOTHIE

$7.75

OATMEAL PLUS SMOOTHIE

$7.75

PASSION SMOOTHIE

$7.75

WOMEN'S POWER SMOOTHIE

$7.75

ANTI TOXICINS SMOOTHIE

$7.75

ANTIOXIDAN SMOOTHIE

$7.75

CARDIO SMOOTHIE

$7.75

COLEGENO SMOOTHIE

$7.75

DIGESTION SMOOTHIE

$7.75

ENERMAX SMOOTHIE

$7.75

GINGER COOL SMOOTHIE

$7.75

GREEN FIT SMOOTHIE

$7.75

IMMUNITY SMOOTHIE

$7.75

LEMON CRUSH SMOOTHIE

$7.75

LION RUBY SMOOTHIE

$7.75

PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

$7.75

SKIN CARE SMOOTHIE

$7.75

SPORTY SPICE SMOOTHIE

$7.75

THE SECRET SMOOTHIE

$7.75

Event1

Food and Dessert

$32.95

Glasses of Raki

$13.00

Bottle of Raki

$130.00

Efes Beer

$10.00

Glass of Wine

$12.00

Event Fee

$10.00

Beef Dish

$24.95

CHICKEN

$19.95

Bottle of Wine

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

481 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

