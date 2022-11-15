Cohen's Bagel Company
335 Reviews
$
1347 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
Popular Items
Bagel w/ Toppings
Plain Bagel
Asiago Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Cheddar Bagel
Cheddar Everything Bagel
Chocolate Chip Bagel
Cinnamon Crunch Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Everything Bagel
French Toast Bagel
Habanero Bacon Bagel
Harvest Wheat Bagel
Jalapeno
Onion Bagel
Poppy Bagel
Pumpernickel Bagel
Rainbow Bagel
Salt Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Spinach Blue cheese Bagel
Sun-dried Tomato Bagel
Swiss Bagel
Cranberry Orange
Pumpkin Bagel
Bulk Bagels
Single Bagel
Quantities other than by the half dozen or dozen. Please specify the flavor.
Half Dozen Bagels OO
Choose your favorite Cohen's half dozen plus get one free to share. Please include some backup flavors in the notes just in case we run out of your favorite. If you have time to wait we can make a fresh batch of your favorite in less than an hour.
Dozen Bagels OO
Choose your favorite Cohen's dozen plus get two free to share. Please include some backup flavors in the notes just in case we run out of your favorite. If you have time to wait we can make a fresh batch of your favorite in less than an hour.
Bulk Spreads
Butter - Side
Butter - 8oz
Plain 8oz
8oz Plain Cream Cheese
Chive 8oz
Veggie 8oz
Maple Walnut Raisin 8oz
Very Berry 8oz
Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.
Spinach Artichoke 8oz
Scallion Bacon 8oz
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz
our yummy smoked salmon blended with our whipped cream cheese.
Chive CC Side 2oz
Plain CC Side 2oz
Veggie CC Side 2oz
Maple Walnut Raisin CC Side 2oz
Very Berry Side Cup 2oz
Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.
Spinach Artichoke CC Side 2oz
Scallion Bacon CC Side 2oz
Coffee and Tea
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Small Hot Tea
Medium Hot Tea
Large Hot Tea
Box of Coffee
Freshly-brewed Columbian coffee served in our insulated, travel box (cups, stirrers, sugar and cream included)
Iced Coffee
Iced Chai Tea
Iced Tea
Fresh Juice
Kevita Kombucha Lime Mint Mojito Probiotic
Kevita Kombucha Pineapple Peach
Kombucha Onekomb Ginger Lemon
Kombucha Onekomb Hibiscus Rose
Kombucha Onekomb Triple Berry
Kombucha Wonder Drink Concord Grape
Kombucha Wonder Drink Green Tea & Lemon
Kombucha Wonder Drink Traditional Tea
Naked Berry Blast
Naked Blue Machine
Naked Green Machine
Naked Mighty Mango
Naked Red Machine
Naked Strawberry Banana
Natalie's Fresh Gallon
Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice
Natalie's Half & Half Lemonade
Natalie's Honey Tangerine
Natalie's Lemonade
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Tropicana Orange Juice
Smoothies
Create your own Smoothie
Caramel Macchiato Frappe
Espresso, caramel, reduced fat caramel vanilla ice cream.
Caribbean Mango Pineapple
Mangoes and Pineapple. Non-Dairy
Mango Burst
Mangoes. Non-Dairy
Triple Berry Smoothie
Blueberries, Raspberry and strawberries. Non-Dairy
Fountain Soda
Cooler Drinks
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Doctor Brown's Black Cherry Soda
Doctor Brown's Cream Soda
Doctor Brown's Root Beer
Dole Cranberry Juice
Dole Apple Juice
Dr Pepper
Fiji Artesian water
Gatorade Fierce
Gatorade Frost Glacial Freeze
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Gatorade Orange
Honest T "Just" Black Tea
Honest T Cinnamon Sunrise
Honest T Ginger Basil
Honest T Green Dragon
Honest T Lemon
Honest T Mango White
Honest T Moroccan Mint
Honest T Peach Oo-la-long
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Horizon Organic Milk Reduced Fat 1%
Horizon Vanilla Milk
Life Wtr
Nantucket Nectar Apple
Nantucket Nectar Half & Half
Nantucket Nectar Kiwi Berry
Nantucket Nectar Lemonade
Nantucket Nectar Orange Mango
Nantucket Nectar Premium Orang
Nantucket Nectar Watermelon Strawberry
Nestle Chocolate Milk
Nestle Strawberry Milk
Ocean Spray Cran-Grape
Ocean Spray Cranberry
Pepsi
Poland Springs Seltzer
Pure Leaf Black Tea
Pure Leaf Cherry Hibiscus Tea
Pure Leaf Lemon Honey Tea
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus Tea
Pure Leaf Passionfruit
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea
Pure Leaf Raspberry
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
San Pellegrino Clementina
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Mineral water
San Pellegrino Pompelmo
Schweppes Seltzer
Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Milk & Mocha
Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Milk & Vanilla
Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Sweetened Black
Starbucks Mocha Frap
Starbucks Vanilla Frap
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Pineapple Orange
Tropicana Ruby Red Grapefruit
Starbucks Refresher
Breakfast
Sunrise
Eggs & Cheddar on your choice of a bagel. Want to change it up? Just add your choice of toppings.
