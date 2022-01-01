The Prado & Prado Perk
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
A picturesque hacienda with a patio sets the scene for inspired Californian fare in the heart of Balboa Park.
1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
