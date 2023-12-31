CoffeeCo - Landisville
2151 State Road
Suite 102
Lancaster, PA 17601
BREAKFAST AFTER 11:30 WEEKEND
Breakfast Plates
- Three Star Breakfast$8.95
Two housemade buttermilk pancakes, Two eggs any style, and a choice of crisp bacon, grilled ham steak or a sausage patty
- Lancaster Breakfast$4.85+
Two eggs made to order with your choice of sourdough, white, wheat, or rye toast. Add grilled hashbrowns and bacon, ham, or sausage for an upcharge
- Buttermilk Pancakes$4.45+
Delicious fluffy housemade buttermilk pancakes. Add chocolate chips, blueberries, or strawberries for an upcharge.
- Fruit Platter$13.75
Fresh fruit cup, local Pequea Valley vanilla yogurt, and a muffin of your choice.
- Yogurt Bowl$8.05
Pequea Valley vanilla yogurt topped with housemade granola, fresh cut strawberries, and blueberries
- Street Corn Hash$10.65
Golden brown hashbrowns mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo blend cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and housemade chipotle lime crema
- French Toast$5.00+
Battered and grilled french toast made with our housemade sweet dough bread
- Baked Oatmeal$7.35
Housemade brown sugar baked oatmeal topped with fresh cut strawberries and blueberries. Served with cold or steamed milk
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Jammy Sammy$9.25
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on a toasted everything bagel spread with housemade hot pepper jam cream cheese spread
- Egg Sandwich$9.55
Two scrambled eggs cooked and folded with CoffeeCo blend cheese topped with bacon, grilled ham, or sausage on your choice of housemade croissant, bagel, or English muffin
- Breakfast Burrito$11.30
Three scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, & peppers, and melted CoffeeCo blend cheese in a whole grain flour tortilla spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
- Avocado Toast$9.00+
Housemade avocado spread, sliced tomato, and feta cheese, and two over medium eggs on a toasted focaccia roll served with a side of mixed greens
Omelettes
- Western Omelet$12.70
3 egg omelette filled with sauteed ham, peppers, onions, and CoffeeCo blend cheese
- Greek Omelet$12.20
3 egg omelette filled with sauteed spinach, tomato, and feta cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelet$13.95
3 egg omelette with sauteed ham, bacon, sausage, and CoffeeCo blend cheese
- Veggie Omelet$12.70
3 egg omelette with sauteed spinach, tomato, onion, red pepper, mushroom, and CoffeeCo blend cheese
- Create Your Own Omelet$12.70
3 egg omelette made to order
Breakfast Sides
- Fruit Cup$6.20
Fresh cut fruit cup
- Bagel*$3.00
Toasted plain or everything bagel
- Sausage Side$3.85
- Bacon Side$3.85
- Ham$3.85Out of stock
- Hashbrowns$3.50
- Toast$2.40
- English Muffin$2.40
- Egg$1.90+
- Side of Yogurt$3.90
- Muffin$3.75
Wide variety of muffins from a local bakery
- Grilled Muffin$3.75
Choice of muffin halved, buttered, and grilled
Throwback Specials
LUNCH WEEKEND
Salads
Classic Sandwiches
- Grilled Reuben$12.55
Grilled thinly sliced corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
- Grilled Rachel$12.55
Grilled thinly sliced turkey, melted swiss cheese, housemade coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye.
- CoffeeCo Melt$12.55
Housemade chicken or tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, and tomatoes on grilled rye.
All American Sandwiches
Signature Sandwiches
- The 30$13.30
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, sliced avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and housemade dill ranch dressing served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
- Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt$13.30
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough
- The 23$13.30
Grilled thinly sliced ham, grilled pineapple and melted provolone with housemade honey mustard on grilled sourdough
Half Sandwiches
- Half BLT$6.20
Crisp bacon topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Half Grilled Cheese$4.00
Provolone, american or swiss cheese. Add Grilled ham, bacon or tomatoes for additional charge.
- Half Rachel$6.65
Grilled turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye.
- Half Reuben$6.65
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye.
- Half S.T.P.A$6.10
Hearty veggie sandwich with sprouts, tomato, provolone, avocado, and mustard or mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with vegetable chips and bread & butter pickles.
