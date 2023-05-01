Main picView gallery

Perk Social

8620 Spectrum Center Boulevard

Suite 110

San Diego, CA 92123

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$4.00

Ariva Latte

$4.75

Azteca D'Oro

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Chai

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Latte

$4.00

Luxe Latte

$4.75

Matcha

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Perk-A-Cola

$4.50

Vive Latte

$4.75

Soft Drinks

Evian Still

$2.50

Ferrarelle Sparkle

$2.50

Coconut Water

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Simply Orange

$3.00

Juice Pressed Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Juice Pressed Bluey Lemonade

$8.00

Ketiva Probiotic Mango Coconut

$6.00

Ketiva Probiotic Lemon Gigner

$6.00

Koia Chocoate Peanut Butter

$6.00

Koia Cinnamon Horchata

$6.00

OliPop Ginger Lemon

$4.00

OliPop Strawberry Vanilla

$4.00

Culture Pop Watermeon

$4.00

Cuture Pop Orange Mango

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Celsius Mixed Berry

$3.50

Orange Celsius

$3.50

Solti Blue Spirulina Superade

$8.00

Solti Dragon Fruit

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Coffee and snacks from Park Social's sister location in Kearny Mesa.

8620 Spectrum Center Boulevard, Suite 110, San Diego, CA 92123

