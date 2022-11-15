Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Cohen's Bagel Company

335 Reviews

$

1347 Boston Post Road

Madison, CT 06443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Bagels OO
Plain 8oz
Sunrise

Bagel w/ Toppings

Plain Bagel

$1.49

Asiago Bagel

$1.49

Blueberry Bagel

$1.29

Cheddar Bagel

$1.49

Cheddar Everything Bagel

$1.49

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.49

Cinnamon Crunch Bagel

$1.49

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.49

Everything Bagel

$1.49

French Toast Bagel

$1.49

Habanero Bacon Bagel

$1.49

Harvest Wheat Bagel

$1.29

Jalapeno

$1.49

Onion Bagel

$1.49

Poppy Bagel

$1.29

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.49

Rainbow Bagel

$1.49

Salt Bagel

$1.49

Sesame Bagel

$1.49

Spinach Blue cheese Bagel

$1.49

Sun-dried Tomato Bagel

$1.49

Swiss Bagel

$1.49

Cranberry Orange

$1.49

Pumpkin Bagel

Bulk Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.49

Quantities other than by the half dozen or dozen. Please specify the flavor.

Half Dozen Bagels OO

$7.49

Choose your favorite Cohen's half dozen plus get one free to share. Please include some backup flavors in the notes just in case we run out of your favorite. If you have time to wait we can make a fresh batch of your favorite in less than an hour.

Dozen Bagels OO

$12.79

Choose your favorite Cohen's dozen plus get two free to share. Please include some backup flavors in the notes just in case we run out of your favorite. If you have time to wait we can make a fresh batch of your favorite in less than an hour.

Bulk Spreads

Butter - Side

$1.40

Butter - 8oz

$4.25

Plain 8oz

$4.50

8oz Plain Cream Cheese

Chive 8oz

$5.50

Veggie 8oz

$5.50

Maple Walnut Raisin 8oz

$5.50

Very Berry 8oz

$5.50

Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.

Spinach Artichoke 8oz

$5.50

Scallion Bacon 8oz

$5.50

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

our yummy smoked salmon blended with our whipped cream cheese.

Chive CC Side 2oz

$2.10

Plain CC Side 2oz

$2.10

Veggie CC Side 2oz

$2.10

Maple Walnut Raisin CC Side 2oz

$2.10

Very Berry Side Cup 2oz

$2.10

Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.

Spinach Artichoke CC Side 2oz

$2.10

Scallion Bacon CC Side 2oz

$2.10

Coffee and Tea

Small Coffee

$2.19

Medium Coffee

$2.39

Large Coffee

$2.59

Small Hot Tea

$2.19

Medium Hot Tea

$2.39

Large Hot Tea

$2.59

Box of Coffee

$18.49

Freshly-brewed Columbian coffee served in our insulated, travel box (cups, stirrers, sugar and cream included)

Iced Coffee

$2.39Out of stock

Iced Chai Tea

$4.29Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.39Out of stock

Fresh Juice

Kevita Kombucha Lime Mint Mojito Probiotic

$3.99Out of stock

Kevita Kombucha Pineapple Peach

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha Onekomb Ginger Lemon

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha Onekomb Hibiscus Rose

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha Onekomb Triple Berry

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha Wonder Drink Concord Grape

$4.99Out of stock

Kombucha Wonder Drink Green Tea & Lemon

$4.99Out of stock

Kombucha Wonder Drink Traditional Tea

$4.99Out of stock

Naked Berry Blast

$4.99Out of stock

Naked Blue Machine

$4.99Out of stock

Naked Green Machine

$4.99Out of stock

Naked Mighty Mango

$4.99Out of stock

Naked Red Machine

$4.99Out of stock

Naked Strawberry Banana

$4.99Out of stock

Natalie's Fresh Gallon

$13.99Out of stock

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

$3.79Out of stock

Natalie's Half & Half Lemonade

$3.79Out of stock

Natalie's Honey Tangerine

$3.79Out of stock

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.79Out of stock

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.99

Smoothies

Create your own Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.99

Espresso, caramel, reduced fat caramel vanilla ice cream.

