Coffee Cabin Espresso Marshfield
140 Reviews
$
103 W Kalsched St.
Marshfield, WI 54449
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot
Coffee Regular
Dark and light roast or try one of our rotating flavored coffees
Decaf
Café Au Lait
Dark roast coffee with steamed milk
Red Eye
Kick it up a notch by adding a shot of espresso to our brewed coffee
Black Eye
Maybe you shouldn't be driving, but you can still add TWO shots of espresso to our brewed coffee!
Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam
Cappuccino
Espresso with milk foam
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Espresso
...the finest you'll get anywhere!
Macchiato
Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam
Piper Leaf Tea
Try one of our many flavors of traditionally steeped tea
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
Decadent latte made with Indian-spiced black tea
London Fog
Earl Gray tea with steamed milk and vanilla syrup
Matcha Tea Latte
Premium Grade machta tea suspended in steamed milk. Try it plain or with a dash of vanilla syrup!
Hot Chocolate
Thick and delicious Torani Puremade chocolate topped with house-made whipped cream
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate with the same Mexican spices used in our Mexican Mocha latte
Steamer
Steamed milk with flavor syrup
Almond Roca Mocha
Mocha latte with almond and butterscotch syrup
Andes Mint
This mocha and Creme de Menthe delight is the ultimate nostalgic beverage!
German Chocolate
Sinfully good mocha latte with caramel and coconut flavors.
Mexican Mocha
Mocha latte with Mexican spices. Ask for it with a touch of cayenne for a nice kick!
Milky Way
Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce
White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate latte
Peppermint Mocha
Mocha latte with peppermint syrup
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
A personal favorite - it just doesn't get better than chocolate and peanut butter, and this beverage uses genuine Reese's® peanut butter sauce!
S'Mores
You'll be singing kumbaya during your drive for sure while sipping at this!
Snickers
Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup
White Chocolate Lavender
A delightful white chocolate latte with a hint of lavender
White Raspberry Mocha
Need we say more?
Cold
Iced Coffee
Latte
Espresso with milk and ice. Personalize with your favorite flavor syrup or try one of our recipes below!
Fit Frappe
20g protein, 130 calories, 5g fiber, <1g sugar, 3.5g fat, and 5 net carbs topped off with 200mg caffeine!
Americano
Espresso, water, and ice
Macchiato
Espresso with milk and ice. Personalize with your favorite flavor syrup or try one of our recipes below!
Low Carb Mocha
Iced Tea
Family grown, harvested, and blended on a small farm near Huntsville, Alabama, these teas are exquisite and filled with flavor!
Bubble Tea
Not your ordinary iced tea - this is an exotic, flavor bomb of a beverage and includes bursting boba made with 25% fruit juice.
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
Vanilla latte with chai tea flavoring
Matcha Tea Latte
Passion Tea Lemonade
Lotus Energy
A plant-based energy beverage that is highly customizable with syrups, boba, cold foam, and more!
Lotus Lemonade
Cabin Cream
Caffeine-free frappe in fun kids flavors!
Italian Soda
Handmade sodas using fresh seltzer water and a choice of our many syrups.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate blended smooth with ice and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Fruit Smoothie
Almond Roca Mocha
Mocha latte with almond and butterscotch syrup
Andes Mint
This mocha and Creme de Menthe delight is the ultimate nostalgic beverage!
Mexican Mocha
Mocha latte with Mexican spices. Ask for it with a touch of cayenne for a nice kick!
Midstate Mint Mocha
Mocha latte with peppermint syrup
Milky Way
Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce
White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate latte
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
Genuine Reese's peanut butter and dark chocolate sauces in a blended latte. Delicious!
Snickers
Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup
Twix
White Chocolate Lavender
A delightful white chocolate latte with a hint of lavender
White Chocolate Raspberry
Need we say more?
Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
We look forward to serving you!
103 W Kalsched St., Marshfield, WI 54449