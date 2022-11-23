Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffeeology Delaware

No reviews yet

43 North Sandusky Street

Delaware, OH 43015

Order Again

Popular Items

Miel - ICED
Miel
Iced Latte

Drip Coffee

Light Roast

$2.35+

We use One Line Coffee + Roosevelt Coffee Roasters single origin coffee beans for our Drip Coffees.

Medium/Dark Roast

$2.35+

Pour Over 12oz ONLY - Reserve

$9.00

Signature Espresso - HOT

Miel

$4.65+

Organic Local Raw Honey, a touch of vanilla, and cinnamon powder round out this perfectly subtle & sweet latte.

Raw Honey Maple Latte

$4.85+

Blackberry Lavender White Mocha

$4.65+

Pistachio White Mocha

$4.65+

Toasted Coconut Latte

$4.85+

French Lavender Latte

$4.85+

Pistachio Rose Latte

$4.65+

Vanilla Rose Latte

$4.65+

Bourbon Latte

$4.55+

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.65+

Toasted Almond Latte

$4.65+

Barista's Choice*

$4.65+

Let our baristas' creativity run wild!

Signature Espresso - ICED

Let our Baristas' creativity run wild!

Miel - ICED

$4.85+

Organic Local Raw Honey, a touch of vanilla, and cinnamon powder round out this perfectly subtle & sweet latte.

Raw Honey Maple Latte - ICED

$5.25+

Blackberry Lavender White Mocha - ICED

$4.85+

Pistachio White Mocha - ICED

$4.85+

French Lavender Latte - ICED

$5.45+

Peppermint Bark - HOT

$4.95+

Toasted Almond Latte - ICED

$4.85+

Bourbon Latte - ICED

$4.85+

Honey Lavender Latte - ICED

$4.85+

Vanilla Rose Latte - ICED

$4.85+

Espresso & Tonic

$5.75

Barista's Choice* - ICED

$4.85+

Signature Espresso - FROZEN

Bananas Foster - FROZEN

$5.45+

Blackberry Lavender White Mocha - FROZEN

$5.25+

Chocolate Covered Espresso Bean - FROZEN

$5.25+

Honey Lavender Latte - FROZEN

$5.25+

Pistachio White Mocha - FROZEN

$5.25+

Toasted Almond Latte - FROZEN

$5.25+

Barista's Choice* - FROZEN

$5.25+

Let our Baristas' creativity run wild!

Seasonal Drinks

Peppermint Mocha - HOT

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha - ICED

$4.95+

Sugar Cookie - HOT

$4.75+

Sugar Cookie - ICED

$4.95+

Peppermint Bark - HOT

$4.95+

Toasted White Mocha- HOT

$4.75+

Toasted White Mocha - ICED

$4.95+

Gingerbread - HOT

$4.45+

Gingerbread - ICED

$4.85+

Peppermint Bark - ICED

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon - HOT

$4.45+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon - ICED

$4.85+

Espresso Tonics - 16oz Only

$5.75

Portofino - 16oz ICED only

$5.95

Gold Brew

$8.00+

Sundance

$7.50

Betty Blue

$5.75

Shaken Honey

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee - BLACK

$3.85+

Our House Toddy Cold Brewed Coffee, un-sweetened and served chilled over ice.

Cold Brew Cold Foam

$4.35+

Our House Toddy Cold Brewed Coffee, un-sweetened, served chilled over ice & topped with sweetened Cold Foam.

Peppermint Mocha Brew Cold Foam

$5.25+

Sugar Cookie Cold Brew Cold Foam

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew

$4.85+

Frosted Mint Cold Brew Cold Foam

$5.25+

Cold Brewed Coffee, sweetened with Pistachio Syrup, served chilled over ice & topped with White Mocha Cold Foam

Cranberry White Mocha Cold Brew Cold Foam

$5.25+

Flavor Inspired Cold Brew Coffee served over ice and topped with Chocolate Stout Cold Foam. Tastes just as good as the real deal, if not even a little bit better!

Salted Caramel Apple Cold Brew

$5.45+

Cold Fashioned Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cold Brewed Coffee with a classic cocktail inspired twist. This Old Fashioned style Cold Brew features unique Strongwater's bitters and special hand crafted syrups. This drink is sure to remind you of a pre-prohibition libation.

California Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cold Brewed Coffee Served chilled with an Orange Squeeze, a touch of Cinnamon & Cream over ice.

Mint Mojito Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cold Brewed Coffee, Mint Syrup, Vanilla, Cream, & Fresh Mint.

Arnold Palmer Cold Brew

$4.50+

Our play on a classic Arnold Palmer, Made with real lemons and Cold Brewed Coffee instead of tea. A unique favorite for summer!

Strawberry Cream Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brewed Coffee with real strawberry puree & sweetened cream.

Sunrise Tonic (22oz ONLY)

$5.25

A modern twist on the Espresso Tonic. We start with Cold Brewed Coffee, local honey, real lemon puree and Fever Tree tonic water - poured over ice with a fresh orange slice.

Mini Mushroom Glass CBCF

$3.95

Classic Espresso - HOT

Latte

$3.85+

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.45

Americano

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha Latte

$4.35+

Caramel Latte

$4.35+

Cortado/Macchiato (5oz)

$3.25

Single Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.25

Undertow

$3.75

Classic Espresso - ICED

Iced Latte

$4.05+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

Iced Americano

$2.95+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Iced White Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Classic Espresso - FROZEN

Frozen Latte

$4.25+

Frozen Caramel Latte

$4.85+

Frozen Mocha

$4.85+

Frozen White Mocha

$4.85+

Matcha

Matcha - HOT

$4.75+

Matcha - ICED

$5.25+

Frozen Matcha

$5.50+

Honey Lavender Matcha - HOT

$4.95+

Honey Lavender Matcha - ICED

$5.45+

Pistachio White Matcha - HOT

$5.25+

Pistachio White Matcha - ICED

$5.45+

Pistachio White Matcha - FROZEN

$5.35+

Matcha Cold Foam - ICED

$5.50+

Grinch Matcha - HOT

$5.25+

Grinch - ICED

$5.45+

Spritzers

Build Your Own Spritzer*

$3.45

Sparkling Rose Lavender Lemonade

$3.65

Blackberry Mint Lemonade

$3.65

Staycation Spritzer

$3.65

Front Porch Spritzer

$3.65

Watermelon Mint Fizz

$3.65

Blueberry Lavender Spritzer

$3.65

Spicy Mango Spritzer

$3.65

Lemonade

$2.85+

Smoothies + Protein Shakes

100% Fruit Smoothie

$4.85+

Protein Shake (22oz)

$5.95

Frozen Honey Banana Smoothie

$4.45+

Hot Tea Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Tea Latte - HOT

$3.95+

Chai Latte - HOT

$4.65+

Dirty Chai - HOT

$5.50+

House Chai - HOT

$5.75+

Pumpkin Chai - HOT

$4.95+

Iced Tea Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Arnold Palmer Tea

$3.95+

Matcha - ICED

$5.25+

Matcha Cold Foam - ICED

$5.50+

Chai Latte - ICED

$5.25+

Dirty Chai - ICED

$5.85+

House Chai - ICED

$5.50+

Chai Latte - FROZEN

$4.75+

Pumpkin Chai - ICED

$4.55+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Hot Creamer

$2.35+

Spiced Cider - HOT

$3.50+

Spiced Cider - ICED

$3.85+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frozen Creamer

$3.95+

Golden & Ruby Lattes

$4.55+

Clevr Chai - 12oz ONLY

$4.75

Clevr Coffee - 12oz ONLY

$4.65

Clevr Rose Cocoa - 12oz ONLY

$4.95

Whipped Coffee - 16oz

$5.25

Whipped Coffee - 24oz

$5.95

Boba + Bubble Tea Drinks

Boba Tea

$3.70+

Boba Milk Tea

$3.85+

Boba Tea Spritzer

$4.35

Boba Smoothie

$5.20+

Boba Cold Brew

$3.75+

Boba Latte - HOT

$5.60+

Boba Latte - ICED

$5.25+

Boba Latte - FROZEN

$5.40+

Pastries

Cookie - SPECIALTY

$4.99

Cookie - SCOOP

$2.85

Iced Sugar Cookie "CLASSIC"

$3.25

Baklava

$5.50

Brownie - Specialty

$3.95

Scone - Various

$3.50

Pecan Bar - Wrapped

$3.95

Pie - 1 Slice

$3.25

Pie Bar - Unwrapped

$5.25

Biscotti

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Pumpkin Squares (GF)

$4.25

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Berry Smoothie bowl

$8.99

Frozen Fresh Mixed Berries, Acai Berry Puree, blended with coconut milk & topped with granola, chia seeds, and your choice of all natural almond butter or peanut butter.

Peach Mango Smoothie Bowl

$8.99

Toasted Breads

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Daves Killer 21 Whole Grain Bread, Smashed Avocado, 21 Seasoning Salute, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Lemon Pepper & Fresh Lime Squeeze.

Peanut Butter Toast

$3.25

Peanut Butter Honey Banana Toast

$4.25

Almond Butter Toast

$3.25

Almond Butter Honey Banana Toast

$4.25

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.99

Honey Mama Bars

Small - Various

$3.50

Large - Various

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee / Espresso / Spritzers / Pastries

Website

Location

43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Gallery
coffeeology. image
coffeeology. image
coffeeology. image
coffeeology. image