Caribbean Mango Pineapple

$5.39Out of stock

Mangoes and Pineapple. Non-Dairy

Mango Burst

$5.39

Mangoes. Non-Dairy

Triple Berry Smoothie

$5.39

Blueberries, Raspberry and strawberries. Non-Dairy

Fountain Soda

Cranberry juice

$2.59Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.59Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.59Out of stock

Lipton Brisk Green iced Tea

$2.59Out of stock

Mug Root Beer

$2.59Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.59Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$2.59Out of stock

Seltzer

$2.59Out of stock

Yumberry Pomegranate Lifewater

$2.59Out of stock

Cooler Drinks

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Doctor Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Doctor Brown's Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Doctor Brown's Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Dole Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Dole Apple Juice

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fiji Artesian water

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade Fierce

$2.99

Gatorade Frost Glacial Freeze

$2.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.99

Gatorade Orange

$2.99

Honest T "Just" Black Tea

$3.00

Honest T Cinnamon Sunrise

$3.00Out of stock

Honest T Ginger Basil

$3.00Out of stock

Honest T Green Dragon

$3.00

Honest T Lemon

$3.00

Honest T Mango White

$3.00

Honest T Moroccan Mint

$3.00

Honest T Peach Oo-la-long

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.19Out of stock

Horizon Organic Milk Reduced Fat 1%

$2.19Out of stock

Horizon Vanilla Milk

$2.19Out of stock

Life Wtr

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Half & Half

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Kiwi Berry

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Orange Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Premium Orang

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectar Watermelon Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Nestle Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Nestle Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape

$2.75Out of stock

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Poland Springs Seltzer

$2.99

Pure Leaf Black Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Cherry Hibiscus Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon Honey Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Passionfruit

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino Clementina

$2.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino Mineral water

$2.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$2.75Out of stock

Schweppes Seltzer

$2.99

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Milk & Mocha

$3.99Out of stock

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Milk & Vanilla

$3.99Out of stock

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Sweetened Black

$3.99Out of stock

Starbucks Mocha Frap

$3.99Out of stock

Starbucks Vanilla Frap

$3.99Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.99

Tropicana Pineapple Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Tropicana Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.75Out of stock

Starbucks Refresher

$2.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Sunrise

$3.99

Eggs & Cheddar on your choice of a bagel. Want to change it up? Just add your choice of toppings.

The Westerner

$4.99

Eggs & cheddar with a mix of onion, ham & bell pepper on your choice of bagel.

Bagel Melt

$4.99

Toasted Cheddar bagel with chive cream cheese, tomato, onion and melted cheddar.

Avocado Smash

$4.99

Mashed avocado & tomato on a toasted bagel.

Sandwiches

Lox & Co

$10.99

Smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, tomato, onion & capers on a toasted bagel of your choice.

Veggie

$9.99

Hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & roasted red peppers.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.99

with lettuce, tomato, onion & horseradish mayo.

Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Sliced turkey breast & smoked bacon with havarti cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato & mayo

Ham & Swiss

$9.99

with lettuce, tomato & spicy mustard.

Italian

$9.99

Salami & ham with provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Chicken, romaine, parmesan, bagel chips & caesar dressing.

Spinach Caprese

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, baby spinach, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette .

Avocado BLT

$9.99

Sourdough toast with smashed avocado topped with leaf lettuce, tomato crisp bacon & mayo.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Diced chicken breast, walnuts, cranberries, lettuce, tomato and Hellmann's mayo.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper on your choice of bagel or bread.

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Made with celery, relish & onion served with lettuce & tomato.

Spinach & Artichoke

$9.99

Chicken breast, bacon, sliced tomato & our spinach & artichoke spread warmed to perfection!

Combos

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Soup & Small Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Bread

Focaccia Bread

$3.99

Ciabatta Roll (6)

$5.99Out of stock

Rye Bread

$5.99Out of stock

French Baguette

$3.49Out of stock

Whole Wheat Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Sourdough Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Muffins

Banana Nut

$2.10Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.10Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$2.10Out of stock

Cinnamon Chip Crumb

$2.10

French Toast

$2.10Out of stock

Pistachio Yogurt

$2.10Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$2.10Out of stock

Double Choc With Cheese

$2.10

Cranberry Orange

$2.10

Cookies

Chocolate chip

$1.75Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.75Out of stock

Sugar

$1.75Out of stock

White chocolate macadamia nut

$1.75Out of stock

Pastries

Croissant. And Choc Croissant

$3.25

Twist

$3.25

Elephant Ear

$3.25

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.69Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$4.29Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Sliced chicken breast served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & our homemade bagel chips.