The Westerner
Eggs & cheddar with a mix of onion, ham & bell pepper on your choice of bagel.
Bagel Melt
Toasted Cheddar bagel with chive cream cheese, tomato, onion and melted cheddar.
Avocado Smash
Mashed avocado & tomato on a toasted bagel.
Sandwiches
Lox & Co
Smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, tomato, onion & capers on a toasted bagel of your choice.
Veggie
Hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & roasted red peppers.
Roast Beef & Cheddar
with lettuce, tomato, onion & horseradish mayo.
Turkey Bacon
Sliced turkey breast & smoked bacon with havarti cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato & mayo
Ham & Swiss
with lettuce, tomato & spicy mustard.
Italian
Salami & ham with provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, parmesan, bagel chips & caesar dressing.
Spinach Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, baby spinach, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette .
Avocado BLT
Sourdough toast with smashed avocado topped with leaf lettuce, tomato crisp bacon & mayo.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Sandwich
Diced chicken breast, walnuts, cranberries, lettuce, tomato and Hellmann's mayo.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper on your choice of bagel or bread.
Tuna Salad
Made with celery, relish & onion served with lettuce & tomato.
Spinach & Artichoke
Chicken breast, bacon, sliced tomato & our spinach & artichoke spread warmed to perfection!
Bread
Muffins
Cookies
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced chicken breast served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & our homemade bagel chips.
Cobb Salad
Spinach salad with crisp bacon, turkey, tomatoes, black olives & hardboiled eggs served with blue cheese dressing.
Garden Salad
Greens with carrots, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers & hardboiled eggs.
Grab and Go
Lox 1/4lb
Smoked salmon
Lox 1/2lb
Smoked salmon
Lox 3/4lb
Smoked salmon
Lox 1lb
Smoked salmon
Lox Platter 1/4lb
Sliced smoked salmon with tomatoes, capers and onions.
Lox Platter 1/2lb
Sliced smoked salmon with tomatoes, capers and onions.
Lox Platter 1lb
Sliced smoked salmon with tomatoes, capers and onions.
Tuna Salad 1/2lb
Albacore tuna with Hellmann's Mayo, relish, celery and onion.
Tuna Salad 1lb
Albacore tuna with Hellmann's Mayo, relish, celery and onion.
White Fish 1/2lb
White Fish 1lb
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad 1/2lb
Chopped chicken breast, walnuts, cranberries and mayo.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad 1lb
Chopped chicken breast, walnuts, cranberries and mayo.
Egg Salad 1/2lb
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.
Egg Salad 1lb
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.
Fruit Salad 8oz
Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple.
Fruit Salad 1lb
Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple.
Fruit Salad 2lb
Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple.
Breakfast
A little of this..
Half dozen assorted bagels, an 8 oz. cream cheese, 1/2 dozen mini-muffins, 1 lb. fresh fruit & 3-4 large pastry varieties
Delivery Fee
Pastries a plenty
one dozen freshly-baked mini-muffins arranged with 7 large assorted pastries.
Platter
Fruit Bowl
Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple
The Traditionalist
our mixed-up dozen (14 bagels) with an 8 oz. plain cream cheese and an 8 oz. flavor of your choice
Lunch
Keep it simple - cold cut platter
our antibiotic, hormone-free sliced meats arranged with a variety of cheese such as provolone, cheddar, havarti and swiss.
Signature Sandwich Sample
A sampling of our fabulous concoctions including cashew chicken salad, veggie sandwich, turkey bacon, egg salad and avocado BLT sandwiches served with a bowl of our bagel chips & pickles
Fruit Bowl
Garden Salad
Mixed organic, baby greens with garden veggies and house-made vinaigrette
High Tea - finger sandwiches
Enjoy a lovely lunch with classic finger sandwiches including spinach-artichoke cream cheese with cucumber, lox with cream cheese, egg salad and hummus
White Fish Salad by the lb
Tuna Salad by the lb
Albacore tuna with Hellmann's Mayo, relish, celery and onion.
Lox Platter - 1lb lox and fixings
Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, onions and capers.
Delivery
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1347 Boston Post Road, Madison, CT 06443