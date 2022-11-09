Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Records

99 Reviews

$

230 S Main St

Malvern, AR 72104

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Popper
Triple Threat
Chicken Salad

Espresso

Latte

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.25+

White Mocha

$3.25+

Caramel Latte

$3.25+

Caramel Latte Macchiato

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$3.25+

Iced Mocha

$3.25+

Iced White Mocha

$3.25+

Iced Caramel Latte

$3.25+

Iced Caramel Latte Macchiato

$3.25+

Vanilla Latte

$3.25+

Honey Nut Latte

$3.25+

Americano

$2.25+

Sugar Free Mocha

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$3.25+

Iced Honeynut Latte

$3.25+

Iced Americano

$2.25+

Iced Sugar Free Mocha

$3.25+

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$3.00+

Doppio

$2.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Cafe au Lait

$2.50+

Blended

Caramel Frappe

$3.50+Out of stock

Cookies N Cream Frappe

$3.50+Out of stock

Mocha Frappe

$3.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

White Chocolate Frappe

$3.50+Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

$3.50+Out of stock

Smoothies

Superfruit Smoothie

$4.50+

The Purple One aka Superfruit Smoothie. 100% real fruit. No sugar added. Made with Blueberries, Acai Berries, Goji Berries, Pomegranate, Blackberries & Raspberries.

Going Green Smoothie

$4.50+

The Green One aka Going Green. 100% real fruit. No sugar added. Made with Spinach, Kale, Lemongrass, Bananas & Apples.

Life's A Beach Smoothie

$4.50+

The Orange One aka Life's a Beach. 100% real fruit. No sugar added. Made with papaya, guava, passion fruit, pineapple & mango.

Lemon Blush Smoothie

$4.50+Out of stock

The Red One aka Lemon Blush. 100% real fruit. No sugar added. Made with strawberries, lemons & hibiscus.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50+Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie. 100% real fruit. No sugar added. Made with strawberries.

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.25+

Matcha

$3.25+

Iced Matcha

$3.25+

Vanilla Matcha

$3.25+

Iced Vanilla Matcha

$3.25+

Dirty Vanilla Chai

$3.25+

Iced Dirty Vanilla Chai

$3.25+

Other Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.25

Body Armor

$1.80Out of stock

Snapple

$1.80Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup Of Water \ Ice

$0.65

Cup Of Water

$0.65

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Steamer

$2.50+

Apple Cider

$2.25+Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.00+

Pumpkin Brew

$2.75+

pumpkin spice cold brew with cold foam

Apple Pie Latte

$3.00+

apple + cinnamon brown sugar

Iced Apple Pie Latte

$3.00+

apple + cinnamon brown sugar

Donatello Latte

$3.00+

caramel + butter pecan topped with chocolate drizzle

Iced Donatello Latte

$3.00+

caramel + butter pecan topped with chocolate drizzle

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$3.00+

Iced Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$3.00+

Toasted Coconut Mocha

$3.00+

coconut + chocolate. Add almond milk to make an almond joy.

Iced Toasted Coconut Mocha

$3.00+

coconut + chocolate. Add almond milk to make an almond joy.

Caramel Apple Macciato

$3.00+

apple + vanilla with topped with espresso & caramel drizzle

Iced Caramel Apple Macchiato

$3.00+

apple + vanilla with topped with espresso & caramel drizzle

Pistachio Matcha

$3.00+

organic matcha with pistachio & oat milk

Iced Pistachio Matcha

$3.00+

organic matcha with pistachio & oat milk

Frankenstein's Monster

$3.00+

vanilla matcha tea topped with espresso

Iced Frankenstein's Monster

$3.00+

vanilla matcha topped with espresso

Sandwiches

Club

$7.74

Turkey, Ham, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on wheatberry bread. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo & Mustard.

Triple Threat

$7.74

Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mayo & Honey Mustard.

Chicken Popper

$7.00

Deli sliced chicken breast, bacon, ranch, lettuce, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta bread.

Reuben

$7.50

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Reuben Sauce on Marble Rye.

Roast Beef

$7.25

roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce tomato, mayo on ciabatta

Turkey & Swiss

$6.50

Hickory smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles on Wheatberry bread. Your choice of condiments, default is mayo & mustard.

Turkey + Avocado

$6.00

turkey, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on wheat

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad on Toasted Croissant

Chickpea Sandwich

$6.50

Made from scratch. This chickpea salad is loaded with chickpeas, crunchy veggies, red grapes & mixed with vegan mayo. It's our take on the classic chicken salad minus the chicken.

Turkey Wrap

$6.25

Hickory smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles Honey Mustard & Ranch on Spinach Tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.74

oven roasted deli chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on spinach tortilla

Mediterranean Portabella Wrap

$5.75Out of stock

This Mediterranean inspired wrap consists of Baked portabella mushrooms, cucumber, cherry tomato, spinach, Tzatziki sauce on Spinach tortilla.

BLT + Avocado Wrap

$4.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch on low carb tortilla (approximately 10 net carbs).

Bacon Griller

$6.50

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese with Bacon

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Wheatberry bread

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$5.25

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese (Cheddar, Swiss, Gouda & Muenster) on Wheatberry Bread

Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo on Wheat Bread

Pastrami

$7.00

USDA Beef Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Brown Mustard on Marble Rye.

Peanut Butter & Honey

$4.00

Rachel

$6.75

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Spicy Brown Mustard on Marble Rye.

PB & J

$3.00

Build Your Own

$5.00

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Soup

$3.00+

Side - Chicken Salad

$3.75

Seasonal Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Salad

Very Berry Salad

$6.50

Springs mix with strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries & honey roasted pecans. Sprinkled with feta cheese. Served with raspberry poppy seed dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chopped Romaine topped with grilled chicken. Serve with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix with sliced cherry tomato, cucumber, matchstick carrot. Served with ranch dressing.

SW Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine with roasted corn, black beans, diced peppers, tomato. Topped with grilled chicken & avocado. Served with southwest ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

$10.00

chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, bacon & avocado. Served with ranch dressing

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

230 S Main St, Malvern, AR 72104

Directions

