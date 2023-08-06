Food Menu

Tapas

Pan con tomate y queso manchego

$7.00

Brooklyn

$12.00

Anchoas Espanolas

$10.00

Tapa Italiana

$12.00

Jamon Serrano con queso Manchego

$12.00

Pimiento Rojo

$6.00

Pico de gallo con guac y camaron

$8.00

Queso manchego con tomatillo y albaca

$6.00

Tapa dulce

$8.00

Queso de cabra con datil

$8.00

Tapa tradicional

$3.50

Special Style Tapa

La Paisa

$14.00

La Costena

$14.00

La Llanera

$14.00

La Rolita

$14.00

Breakfast

Avocado toast

$5.00

Avocado/ Egg toast

$6.00

Fruit with yogurt and lavender honey w granola

$6.50

Croissant

$3.00

Croissant with ham and cheese

$6.00

Croissant with nutella

$4.50

Croissant with nutella and strawberry

$5.00

Salads

Cesar Salad (No Protein)

$7.50

Cesar Salad Chicken

$11.00

Cesar Salad Steak

$12.00

Avocado Caprese Salad

$12.00

Cobb Chicken Salad

$10.00

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Steak

$2.00

Add Procutto

$4.00

Add Jamon Serrano

$4.00

Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$8.00

Procutto Arugula Sandwich

$11.00

Cream Cheese w/ Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$11.00

Pichos

Chicken Pincho

$6.00

Steak Pincho

$7.00

Chicken, steak & chorizo pincho

$8.00

Dessert

Quesillo

$4.00

Coffee House Special

$4.00

Drink Menu

Hot Coffee

Cafe Americano

$2.50

Cafe Bom Bom

$2.50

Espresso Single

$2.00

Espresso Double

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Cafe Mocha

$3.00

Matcha

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$4.00

ICED CHAI

$3.00

BabyChinno

$1.00

Cortado

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Pour Over Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Iced Flat White

$4.00

Iced Macchiato

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.00

Frappe

$6.00

Iced Cafe Bom Bom

$4.00

Iced Matcha

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

ICED CHAI

$3.00

Ice Cappuchino

$4.00

Iced Cortado

$3.50

Tea

Teas By Harney and Sons (Tea Bag)

$2.50

Teas By Harney and Sons (Loose)

$4.00

ICED HARNEY

$3.00

Iced Drinks (NA)

Lemonade

$6.00

Fruit Slushies

$7.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Cafe Bom Bom

$4.00

Iced Tea Harney

$3.00

Lemonade Regular

$6.00

Iced Drinks (Alcohol)

Wine Slush (Red)

$7.00

Froze (Rose)

$7.00

Tinto de Verano

$7.00

Cafe Loco

$7.00

Colombian Michelada

$6.00

Sangria Glass

$7.00

Sangria Jar

$22.00

Red/ White Wine glass

$7.00

Red/ White Wine Bottle

$20.00

Margarita (mango, lime, Strawberry)

$7.00

Mojito (Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Mango)

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Daiquiri (Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit)

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa jar

$22.00

Shots

Single Shot

$5.00

Double Shot

$8.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Delirium

$10.00

Guiness

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Happy Hour

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa jar

$18.00

Any Beer

$5.00

Margarita (mango, lime, Strawberry)

$5.00

Mojito (Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Mango)

$6.00

Daiquiri (Strawberry, Mango, Passion Fruit)

$5.50

Sangria Glass

$4.00

Sangria Jar

$18.00

Coffee Bags and Misc

Coffee Bags

Coffee bag 8oz

Coffee bag 16oz

Coffee bag 1LB

96 Oz Container

$30.00

Coffee Bag

$13.00

Coffee 12

$12.00

MIsc.

Fiji Water

$2.00

Pre Packaged Baked Good

$2.00

Cocacola

$2.25

Topo Chico

$2.50

Wrapped Croissant

$1.50

Daisy Pound Cake

$2.00

Daisy Muffin

$2.00

Fruit With Granola

$5.00