Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Central Southaven 5627 Getwell Road

review star

No reviews yet

5627 Getwell Road

Southaven, MS 38672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte
Muffins
Goldilocks

Bar

Latte

Breve

$4.75

Espresso and steamed half and half

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

espresso with frothy steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Stacked latte - from the bottom up, vanilla, choice of milk, espresso and caramel drizzle

Cinnamon Dolce

Cinnamon Dolce

$5.25

White chocolate cinnamon latte

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.25

like the decadent dessert - creme brûlée latte is a crowd pleaser with raw sugar and caramel

Goldilocks

$6.25

Oat milk latte with a woodsy maple and coconut syrup add

Honeycomb

Honeycomb

$5.75

A CC fave! Lavender, honey and white chocolate latte

Humble Bee

$6.25

Oat milk latte with a dash of honey and Orange

Latte

$4.75

Espresso and steamed milk

Mama Bear

Mama Bear

$5.25

Oat milk latte with blackberry and honey

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25

Mocha latte

Sunset

Sunset

$5.25

Honey and Cinnamon latte

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

White chocolate latte

KP - Americano w/ Caramel, Vanilla, and Milk

$5.00

Espresso

Doppio

$3.50

two shots of espresso

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso with a dash of steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Other Beverages

Ice Water

$0.50
Lotus Energy Soda

Lotus Energy Soda

$6.00

Plant based energy! LOTUS! Made from green coffee bean extract. Available as a house made soda or lemonade!!

Lotus Energy Lemonade

Lotus Energy Lemonade

$6.00

Plant based energy! LOTUS! Made from green coffee bean extract. Available as a house made soda or lemonade!!

Central Soda

$4.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50
Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$5.50

Steamer

$3.75

Steamed milk with syrup choice. This a fave among kids!

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Central Cider

$5.00

House made cider with notes of apple and chai

Affogato

Affogato

$6.25

Small batch Area 51 vanilla Ice Cream drowned in a double shot of espresso

Coffee

Drip Brew Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.75

Cafe' Au Lait

$3.75

Red Eye

$5.50
Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.25

Bullet Proof

$5.00

Frappe

Blended iced coffee - like a milk shake

Vanilla Frappe

$6.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

WCM Frappe

$6.00

Oreo Frappe

$6.50

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sunrise Refresher

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Mint Green Tea

$3.85

Coconut Almond

$3.85

Earl Grey

$3.85

English Breakfast

$3.85

Chamomile

$3.85

London Fog

$4.75

Lavender London Fog

$5.00

ImmuniTEA

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Pomegranate Tea

$3.85

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Smoothie

Our smoothies are all non gmo, gluten free, no sugar added and organic
Pineapple

Pineapple

$7.00
Berry

Berry

$7.00
Green

Green

$7.00

Seasonal drinks

Coconut Hilo

$6.50

Rose Buzz

$6.00

Prim and Proper

$6.75

Spring Spritz

$6.00

Honeysuckle Hibiscus Tea

$6.00

Bake Case

Scone

Scone

$3.75
Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

All Day Food

Acai

Build a Bowl

Build a Bowl

$10.00

Banana Bowl

$12.75

Berry Bowl

$12.75
Elvis Bowl

Elvis Bowl

$12.75
Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$13.75

Hippie Bowl

$13.75
Oats and Apples Bowl

Oats and Apples Bowl

$12.25

Breakfast All Day

Bacon, egg, potato breakfast wrap

$7.25

Vegan Sausage breakfast wrap

$8.25

Sausage balls

$5.85

Slice of Quiche

$8.00Out of stock
House made Greek yogurt parfait

House made Greek yogurt parfait

$6.28

A delightful layered treat of organic and gluten-free granola, Greek, yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, and local, honey!

Toast/Bagel/Croissants

Avocado Toast Cream cheese

$7.25

Avocado toast olive oil and crushed red pepper

$7.25

Avocado toast - sweet and spicy w feta

$8.00
Hummus toast - cucumber and tomato

Hummus toast - cucumber and tomato

$9.75

Our house made hummus topped with cucumber, tomato, olive oil and sea salt. Served on your choice of bread

Build your own Bagel

$3.25

Bacon egg and cheese sandwich

$7.00
Elvis toast

Elvis toast

$6.25

Peanut butter, banana and honey on your choice of bead. Toasted. Thank you, thank you very much!

Nutella Berry Toast

$6.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service coffee house and cafe. Desoto County's Speciality coffee. A place where coffee and community meet. We look forward to serving you amazing coffee and good eats!

Location

5627 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lost Pizza Co - Miramar
orange starNo Reviews
5960 Getwell Rd Southaven, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Getwell Road Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
Beans & Leaves
orange starNo Reviews
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104 Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113
orange starNo Reviews
7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113 Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Italia pizza cafe
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange star2.8 • 22
313 Stateline Rd. West Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Southaven
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston