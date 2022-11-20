Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Coffee Co - Lancaster

review star

No reviews yet

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Hot Chai Latte
Iced Coffee

Hot Specialty Drinks

Delicious hand crafted hot drinks made to order

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.

Hot Cappuccino

$4.25+

Two shots of espresso with heavily frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.

Hot Black Eye

$3.35+

Two shots of espresso over fresh brewed coffee.

Hot Americano

$3.25+

Two shots of espresso over hot water.

Hot Cafe a Lait

$3.85+

Fresh brewed coffee with lightly frothed hot milk.

Hot Chai Latte

$4.60+

Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk

Hot Tea Latte

$3.50+

Choice of tea with flavored syrup or honey and hot frothed milk.

Hot Steamer

$4.10+

Flavored syrup and hot frothed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Ghirardelli hot chocolate powder in hot frothed milk.

Espresso

$2.00+

Traditional Macchiato

$2.50

Hot Red Latte

$4.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with lightly frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Hot Red Tea Cappuccino

$4.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with heavily frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.

Hot Red Symphony

$4.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with white chocolate, lightly frothed hot milk. Topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.

Hot Red Americano

$3.25+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso over hot water.

Cold Specialty Drinks

Delicious hand crafted cold drinks made to order

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice

Iced Coffee

$2.40+

Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice

Iced Black Eye

$3.70+

Cold Brewed Coffee with 2 Shots Espresso

Iced Americano

$3.50+

2 Shots Espresso over Ice Water

Iced Chai Latte

$4.85+

Spiced, Vanilla, or Raspberry Chai Powder in Frothed Milk poured over Ice

Italian Soda

$4.75

Flavor of choice, vanilla, and club soda over ice.

Ice Rage

$5.50+

Blended coffee drink with your choice of vanilla, caramel, mocha, or coffee flavor.

Fruit Smoothie

$5.50+

Real fruit puree blended with milk and ice.

Italian Cream Soda

$4.75

Flavor of choice, vanilla, club soda and cream over ice.

Iced Red Latte

$4.60+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, honey, cinnamon, and milk over ice.

Red Frappuccino

$5.50+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, honey, cinnamon, and milk blended with ice.

Fresh Red

$4.60+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso, over ice with your choice of apple, cranberry, white cranberry, orange juice, or lemonade.

Iced Red Symphony

$4.60+

Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with white chocolate, and milk over ice. Topped with whip cream, honey, and cinnamon.

Iced Tea Latte

$3.75+

Choice of tea with flavored syrup or honey and milk over ice.

Beverages

Brewed coffee & tea, housemade lemonade, and other beverages

Takeout Hot Coffee

$2.05+

Fresh brewed coffee

Takeout Hot Tea

$2.05+

Fresh steeped hot tea

Takeout Iced Tea

$2.40+

Daily brewed unsweetened tea

Milk

$1.80+

Local Pine View Dairy milk

Soda

$2.05

Takout Lemonade

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Grab & Go

Bottled and ready to go

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.55

Soda

$2.05

Humankind Water

$2.10

Humankind Tea

$2.60

Featured Drinks

Cold brewed espresso with pumpkin sauce, ground cinnamon and milk topped with pumpkin cold foam

Hot Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$4.25+

Double shot latte with salted caramel toffee sauce

Iced Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$5.25+

Double shot latte with salted caramel toffee sauce

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Ghirardelli hot chocolate with pumpkin topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder

Hot Spiced Maple Tea Latte

$3.50+

Stash chai tea steeped with steamed milk, maple syrup and ground cinnamon

Iced Spiced Maple Tea Latte

$3.75+

Stash chai tea steeped with steamed milk, maple syrup and ground cinnamon

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.25+

Cold brewed espresso with pumpkin sauce, ground cinnamon and milk topped with pumpkin cold foam

Homemade Dessert

Muffin

$3.75

Grilled Muffin

$3.75

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.85

Cookie

$2.30+

Salted Caramel Rice Krispie

$3.85

Pumpkin Roll

$3.85

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$2.25

Kids Scrambled Egg & Toast

$3.15

Kids Yogurt & Fruit

$2.60

Kids French Toast

$3.15

Kids Lunch

Kids Half Grilled Cheese

$3.85

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.20
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Gallery
CoffeeCo image
CoffeeCo image

