Cohesive Coffee 301 Airport Rd.

301 Airport Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607

Espresso

Americano

$4.25

2oz. espresso + 10oz. water

Cappuccino

$4.50

2oz. espresso + 6oz. milk of your choice

Cortado

$4.25

2oz. espresso + 2oz. milk of your choice

Latte

$4.75

2oz. espresso + 10oz. milk of your choice

Espresso

$3.50

2oz. espresso shot

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.75

Our amazing Chai + 2oz. espresso

Filtered Coffee

Drip

$3.50

Drink it black, or add some cream and sugar!

Pour Over

$4.00

10oz of handcrafted single origin coffee. Rotating selection.

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Flash brewed coffee, served in a 16oz glass

Cold Brew

$4.50

Slow brewed for 20 hours. Served in a 16oz. glass

Tea

Tea

$3.75

12oz loose leaf tea, Selections may vary.

Matcha

$4.75

High grade and finely ground green tea, served with milk

London Fog

$4.75

2oz. of tea concentrate + 10oz. milk of your choice

Chai

$4.50

Spices, steamed milk of your choice, and a black tea base. 12oz

Kids

Steamer

$2.00+

12oz. lightly sweetened steamed milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

12oz. mocha and steamed milk of your choice

Specials

Specials

Seasonal Specials!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

301 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

