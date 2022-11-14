Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Coffeehouse Coffeehouse AJ

review star

No reviews yet

10150 juntion drive

Annapolis junction, MD 20701

Order Again

Popular Items

Daybreak Skillet
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Toasted Bagel

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.69+

Locally roasted blends from Chesapeake Bay Coffee Roasters

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.99+

Coffee with a shot of esspresso

Americano

$2.99+

Espresso and water

Single Origin Pour Over 12oz

Single Origin Pour Over 12oz

$3.99

Pick from one of our locally roasted single origin coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Espresso Drinks & Tea

Latte

Latte

$4.99+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99+
Hot Tea 16oz

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.99
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.99
Cortado

Cortado

$4.89
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.55

Signature Drinks

CoffeeHouse Signature Latte

CoffeeHouse Signature Latte

$5.49+

Our signature 16oz latte flavored with hints of vanilla, brown sugar & chocolate topped with cinnamon and hazelnut.

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.99
Gourmet Hot chocolate

Gourmet Hot chocolate

$4.09

Rich Ghirardelli Chocolate with Steamed Milk, Whip Cream, Marshmallow Drizzle & Chocolate Shavings

Affogato

Affogato

$5.75

A Double Espresso poured over Smooth Vanilla Ice Cream & topped with our Mochacinno Sprinkles

Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

$4.99+

Our signature 16oz latte flavored with hints of Pumpkin Cheesecake then finished with Whip Cream and a dash of Pumpkin Spice

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Pint

Cold Brew Pint

$3.99
Nitro Cold Brew Pint

Nitro Cold Brew Pint

$4.99
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Ice Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe 20oz

$5.49
Mocha Frappe 20oz

Mocha Frappe 20oz

$5.49
Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

$5.49
Strawberry Banana Smoothie 20oz

Strawberry Banana Smoothie 20oz

$5.49

Peach Frappe 20oz

$5.49

Peach Smoothie 20oz

$5.49
Mango Smoothie 20oz

Mango Smoothie 20oz

$5.49

Pumpkin Frappe

$5.49

Breakfast Favorites

Pumpkin French Toast Seasonal

$11.99
Daybreak Skillet

Daybreak Skillet

$10.49

A generous portion of our seasoned home fries mixed with scrambled eggs, bacon & sausage topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers & onions

Cinnamon Crumble French Toast

$11.99Out of stock
Banana Blueberry French Toast

Banana Blueberry French Toast

$11.99

Banana Blueberry Yogurt Loaf dredged in Egg Custard then cooked to perfection and topped with fresh sliced Bananas and Powder Sugar. Served with a side of Maple Syrup and fresh fruit

Nutella Strawberry Belgian Waffle

Nutella Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Belgian Liege Waffle with Nutella, Fresh Strawberries and Whip Cream

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

Southern Style Fried Chicken atop a sweet Liège Waffle with Cinnamon Butter and a side of Maple Syrup

PB Berry Crunch French Toast

$11.99

Sunup Sammies

Asiago Egg & Cheese

$5.49

A fried egg and cheddar cheese served on a toasted asiago bagel

Turkey Egg White

Turkey Egg White

$6.99

Smoked turkey, provolone cheese and egg whites served on toasted multigrain bread with a slice of tomato

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Scrambled egg and melted American cheese served on a plain bagel with crispy bacon

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.49

A fried egg and pork sausage with melted cheese served on a toasted Asiago bagel

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Smoked ham, American cheese and a fried egg served on an oversized English muffin

Southwest Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Scrambled egg, bacon and pepperjack cheese served on our jalapeno cheddar roll with a southwest sauce

Pesto Sunrise

$6.59

Served on a tomato rosemary baguette with melted swiss cheese, a fried egg, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and a pesto aioli sauce

Omelettes

Buffalo Chicken Omelette

Buffalo Chicken Omelette

$11.49

Grilled chicken and crumbled bleu cheese folded into an 8” omelette with sliced jalapenos and buffalo sauce and served with seasoned home fries

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$11.49

Smoked ham, green peppers and red onions folded into an 8” omelette with melted pepperjack cheese and served with seasoned home fries.

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$11.49

Roasted red peppers, red onions and green peppers folded into an 8’ omelette with tomatoes, mushrooms and melted cheddarjack cheese served with seasoned home fries.

California Omelette

California Omelette

$12.99

Bacon, avocado, mushrooms and tomatoes with cheddarjack cheese in an 8” omelette with seasoned home fries.

Omelete Your Way

Omelete Your Way

$11.49

Pick any two meats, cheeses and up to 5 veggies to fold into an 8” omelette your way!

Oats

Berry Almond OatMeal

Berry Almond OatMeal

$5.49

With blueberries, strawberries, slivered almonds, granola and topped with berry drizzle, chia seeds and honey.

Banana Nut Oatmeal

Banana Nut Oatmeal

$5.49

Topped with sliced banana, slivered almonds, peanut butter drizzle, granola with honey and chia seeds.

PJ Jammer Oat Meal

PJ Jammer Oat Meal

$5.49

With peanut butter & berry drizzle, strawberries, granola, slivered almonds honey and chia seeds

Apple Pie Oatmeal

$5.49

Soup, Salads & Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$6.59

Mashed avocado spread over toasted multigrain bread, finished with our Seasoned Arugula & Chia Seeds

BLT Avocado Toast

BLT Avocado Toast

$7.99

Mashed Avocado spread over toasted Multigrain, with Crisp Bacon, Tomato, Spring Mix & Garlic Aioli

Coffeehouse Salad

Coffeehouse Salad

$8.99

Cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, mushrooms & green peppers served on a bed of fresh spring mix greens and topped with seasoned ciabatta croutons, slivered almonds, dried cranberries and a champagne vinaigrette. Add Grilled chicken, grilled steak, roasted pork or grilled salmon.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions served on a bed of chopped romaine with hard boiled egg, bacon, & crumbled bleu cheese with ciabatta croutons & Dijon vinaigrette

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.49

Sauteed shaved Brussel sprouts served with red onions and grated parmesan cheese and topped with ciabatta croutons, dried cranberries and creamy Caesar dressing. Add Grilled chicken, grilled steak, roasted pork or grilled salmon.

