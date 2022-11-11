Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Coho's Market & Grill

No reviews yet

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE 19971

Popular Items

The Rehoboth
Surf Bacon, Egg and American Cheese
Build Your Own Sandwich

Daily Specials!

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$13.00Out of stock

1/3 Rack Spicy BBQ Pork Ribs with Coleslaw and French Fries. Available 11AM to 3PM

Soup!

Cream of Chicken & Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

with Carrots, Peas, Onions, Potatoes, Corn and Green Beans

Healthy Options

Acai Fruit Bowl

Acai Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Acai Berry Puree , Blueberries, Strawberries and Banana with Chia Seed, Granola, Coconut and Honey;

Yogurt Fruit Bowl

Yogurt Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Yogurt, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and granola.

Hot Oats

$7.00

Hot Oatmeal with Fruits, Sprinkle of Cinnamon and a Honey Drizzle

Breakfast

Surf Bacon, Egg and American Cheese

Surf Bacon, Egg and American Cheese

$7.50

Surf Ham, Egg and American Cheese

$7.50

Surf Sausage, Egg and American Cheese

$7.50

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Steak , Egg & Cheese

$7.50
Lox Sandwich

Lox Sandwich

$13.50

Smoked Salmon on your choice of a Plain or Everything with Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onions, and Tomato

Surf Tomato, Egg and Avocado

$7.50

Egg & Cheese

$6.00
Pine Reach

Pine Reach

$9.50

Creamy Avocado Toast topped with Pico de Gallo on Honey Sriracha wheatberry toast points

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

2 Eggs Any Way

$5.00

Signature Sandwiches

Roast beef with Havarti cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and horsey sauce on a fresh baked baguette.
The Rehoboth

The Rehoboth

$12.00

Turkey Club !–Oven Roasted Turkey, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll

The Bayard

The Bayard

$11.00

The infamous BLT made with Crispy Hickory smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Wheatberry Bread

The Sandalwood

The Sandalwood

$12.00

An old favorite ! Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews, Raisins, Onion and Celery on a Sub Roll with Lettuce & Tomato

The Olive

The Olive

$10.00

Spinach Wrap filled with Hummus, Feta Cheese, Calamata Olives, Cucumber, Lettuce, and Roasted Tomatoes, with Lemon Dressing

The Saint Lawrence

The Saint Lawrence

$14.00

Roast Beef with Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Horsey Sauce on a Sub Roll

The Hickman

The Hickman

$12.00

The Best Ham & Cheese in town!! - Smoked Tavern Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Honeycup Dijonnaise on Rye Bread

The Delaware

The Delaware

$14.00

Coho's Cold Cut Specialty - Ham, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese, with Herb Dressing on a Sub Roll

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Choose your Bread and your Cheese!

The Norfolk

The Norfolk

$13.00

Salads

The Grove

The Grove

$9.00

A Caesar Salad made of Crispy Romaine Lettuce, House made Garlic Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan. Comes with Caesar Dressing.

The Park

The Park

$10.00

Coho's House Salad made of Mixed Greens & Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Avocado, and Cucumber. Comes with Honey Balsamic Dressing.

The Robbins

The Robbins

$11.00

Coho's Chef Salad with Romaine & Mixed Greens, sliced Turkey & Ham, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Hard-Boiled Eggs, and Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Italian, Ranch or Caesar dressing packet.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Sandwich

$11.00

Looking for something different (choose 1 Meat and 1 Cheese)? Choice of bread: white, wheatberry, rye, ciabatta, baguette, brioche bun Protein: turkey, ham, tuna salad, curry chicken salad with cashews and golden raisins Cheese: American, cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, Provolone Pick your toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, spicy mayo, mayo, mustard, pickles, hot peppers

Sides

Boardwalk Fries

Boardwalk Fries

$5.00

Crispy extra long skin on fries! Spice it up with cajun or old bay spice

Canal Tater Tots

Canal Tater Tots

$5.00
Tower Sticks

Tower Sticks

$6.50

Crispy breaded mozzarella cheese with marinara

Gerar Chicken Fingers

Gerar Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Chicken fingers (4) & honey mustard

From the Press

The Brooklyn

The Brooklyn

$14.00

Our Italian Panini layered with Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini's, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar on Ciabatta

The Bay Harbor

The Bay Harbor

$12.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese Caramelized Onions, on a bed of Mixed Greens, with Cranberry Relish, pressed on Ciabatta.