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Spinach salad with crisp bacon, turkey, tomatoes, black olives & hardboiled eggs served with blue cheese dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Greens with carrots, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers & hardboiled eggs.

Grab and Go

Lox 1/4lb

$9.00

Smoked salmon

Lox 1/2lb

$17.00

Smoked salmon

Lox 3/4lb

$24.00

Smoked salmon

Lox 1lb

$30.00

Smoked salmon

Lox Platter 1/4lb

$12.00

Sliced smoked salmon with tomatoes, capers and onions.

Lox Platter 1/2lb

$24.00

Sliced smoked salmon with tomatoes, capers and onions.

Lox Platter 1lb

$44.00

Sliced smoked salmon with tomatoes, capers and onions.

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

Albacore tuna with Hellmann's Mayo, relish, celery and onion.

Tuna Salad 1lb

$14.00

Albacore tuna with Hellmann's Mayo, relish, celery and onion.

White Fish 1/2lb

$10.00Out of stock

White Fish 1lb

$16.00Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

Chopped chicken breast, walnuts, cranberries and mayo.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad 1lb

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped chicken breast, walnuts, cranberries and mayo.

Egg Salad 1/2lb

$6.00

Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.

Egg Salad 1lb

$12.00Out of stock

Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.

Fruit Salad 8oz

$4.50

Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple.

Fruit Salad 1lb

$8.50

Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple.

Fruit Salad 2lb

$25.00Out of stock

Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple.

Breakfast

A little of this..

$38.00

Half dozen assorted bagels, an 8 oz. cream cheese, 1/2 dozen mini-muffins, 1 lb. fresh fruit & 3-4 large pastry varieties

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Pastries a plenty

$34.00

one dozen freshly-baked mini-muffins arranged with 7 large assorted pastries.

Platter

$5.50

Fruit Bowl

$20.00

Freshly-prepared fruit salad including melon varieties, strawberries, grapes and pineapple

The Traditionalist

$24.00

our mixed-up dozen (14 bagels) with an 8 oz. plain cream cheese and an 8 oz. flavor of your choice

Lunch

Keep it simple - cold cut platter

$38.00

our antibiotic, hormone-free sliced meats arranged with a variety of cheese such as provolone, cheddar, havarti and swiss.

Signature Sandwich Sample

$63.00

A sampling of our fabulous concoctions including cashew chicken salad, veggie sandwich, turkey bacon, egg salad and avocado BLT sandwiches served with a bowl of our bagel chips & pickles

Fruit Bowl

$20.00

Garden Salad

$20.00

Mixed organic, baby greens with garden veggies and house-made vinaigrette

High Tea - finger sandwiches

$38.00

Enjoy a lovely lunch with classic finger sandwiches including spinach-artichoke cream cheese with cucumber, lox with cream cheese, egg salad and hummus

White Fish Salad by the lb

$11.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad by the lb

$10.00

Albacore tuna with Hellmann's Mayo, relish, celery and onion.

Lox Platter - 1lb lox and fixings

$39.00

Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, onions and capers.

Delivery

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1347 Boston Post Road, Madison, CT 06443

Directions

Gallery
Cohen's Bagel Company image
Banner pic
Cohen's Bagel Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

RJ Cafe & Bistro
orange star4.2 • 56
768 Boston Post Rd Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Diner
orange starNo Reviews
345 Boston post road Guilford, CT 06473
View restaurantnext
java hut - Guilford, CT
orange starNo Reviews
20 Church Street Guilford, CT 06347
View restaurantnext
Crabby Jerrys
orange starNo Reviews
111 Main St Greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
Deke's Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
157 West Main Street Niantic, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
The Grazing Goat
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madison

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison
orange star4.6 • 114
752 Boston Post Rd Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
RJ Cafe & Bistro
orange star4.2 • 56
768 Boston Post Rd Madison, CT 06443
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston