The Coffee Emporium - CR 220 3rd Ave SE

220 3rd Ave SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.00+

Classic house coffee locally roasted by Capanna Coffee Company in North Liberty. Choose between Ethiopia light roast or Sumatra dark roast.

Café au lait

$3.50+

Half classic house coffee and half steamed milk of your choice.

Americano

$3.00+

Locally roasted Lazarus espresso + hot water.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Equal parts locally roasted Lazarus espresso, steamed milk, and dry milk foam.

Latte

$4.00+

Classic latte made with locally roasted Lazarus espresso and steamed milk of your choice.

Mocha

$4.50+

A mocha latte made with locally roasted Lazarus espresso, steamed milk, and milk or white chocolate powder.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Housemade cold brew made with locally roasted Columbian medium coffee beans.

Frappe

$5.25+

A blended drink made with Lazarus espresso, milk, and a flavor of your choice.

Cortado

$3.50

4 oz drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Non-Coffee Drinks

Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea from Rishi Tea. Available both hot and iced!

Chai Latte

$4.50+

A classic spiced black tea latte made with Masala chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

A classic green tea latte made with matcha powder from Rishi Tea and steamed milk. Comes unsweetened!

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Classic hot chocolate made with chocolate powder and steamed milk.

Monster Cooler (24 oz)

$4.50

White Monster mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Italian Soda

$4.00+

San Pellegrino sparkling water mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Milk (16 oz only)

$2.00

A glass of milk!

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk mixed with a flavor of your choice.

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Food Items

Breakfast Sammy

$5.00

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, and housemade aioli on sourdough bread.

West Toast

$7.00

"Fancy" avocado toast with avocado, everything seasoning, tomato, pickled onion, arugula, drizzled with sriracha. Comes on sourdough.

Garden

$6.50

Want some vitamin K? Get this breakfast sandwich with egg, provolone cheese, housemade aioli, spinach, arugula, green pepper, and tomato on sourdough.

Breakfast Club

$6.50

Breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, housemade aioli, bacon, tomato, and spinach on sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

$3.00+

Classic grilled cheese made with American cheese on sourdough. Great with add-ons!

BLT Grilled Cheese

$8.00+

A fun take on a grilled cheese with provolone, bacon, spinach, tomato, and housemade aioli.

Turkey Bacon

$8.00+

Hearty lunch sandwich with turkey, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and housemade ranch. Available as both a sandwich (on sourdough) or a wrap (tomato basil)!

Cranberry Turkey Panini

$10.00+

An exclusive October special sandwich! Made with turkey, gouda cheese, green granny smith apple slices, arugula, and honey mustard dressing. Comes on sourdough.

Pastries

Croissant

$2.00

Plain butter croissant. Try it with jam!

Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Scone

$3.00

Seasonal Specials

Scorpio Latte ♏︎

$4.75+

Our special zodiac latte! Made with chocolate milano and salted caramel flavors. Available Oct 23 - Nov 22.

French Toast Latte

$4.75+

A sweet latte that reminds you of breakfast. Made with housemade brown sugar and maple flavor, with cinnamon powder. Available all season.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.00+

A sweeter take on the pumpkin spice latte! A latte with pumpkin spice flavor, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie drizzle. Available all season.

Apple Cider Chai

$5.00+

Chai latte mixed with sweet apple cider from Wilson's Orchard. Available all season!

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.50+

A blended coffee drink made with cold brew, your choice of milk, pumpkin pie sauce and topped with whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00+

Pumpkin Apple Cider

$5.00+

Wilson's apple cider with pumpkin spice, whipped cream and pumpkin drizzle. Hot or iced!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Sip, Savor, Socialize!

Website

Location

220 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

