Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Coffee Cabin Espresso Marshfield

140 Reviews

$

103 W Kalsched St.

Marshfield, WI 54449

Order Again

Popular Items

Lotus Energy
Latte
Latte

Hot

Coffee Regular

Coffee Regular

$2.00+

Dark and light roast or try one of our rotating flavored coffees

Decaf

Decaf

$2.00+
Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$2.25+

Dark roast coffee with steamed milk

Red Eye

Red Eye

$2.75+

Kick it up a notch by adding a shot of espresso to our brewed coffee

Black Eye

Black Eye

$3.50+

Maybe you shouldn't be driving, but you can still add TWO shots of espresso to our brewed coffee!

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso with milk foam

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

...the finest you'll get anywhere!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam

Piper Leaf Tea

Piper Leaf Tea

$3.00+

Try one of our many flavors of traditionally steeped tea

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Decadent latte made with Indian-spiced black tea

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50+

Earl Gray tea with steamed milk and vanilla syrup

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Premium Grade machta tea suspended in steamed milk. Try it plain or with a dash of vanilla syrup!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Thick and delicious Torani Puremade chocolate topped with house-made whipped cream

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot chocolate with the same Mexican spices used in our Mexican Mocha latte

Steamer

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamed milk with flavor syrup

Almond Roca Mocha

Almond Roca Mocha

$4.00+

Mocha latte with almond and butterscotch syrup

Andes Mint

Andes Mint

$4.00+

This mocha and Creme de Menthe delight is the ultimate nostalgic beverage!

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$4.00+

Sinfully good mocha latte with caramel and coconut flavors.

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$4.00+

Mocha latte with Mexican spices. Ask for it with a touch of cayenne for a nice kick!

Milky Way

Milky Way

$4.00+

Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

White chocolate latte

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$4.00+

Mocha latte with peppermint syrup

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$3.50+

A personal favorite - it just doesn't get better than chocolate and peanut butter, and this beverage uses genuine Reese's® peanut butter sauce!

S'Mores

S'Mores

$4.00+

You'll be singing kumbaya during your drive for sure while sipping at this!

Snickers

Snickers

$4.00+

Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup

White Chocolate Lavender

White Chocolate Lavender

$4.00+

A delightful white chocolate latte with a hint of lavender

White Raspberry Mocha

White Raspberry Mocha

$4.00+

Need we say more?

Cold

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.25+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with milk and ice. Personalize with your favorite flavor syrup or try one of our recipes below!

Fit Frappe

Fit Frappe

$5.50+

20g protein, 130 calories, 5g fiber, <1g sugar, 3.5g fat, and 5 net carbs topped off with 200mg caffeine!

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso, water, and ice

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso with milk and ice. Personalize with your favorite flavor syrup or try one of our recipes below!

Low Carb Mocha

Low Carb Mocha

$5.50+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Family grown, harvested, and blended on a small farm near Huntsville, Alabama, these teas are exquisite and filled with flavor!

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.00+

Not your ordinary iced tea - this is an exotic, flavor bomb of a beverage and includes bursting boba made with 25% fruit juice.

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla latte with chai tea flavoring

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Passion Tea Lemonade

$5.00+
Lotus Energy

Lotus Energy

$5.00+

A plant-based energy beverage that is highly customizable with syrups, boba, cold foam, and more!

Lotus Lemonade

$5.00+
Cabin Cream

Cabin Cream

$3.50+

Caffeine-free frappe in fun kids flavors!

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Handmade sodas using fresh seltzer water and a choice of our many syrups.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Ghirardelli chocolate blended smooth with ice and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$3.50+
Almond Roca Mocha

Almond Roca Mocha

$4.50+

Mocha latte with almond and butterscotch syrup

Andes Mint

Andes Mint

$4.50+

This mocha and Creme de Menthe delight is the ultimate nostalgic beverage!

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$4.50+

Mocha latte with Mexican spices. Ask for it with a touch of cayenne for a nice kick!

Midstate Mint Mocha

Midstate Mint Mocha

$4.50+

Mocha latte with peppermint syrup

Milky Way

Milky Way

$4.50+

Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

White chocolate latte

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

$3.50+

Genuine Reese's peanut butter and dark chocolate sauces in a blended latte. Delicious!

Snickers

Snickers

$4.50+

Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup

Twix

$4.50+
White Chocolate Lavender

White Chocolate Lavender

$4.50+

A delightful white chocolate latte with a hint of lavender

White Chocolate Raspberry

White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.50+

Need we say more?

Breakfast

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.75

Pick one of our delicious flavors when you pick up your order!

Fresh Bakery Item

Fresh Bakery Item

$3.00

A rotating selection of fresh muffins, donuts, turnovers, scones, and more!

Kids Cone

$0.50

Coffee

12 oz Bag (Whole Bean)

12 oz Bag (Whole Bean)

$16.00

10% of our proceeds and 20% of Grounds and Hounds’ go directly to supporting animal shelters... (and the coffee is great too!)

Insulated Airpot

Insulated Airpot

$15.00

A full 2.5L airpot of your favorite brew to share. Includes cups, sleeves, lids, and half and half.

Treats

Chocolate Espresso Beans (4oz)

Chocolate Espresso Beans (4oz)

$5.00

Fresh from an East coast chocolatier, these are delightful. Available both with and without an espresso bean in the center.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

103 W Kalsched St., Marshfield, WI 54449

Directions

Gallery
Coffee Cabin Espresso image
Coffee Cabin Espresso image
Coffee Cabin Espresso image
Coffee Cabin Espresso image
Map