- Half Gourmet Chicken Melt$6.65
CoffeeCo chicken salad with bacon, tomato, melted Muenster cheese, sprouts and dill ranch on grilled sour dough
Vegetarian
Throwback Specials
- The Oregon$12.95
Grilled roast beef topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions, melted provolone, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on a grilled pretzel roll
- The Dee$10.95
Housemade tuna salad with craisins topped with lettuce and tomato on grilled cinnamon swirl bread
- Oriental Salad$12.95
A bed of spring mix topped with diced tomatoes, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, slivered almonds, shredded carrots, grilled chicken strips and poppyseed dressing
Soup
Sides
DRINKS
Hot Specialty Drinks
- Hot Latte$4.25+
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
- Hot Cappuccino$4.25+
Two shots of espresso with frothed milk
- Hot Black Eye$3.35+
Two shots of espresso over fresh brewed drip coffee
- Hot Americano$3.25+
Two shots of espresso over hot water.
- Hot Cafe a Lait$3.85+
Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk
- Hot Chai Latte$4.60+
Spiced, or vanilla chai powder in steamed milk
- Hot Tea Latte$3.50+
Choice of steeped tea with flavored syrup or honey and steamed milk.
- Hot Steamer$4.10+
Flavored syrup and steamed milk.
- Hot Chocolate$4.10+
Ghirardelli hot chocolate powder in steamed milk.
- Espresso$2.00+
Single or double shot of espresso
- Traditional Macchiato$2.50
Double shot of espresso with frothed milk foam dolloped on top
- Hot Red Latte$4.25+
Concentrated rooibos tea with steamed milk, honey, and cinnamon.
- Hot Red Tea Cappuccino$4.25+
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.
- Hot Red Symphony$4.25+
Concentrated rooibos with white chocolate, and steamed milk topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.
- Hot Red Americano$3.25+
Concentrated rooibos tea over hot water.
Cold Specialty Drinks
- Iced Latte$4.50+
Cold brewed espresso with milk over ice
- Iced Coffee$2.40+
Cold brewed coffee over ice
- Iced Black Eye$3.70+
Cold brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso
- Iced Americano$3.50+
Double shot of espresso over ice and water
- Iced Chai Latte$4.85+
Spiced, vanilla chai powder in lightly frothed milk poured over ice
- Italian Soda$4.75
Choice of flavoring, vanilla, and club soda over ice.
- Ice Rage$5.50+
Blended coffee drink with your choice of vanilla, caramel, mocha, or coffee flavor.
- Fruit Smoothie$5.50+
Real fruit puree blended with milk and ice.
- Italian Cream Soda$4.75
Choice of flavor, vanilla, club soda and cream over ice.
- Iced Red Latte$4.60+
Concentrated rooibos tea, honey, cinnamon, and milk over ice.
- Red Frappuccino$5.50+
Concentrated rooibos tea, vanilla smoothie mix, honey, cinnamon, and milk blended with ice.
- Fresh Red$4.60+
Concentrated rooibos tea, over ice with your choice of apple, white cranberry, orange juice, or lemonade.
- Iced Red Symphony$4.60+
Concentrated rooibos tea with white chocolate, and milk over ice topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.
- Iced Tea Latte$3.75+
Choice of steeped tea with flavored syrup or honey and milk over ice.
Beverages
- Takeout Hot Coffee$2.05+
Fresh brewed drip coffee
- Takeout Hot Tea$2.05+
Fresh steeped hot tea
- Takeout Iced Tea$2.40+
Daily brewed unsweetened tea
- Milk$1.80+
Local Maplehofe dairy milk
- Soda$2.05
- Takout Lemonade$2.75+
Housemade fresh squeezed lemonade
- Arnold Palmer$2.75+
Fresh squeezed lemonade over house brewed iced tea
Grab & Go
Featured Drinks
- Hot White Chocolate Cranberry Red Latte$5.00+
Hot double shot latte with brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla
- Hot Dark Cocoa Cranberry Latte$5.00+
- Hot Caramel Praline Latte$5.00+
- Hot White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$5.00+
- Iced White Chocolate Cranberry Red Latte$5.25+
- Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$5.25+
- Iced Dark Cocoa Cranberry Latte$5.25+
- Iced Caramel Praline Latte$5.25+
- Gingerbread Cold Brew$4.25+
DESSERT
Homemade Dessert
- Muffin$3.75
Wide variety of muffins from a local bakery
- Grilled Muffin$3.75
Choice of muffin halved, buttered, and grilled
- Seasonal Brownie$3.85
Housemade turtle brownie... cowabunga dude
- Cookie$2.30+
House baked cookies
- Cinnamon Bun$4.95
- Pecan Sticky Bun$5.25
- Scone$3.75
Housemade cinnamon chip scones topped with a glaze
- Seasonal Rice Krispie$3.85
Smore Rice Krispie
- Pumpkin Roll$4.20
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
