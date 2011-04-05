  • Home
Coffee Central Hernando 39 West Commerce Street

No reviews yet

39 West Commerce Street

Hernando, MS 38632

Order Again

Latte

Breve

$4.75

Brown Sugar Bourbon latte

$5.25

Cappuccino

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Cherry Cordial

$6.25

Cinnamon Dolce latte

$5.25

Creme Brulee latte

$5.25

Flight board

$22.00

Goldilocks latte

$6.25

Honey Comb latte

$5.75

Humble Bee latte

$6.25

Latte

$4.75

Mama bear latte

$5.25

Mocha latte

$5.25

Sun Set latte

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

PSL

$5.75

Espresso

Doppio

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Other Beverages

Cup of Ice Water

$0.50

Steamer

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.75

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Central Cider

$5.00

Affogato

$6.25

Coffee

Senior Drip brew

$1.00

Drip Brew Coffee

$3.00

Cafe' Au Lait

$3.75

Red Eye

$5.50

Pour over

$5.00

Bullet Proof

$5.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.25

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Growler (new empty)

$14.00

Growler Fill up

$22.00

Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$6.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

WCM Frappe

$6.00

Oreo Frappe

$6.50

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Runrise refresher tea

$6.00

Butterfly Pea Tea

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Mint Green Tea

$3.85

Coconut almond

$3.85

Earl Grey

$3.85

English Breakfast

$3.85

Chamomile

$3.85

London Fog

$4.75

Lavender London fog

$5.00

ImmuniTEA

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Pomegranate tea

$3.85

Central Soda

Central Soda

$4.25

Lotus

Lotus energy lemonade

$6.00

Lotus energy Soda

$6.00

Lemonade

lemonade

$4.50

frozen lemonade

$5.50

Smoothie

Pinapple

$7.00

Berry

$7.00

Green

$7.00

Peach

$7.00

Tropical

$7.00

Pup cup

pup cup

Bake Case

Scone

$3.75

Muffins

$3.50

Puff pastry

$5.25

Bag Cookies espresso choc chip

$4.00

Bag Cookies Lemon

$4.00

Cake Pops

$2.89

Large painted cookie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Individual Cookies - Toffee Nut

$3.00

3 for $8 toffee nut

$8.00

Rainbow treat Gluten Free

$6.00

Sweet Lalas Cookie Gluten Free

$4.00

Other Good Eats

Commerce street trio

$16.00

Charcuterie for two

$18.00

House made hummus

$12.00

kettle chips w dip

$6.00

Toast/Bagel/Croissants

Avocado Toast Cream cheese

$7.25

Avocado toast olive oil and crushed red pepper

$7.25

Avocado toast - sweet and spicy w feta

$8.00

Avocado toast - hummus / cucumber

$9.75

Build your own Bagel

$3.25

Bacon egg and cheese sandwich

$7.00

Elvis toast

$6.25

Nutella Berry Toast

$6.25

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Salads

Main Street

$12.00

Central Club

$15.75

Arugula

$13.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sandwich & Panini

Toasted BLT

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Gouda

$13.00

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.75

Side alley Pimento Panini

$12.00

BPT panini

$14.00

Grilled Chicken caesar Wrap

$12.00

Vegan hummus wrap

$14.00

Kids Meal

Kids - PBJ

$6.75

Kids - Grilled cheese

$6.75

Kids - Ham and cheese

$7.75

kids - turkey and cheese

$7.75

Quiche

Quiche Plate

$13.00

Slice of Quiche

$8.00

Frittata plate

$13.00

individual frittata

$8.00

Soups

Creamy Pablano

$4.00

Roasted red pepper and gouda

$4.00

Vegetable

$4.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Gumbo

$4.00

Chili

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Brunch/Lunch Specials

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Brunch Board

$14.00

French toast with side of fruit

$12.00

Meatless Monday special

$14.00

Quiche Sampler

$14.00

Acai

Build your own bowl

$9.00

Classic banana bowl

$12.75

Classic berry bowl

$12.75

Elvis Bowl

$12.75

Aloha

$13.75

Hippie

$13.75

Oats and Apples

$12.25

Breakfast All Day

Bacon, egg, potato breakfast wrap

$7.25

Vegan Sausage breakfast wrap

$8.25

Sausage balls

$5.85

Stuffed Waffle platter

$12.55

Individual Stuffed Waffle

$6.15

Sides

potato salad

$3.00

side salad

$4.00

chips

soup

$4.00

fruit bowl

$4.00

Twice baked potato casserole (special)

$4.00

Combos

Cup soup and side Main Street salad

$11.00

Flatbread

BBQ chicken

$14.00

Caprese chicken

$14.00

Special

$14.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Toppo Chico

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Tazo TEA

$3.00

Comeback Coffee Soda Single Can

$4.00

Comeback Coffee Soda 4 pack

$16.00

Fruit Water

$16.00

Food

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.28

Bacon egg and Gouda

$5.25

Chicken salad bowl

$7.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Sausage Balls

$5.85

Stuffed Waffle

$6.15

Slice of Quiche

$7.00

Fritatta

$7.00

Fruit and cheese cup

$4.99

Soup

$4.00

Protein balls

$4.00

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$10.25

Pre Packaged

Pickel Packs

$3.00

Bagel 4 pack

$8.50

Oatmeal

$4.25

Chips

$3.00

The Original Grit Girls

$12.00

Platters

Sandwich Platter - serves 10

$80.00

Assorted sandwich platter - serves 10

$85.00

One Dozen Muffin Platter

$39.00

One Dozen Scone Platter

$39.00

Mix Scones and Muffins

$39.00

2 dozen sausage balls

$28.00

Jar of Pepper Jelly

$11.00

Whole Quice

$28.00

Large Fresh Fruit platter

$48.00

cookie platter

$36.00

Coffee Catering

96 ounce to go box

$26.00

Cups / lids / sleeve / sweetner/ creamer

$1.00

Box Lunch

Box Lunch - sandwich w cookie and chips

$16.00

soda / water with box lunch or platters

$2.00

charcuterie

Charcuterie large tray

$48.00

Extra crackers

$5.00

Catering beverages

Bottled water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gallon sweet tea

$7.00

Gallon unsweet tea

$7.00

Bag of ice

$2.00

96 oz coffee box

$24.00

Cups / lids / sweeter/ creamer for coffee per person

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are a full service coffee house and cafe. Desoto County's Speciality coffee. A place where coffee and community meet. We look forward to serving you amazing coffee and good eats!

39 West Commerce Street, Hernando, MS 38632