Soup Du Jour

$4.89+

Between The Bread

All of our sandwiches are served with a house salad or soup du jour.
Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$13.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon & melted Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Ciabatta topped with Fresh Avocado, Spring Mix, Roasted Red Peppers & finished with an Aioli Drizzle. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$13.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Melted Pepperjack Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheddar Roll with Fresh Tomatoes, Spring Mix & a Chipotle Aioli Drizzle. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Balsamic Glazed Caprese

Balsamic Glazed Caprese

$12.49

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Sliced Tomatoes served on a Toasted Ciabatta with Seasoned Olive Oil & a Balsamic Glaze. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Coffeehouse Grilled Cheese

Coffeehouse Grilled Cheese

$11.89

Melted Cheddar, Swiss & Parmesan Cheese served on Toasted Sourdough finished with a Dijon Aioli & Rosemary Butter. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$13.49

Smoked Turkey, Melted Provolone & Pesto Aioli with Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Sliced Tomatoes & Red Onion. Served on our Artisan Rosemary Tomato Baguette. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Turkey Cranberry

Turkey Cranberry

$12.49

Smoked Turkey, Melted Cheddar & Cranberry Compote served with Arugula, Red Onion & Mayo on an Artisan Cranberry Walnut Roll. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Cuban Pretzel

Cuban Pretzel

$13.49

Smoked Ham, Roasted Pork, Dill Pickles & melted Swiss Cheese. Served on a Toasted Pretzel Roll with our house Dijon Aioli. Served with a house salad and champagne vinaigrette.

Pastry

Danish

Danish

$3.95
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.49
Donut

Donut

$1.89
Muffin

Muffin

$4.29
Scone

Scone

$2.99
Black Bottom

Black Bottom

$1.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Crumb Cake

$2.99Out of stock
Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.89

Cookies N Cream Brownie

$2.99
Energy Bar, Berg

Energy Bar, Berg

$3.89

Pound Cake Loaf

$2.99

Blondie

$2.99

Eclair

$2.00

Oven Arts

$3.89
Marshmallow Square

Marshmallow Square

$2.99

Gluten/dairy Free Choc Chip Cookie

$2.99

GF Buckeye Brownie

$4.89

GF Lemon Bar

$4.99

GF Buckeye Brownie

$4.99

GF Rasp Almond Tart

$5.29

GF Espresso Brownie

$5.19

Cappuccino Cheesecake

$4.79

Raspberry Swirl

$4.79

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Toasted Bagels

Toasted Bagel

$2.89

Croissants

Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant

Sausage Egg Cheddar Croissant

$4.99
Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.99
Spinach Feta Croissant

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.99
Classic Butter Croissant

Classic Butter Croissant

$2.99

Almond Croissant

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice 10oz Bottle

Apple Juice 10oz Bottle

$2.89
OrangeJuice 10oz Bottle

OrangeJuice 10oz Bottle

$2.89
Sanpellegrino Can

Sanpellegrino Can

$2.49
Arizona Bottle

Arizona Bottle

$3.49
MaineRoot Bottle

MaineRoot Bottle

$2.99
Fiji Water 500ml

Fiji Water 500ml

$2.99
Evian Water 500ml

Evian Water 500ml

$3.49
Water S.Pelligrino Pomplemo 16.9oz

Water S.Pelligrino Pomplemo 16.9oz

$3.29
Milk Lowfat Organic 8oz Carton

Milk Lowfat Organic 8oz Carton

$2.89
Chocolate Milk Lowfat Organic 8oz Carton

Chocolate Milk Lowfat Organic 8oz Carton

$2.89
Arnold Palmer Big Can

Arnold Palmer Big Can

$3.99

20oz Fountain Soda

$2.49

32oz Fountain Soda

$2.79

Evian Water 330ml

$2.49

Pellerino

$2.79

Remedy Drink

$5.89

Open Food

Open Food

Single Shot

$1.50

Bacon Side

$2.99

Veg Sausage Side

$2.89

Egg Fried

$2.49

Egg Scrambled Patty

$2.49

Turkey Sausage Side

$2.89

BLT

$12.99

Sausage

$2.89

Egg White

$2.99

Tea Bag (No Water)

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

Sides

HomeFries

$2.99

Toast 1 Slice

$1.79

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Banana

$0.89
Orange Whole

Orange Whole

$0.89
Kettle Chips Uglies*

Kettle Chips Uglies*

$1.89

Whole Beans/Grinds To Go

Cattail Dark Roast 13oz

$13.95

Lighthouse Light Roast 13oz

$13.95

Bird Friendly Guatemala 13oz

$14.95

Specials

Chicken & Waffles w/ Coffee

Chicken & Waffles w/ Coffee

$11.99

Southern Style Fried Chicken atop a sweet Liège Waffle with Cinnamon Butter and a side of Maple Syrup. Served with a (free) Large hot coffee.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction, MD 20701

Directions

Gallery
The Coffeehouse image
The Coffeehouse image
The Coffeehouse image

Map
