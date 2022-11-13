Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Emporium - Coralville 925 E 2nd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

925 E 2nd Ave

Coralville, IA 52241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammy

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.00+

Classic house coffee locally roasted by Capanna Coffee Company in North Liberty. Choose between Ethiopia light roast or Sumatra dark roast.

Café au lait

$3.50+

Half classic house coffee and half steamed milk of your choice.

Americano

$3.00+

Locally roasted Lazarus espresso + hot water.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Equal parts locally roasted Lazarus espresso, steamed milk, and dry milk foam.

Latte

$4.00+

Classic latte made with locally roasted Lazarus espresso and steamed milk of your choice.

Mocha

$4.50+

A mocha latte made with locally roasted Lazarus espresso, steamed milk, and milk or white chocolate powder.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Housemade cold brew made with locally roasted Columbian medium coffee beans.

Frappe

$5.25+

A blended drink made with Lazarus espresso, milk, and a flavor of your choice.

Cortado

$3.50

4 oz drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Non-Coffee Drinks

Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea from Rishi Tea. Available both hot and iced!

Chai Latte

$4.50+

A classic spiced black tea latte made with Masala chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

A classic green tea latte made with matcha powder from Rishi Tea and steamed milk. Comes unsweetened!

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Classic hot chocolate made with chocolate powder and steamed milk.

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Monster Cooler (24 oz)

$4.50

White Monster mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Italian Soda

$4.00+

San Pellegrino sparkling water mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Milk (16 oz only)

$2.00

A glass of milk!

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Food Items

Breakfast Sammy

$5.00

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, and housemade aioli on sourdough bread.

West Toast

$7.00

"Fancy" avocado toast with avocado, everything seasoning, tomato, pickled onion, arugula, drizzled with sriracha. Comes on sourdough.

Garden

$6.50

Want some vitamin K? Get this breakfast sandwich with egg, provolone cheese, housemade aioli, spinach, arugula, green pepper, and tomato on sourdough.

Breakfast Club

$6.50

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, housemade aioli, bacon, tomato, and spinach on sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

$3.00+

Classic grilled cheese made with American cheese on sourdough. Great with add-ons!

BLT Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

A fun take on a grilled cheese with provolone, bacon, spinach, tomato, and housemade aioli.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Hearty lunch sandwich with turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and housemade ranch. Available as both a sandwich (on sourdough) or a wrap (tomato basil)!

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

A veggie lovers' dream: a grilled cheese sandwich made with provolone cheese, pickled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and arugula with housemade aioli.

Turkey & Cranberry Panini

$7.00+

An exclusive November special sandwich! Made with turkey, gouda cheese, cranberry sauce, arugula and honey mustard.

Pastries

Croissant

$2.00

Plain butter croissant. Try it with jam!

Muffin (Apple Cinnamon Pecan)

$3.00

Seasonal Specials

Scorpio Latte ♏︎

$4.75+

Our special zodiac latte! Made with chocolate milano and salted caramel flavors. Available Oct 23 - Nov 22.

French Toast Latte

$4.75+

A sweet latte that reminds you of breakfast. Made with housemade brown sugar and maple flavor, with cinnamon powder. Available all season.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

A sweeter take on the pumpkin spice latte! A latte with pumpkin spice flavor, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie drizzle. Available all season.

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.50+

A blended coffee drink made with cold brew, your choice of milk, pumpkin pie sauce and topped with whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00+

Hot apple cider from Wilson's Orchard.

Apple Cider Chai

$5.00+

Chai latte mixed with sweet apple cider from Wilson's Orchard. Available all season!

Pumpkin Apple Cider

$5.00+

Wilson's apple cider with pumpkin spice, whipped cream and pumpkin drizzle. Hot or iced!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

925 E 2nd Ave, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marquee
orange starNo Reviews
920 E 2nd Ave #123 CORALVILLE, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA - 1010 Martin Street
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Martin Street Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
30hop (Coralville)
orange starNo Reviews
900 E 2nd Ave Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Tribute Eatery & Bar
orange star4.1 • 37
901 E 2nd Ave Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Vesta Iowa
orange star4.4 • 276
849 Quarry Rd # 100 Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
La Vecina
orange star4.3 • 199
211 E 9th St Unit 135 Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coralville

Vesta Iowa
orange star4.4 • 276
849 Quarry Rd # 100 Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
La Vecina
orange star4.3 • 199
211 E 9th St Unit 135 Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub
orange star4.5 • 65
808 5th Street Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Tribute Eatery & Bar
orange star4.1 • 37
901 E 2nd Ave Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coralville
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston