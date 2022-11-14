Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Cup Cafe

391 Reviews

$$

1109 Wall St

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burritos
Avocado Scramble
Soy Chorizo Scramble

Breakfast

Coffee Cup Rosemary

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, grilled rosemary potatoes, with sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with rosemary bread & a side of salsa fresca

Avocado Scramble

$16.00

Eggs scrambled with avocado & jack cheese, rosemary potatoes topped w/ sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with rosemary bread & a side of salsa fresca

Soy Chorizo Scramble

$16.50

Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with seasoned black beans, jack cheese, flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca

Omar Special

$16.50

Egg whites scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions topped with grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with brown rice, pesto and avocado sauce

Breakfast Burritos

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca

Papas Loco

$15.50

Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca

Breakfast Tamales

$16.50Out of stock

Slightly sweet corn tamales with roasted tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese and sour cream

Zen Breakfast

$16.00

Scrambled egg whites, marinated grilled tofu, brown rice, steamed veggies, sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of salsa fresca

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00

Bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onion and cilantro between local flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans topped with jack cheese and sour cream, & a side of salsa fresca

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with rosemary potatoes

French Toast

$14.00

Challah bread, dipped and grilled to perfection. Served with raspberry pureé & powdereed sugar

Blackberry Pancakes

$14.00

Three pancakes with blackberries, garnished with seasonal fruit, raspberry pureé, butter & powdered sugar

Slice French Toast

$5.00

One slice of our house french toast

Pancakes

$11.00

Three plain pancakes with raspberry pureé, butter & powdered sugar

One Pancake

$4.00

One pancake of your choice

Oatmeal

$6.00

Lunch

Brian's Bowl

$15.50

Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca

Happiness Bowl

$16.50

Your choice of protein with grilled brown rice, seasonal veggies, peanut sauce and Thai chili paste.

Lunch Tamales

$16.50Out of stock

House made, slightly sweet tamales with roasted tomatillo sauce, brown rice, seasoned black beans topped with jack cheese and sour cream, tomatoes, green onions, avocado & mixed greens

Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Crisp lettuce leaves with your choice of protein, cucumber slices brown rice, peanut sauce and Thai chili paste

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, green onions, cilantro & sour cream, wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Served with house chips & salsa fresca

BLT

$14.50

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and salsa

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and salsa

Red Chicken Pozole

$6.50+

A spicy, traditional Mexican soup with free-range chicken.

Superfood Crunch Salad

$15.50

Fresh romaine with toasted quinoa, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa, red onion and cilantro. Served with our zesty chipotle lime dressing.

Soup n Salad

$14.50

Superfood Crunch Salad with a bowl of Green Chicken Pozole. Served with a flour tortilla.

House Quesadilla

$14.50

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Fruit Face Pancake

$7.00

Eggs & Bacon

$7.00

Sides

Rosemary Potatoes

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Avocado

$2.25

Bacon (2)

$3.50

Bacon (4)

$5.50

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Egg Whites (2)

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50+

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$3.00

Wheat Tortilla

$1.50

Rosemary Bread

$5.00

Wheat Bread

$5.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Chicken

$4.50

Organic Tofu

$4.50

Soy Chorizo (GF)

$4.50

Avocado Sauce

$1.50

Corn Salsa

$1.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Pesto

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Cafe Moto French Roast. Fair trade and 100% organic

Americano

$4.50

Espresso and steamed water

Latte

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk

Chai Latte

$6.00

Loose-leaf chai tea, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and steamed milk

Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Espresso and steamed milk with Mexican chocolate, topped with whipped cream

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Milk with Mexican chocolate, topped with whipped cream

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Cafe Moto French Roast. Fair trade and 100% organic

Vincent Vega

$6.00

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Chamomile (Decaf)

$4.00

Peppermint (Decaf)

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cold pressed Orange Juice

Kale Juice

$7.00

Made in-house kale, pineapple, orange juice

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Freshly brewed loose-leaf passion fruit iced tea

Lemonade

$5.00

Organic Cold Pressed Lemonade

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino 500 ml

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Kids Juice

$3.00

Special Juice

$4.50

Carrot Ginger

$6.00

Beer and Mimosas

Kale Mimosa

$9.00

Our house-made kale, pineapple, orange juice and champagne

Mimosa

$7.50

Cold pressed OJ and champagne

Michelada

$8.00

Pacifico Mexican Lager, our house hot sauce and a splash of bloody mary mix over ice with lots of lime.

IPA

$7.00+

A clean & crisp IPA, bursting with citrus and tropical fruit aromas and ﬂavors. 12 oz can, 7.5% ABV

Mexican Lager

$6.00

A medium-light bodied crisp lager that is dry, bright, and incredibly drinkable. 12 oz can, 4.5% ABV

Kombucha

$7.50+

Hard Kombucha w/ activated charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg. 12 oz can, 6% ABV | Organic | Probiotic | Gluten-Free

Mimosa Flight

$16.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
