Caterers
Coho's Market & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coho’s is the place to stop for deli delights to satisfy your breakfast or lunch craving. Check out our selection of market items and prepared foods perfect for every occasion.
Location
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in REHOBOTH BEACH
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
More near REHOBOTH BEACH