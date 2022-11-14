- Home
The Coffeehouse Coffeehouse AJ
10150 juntion drive
Annapolis junction, MD 20701
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Espresso Drinks & Tea
Signature Drinks
CoffeeHouse Signature Latte
Our signature 16oz latte flavored with hints of vanilla, brown sugar & chocolate topped with cinnamon and hazelnut.
Honey Lavender Latte
Gourmet Hot chocolate
Rich Ghirardelli Chocolate with Steamed Milk, Whip Cream, Marshmallow Drizzle & Chocolate Shavings
Affogato
A Double Espresso poured over Smooth Vanilla Ice Cream & topped with our Mochacinno Sprinkles
Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte
Our signature 16oz latte flavored with hints of Pumpkin Cheesecake then finished with Whip Cream and a dash of Pumpkin Spice
Ice Blended Drinks
Breakfast Favorites
Pumpkin French Toast Seasonal
Daybreak Skillet
A generous portion of our seasoned home fries mixed with scrambled eggs, bacon & sausage topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers & onions
Cinnamon Crumble French Toast
Banana Blueberry French Toast
Banana Blueberry Yogurt Loaf dredged in Egg Custard then cooked to perfection and topped with fresh sliced Bananas and Powder Sugar. Served with a side of Maple Syrup and fresh fruit
Nutella Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Belgian Liege Waffle with Nutella, Fresh Strawberries and Whip Cream
Chicken & Waffle
Southern Style Fried Chicken atop a sweet Liège Waffle with Cinnamon Butter and a side of Maple Syrup
PB Berry Crunch French Toast
Sunup Sammies
Asiago Egg & Cheese
A fried egg and cheddar cheese served on a toasted asiago bagel
Turkey Egg White
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese and egg whites served on toasted multigrain bread with a slice of tomato
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Scrambled egg and melted American cheese served on a plain bagel with crispy bacon
Sausage Egg & Cheese
A fried egg and pork sausage with melted cheese served on a toasted Asiago bagel
Ham Egg & Cheese
Smoked ham, American cheese and a fried egg served on an oversized English muffin
Southwest Bacon Egg & Cheese
Scrambled egg, bacon and pepperjack cheese served on our jalapeno cheddar roll with a southwest sauce
Pesto Sunrise
Served on a tomato rosemary baguette with melted swiss cheese, a fried egg, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and a pesto aioli sauce
Omelettes
Buffalo Chicken Omelette
Grilled chicken and crumbled bleu cheese folded into an 8” omelette with sliced jalapenos and buffalo sauce and served with seasoned home fries
Western Omelette
Smoked ham, green peppers and red onions folded into an 8” omelette with melted pepperjack cheese and served with seasoned home fries.
Garden Omelette
Roasted red peppers, red onions and green peppers folded into an 8’ omelette with tomatoes, mushrooms and melted cheddarjack cheese served with seasoned home fries.
California Omelette
Bacon, avocado, mushrooms and tomatoes with cheddarjack cheese in an 8” omelette with seasoned home fries.
Omelete Your Way
Pick any two meats, cheeses and up to 5 veggies to fold into an 8” omelette your way!
Oats
Berry Almond OatMeal
With blueberries, strawberries, slivered almonds, granola and topped with berry drizzle, chia seeds and honey.
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Topped with sliced banana, slivered almonds, peanut butter drizzle, granola with honey and chia seeds.
PJ Jammer Oat Meal
With peanut butter & berry drizzle, strawberries, granola, slivered almonds honey and chia seeds
Apple Pie Oatmeal
Soup, Salads & Toast
Classic Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado spread over toasted multigrain bread, finished with our Seasoned Arugula & Chia Seeds
BLT Avocado Toast
Mashed Avocado spread over toasted Multigrain, with Crisp Bacon, Tomato, Spring Mix & Garlic Aioli
Coffeehouse Salad
Cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, mushrooms & green peppers served on a bed of fresh spring mix greens and topped with seasoned ciabatta croutons, slivered almonds, dried cranberries and a champagne vinaigrette. Add Grilled chicken, grilled steak, roasted pork or grilled salmon.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions served on a bed of chopped romaine with hard boiled egg, bacon, & crumbled bleu cheese with ciabatta croutons & Dijon vinaigrette
Warm Brussels Sprout Salad
Sauteed shaved Brussel sprouts served with red onions and grated parmesan cheese and topped with ciabatta croutons, dried cranberries and creamy Caesar dressing. Add Grilled chicken, grilled steak, roasted pork or grilled salmon.
Soup Du Jour
Between The Bread
Turkey Avocado
Smoked Turkey, Bacon & melted Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Ciabatta topped with Fresh Avocado, Spring Mix, Roasted Red Peppers & finished with an Aioli Drizzle. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Melted Pepperjack Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheddar Roll with Fresh Tomatoes, Spring Mix & a Chipotle Aioli Drizzle. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Balsamic Glazed Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Sliced Tomatoes served on a Toasted Ciabatta with Seasoned Olive Oil & a Balsamic Glaze. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Coffeehouse Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar, Swiss & Parmesan Cheese served on Toasted Sourdough finished with a Dijon Aioli & Rosemary Butter. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Turkey Pesto
Smoked Turkey, Melted Provolone & Pesto Aioli with Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Sliced Tomatoes & Red Onion. Served on our Artisan Rosemary Tomato Baguette. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Turkey Cranberry
Smoked Turkey, Melted Cheddar & Cranberry Compote served with Arugula, Red Onion & Mayo on an Artisan Cranberry Walnut Roll. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Cuban Pretzel
Smoked Ham, Roasted Pork, Dill Pickles & melted Swiss Cheese. Served on a Toasted Pretzel Roll with our house Dijon Aioli. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.
Pastry
Danish
Apple Turnover
Donut
Muffin
Scone
Black Bottom
Cinnamon Roll
Crumb Cake
Biscotti
Cookies N Cream Brownie
Energy Bar, Berg
Pound Cake Loaf
Blondie
Eclair
Oven Arts
Marshmallow Square
Gluten/dairy Free Choc Chip Cookie
GF Buckeye Brownie
GF Lemon Bar
GF Buckeye Brownie
GF Rasp Almond Tart
GF Espresso Brownie
Cappuccino Cheesecake
Raspberry Swirl
Carrot Cake
Toasted Bagels
Croissants
Bottled Drinks
Apple Juice 10oz Bottle
OrangeJuice 10oz Bottle
Sanpellegrino Can
Arizona Bottle
MaineRoot Bottle
Fiji Water 500ml
Evian Water 500ml
Water S.Pelligrino Pomplemo 16.9oz
Milk Lowfat Organic 8oz Carton
Chocolate Milk Lowfat Organic 8oz Carton
Arnold Palmer Big Can
20oz Fountain Soda
32oz Fountain Soda
Evian Water 330ml
Pellerino
Remedy Drink
Open Food
Sides
Whole Beans/Grinds To Go
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction, MD 20701