The Baltimore

The Baltimore

$12.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese and Cole Slaw Pressed on Rye Bread.

The Grill

The Philadelphia

The Philadelphia

$12.00

Coho's version of the Famous Philly Cheese Steak -your choice of Beef or Chicken. With Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on a Sub Roll

The Laurel

The Laurel

$12.00

The Impossible Burger, "Cheese Steak Style," with Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Havarti Cheese; seasoned with Coho's House Steak Sauce, in a Spinach Wrap

The St Michael

The St Michael

$11.00

Coho's Tuna Melt served on Wheat Toast Points, and topped with Pickles, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese

Beverages

Aquafina

$2.25

Aqua Panna Lg

$5.00

Aqua Panna Sm

$3.00

Bang Purple Haze

$3.00

Boylan Birch Beer

$2.25

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.25

Boylan Cream Soda

$2.25

Boylan Diet Cherry

$2.25

Boylan Diet Root Beer

$2.25

Boylan Root Beer

$2.25

Coke 2 Lt.

$2.50

Coke 20oz

$2.25

Coke Diet 20oz

$2.25

Coke Zero Sugar 20oz

$2.25

Dole Apple Juice 15oz

$2.00

Dole Orange Juice 15 Oz

$2.00
Dr Pepper 20oz

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper Diet 20oz

$2.25

Gatorade Blue 20oz

$2.00
Gatorade Blue 28oz

Gatorade Blue 28oz

$2.75

Gatorade Orange 20oz

$2.00

Gatorade Red 20oz

$2.00

Gatorade Yellow 20oz

$2.00

La Croix Key Lime

$2.00

La Croix Peach Pear

$2.00

Lewes Dairy Lemonade 1pint

$1.50

Lipton Green Tea

$2.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$1.75

Monster Energy 16oz

$3.00

Monster Zero Gold

$3.00

Monster Zero Ultra 16oz

$3.00

Monster- Peachy Keen

$2.25
Mtn Dew 20oz

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.25

Mtn Dew Diet 20oz

$2.25
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Pepsi Diet 20oz

$2.25
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.25
Pure Leaf Raspberry

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.25
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.25
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea 18oz

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea 18oz

$2.25

S. Pellegrino 500mL

$2.25

S. Pellegrino Bood Orange

$2.00

S. Pellegrino Limonata

$2.00

San Pellegrino Limonata Organic

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata Organic 4 pack

$8.50

San Pellegrino Momenti Lemon

$2.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.25

Smartwater 20oz

$2.25

Smartwater 33oz

$3.50

Sole Kombucha- Cherry

$6.00

Sole Kombucha- Lavender

$6.00

Sole Kombucha- Lemon

$6.00

Sprite 20oz

$2.25

Tropicana Cranberry 10oz

$1.50

Vita Coco Coconut Water 16oz

$3.25

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.50

Vitamin Water Focus

$2.50

Vitamin Water Lemonade

$2.50

Vitamin Water Rise

$2.50

Vitamin Water- Power C

$2.50

Celsius - Grape

$2.50Out of stock

Deli By The Pound

Boar's Head American Cheese (White)

$1.70+

Boar's Head Cheddar (Yellow)

$2.15+

Boar's Head Havarti

$2.75+

Boar's Head Provolone

$2.15+

Boar's Head Swiss

$2.65+

Oven Gold Turkey

$3.00+

BH Tavern Ham

$2.80+

Cole Slaw

$1.70+

Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews and Golden Raisins

$2.88+

Macaroni Salad

$1.69+

Tuna Salad

$2.50+

Snack Foods

Cedar Valley Pita Chips- Garlic

$5.00

Herr's Baked BBQ

$2.00

Herr's Baked Cheddar Sour Cream

$2.00

Herr's Cheddar Horseradish 7oz

$4.00

Herr's Cheese Curls

$2.00

Herr's Honey Sriracha 2oz

$2.00
Herr's Jalapeno 2oz

Herr's Jalapeno 2oz

$2.00
Herr's Jalapeno 7oz.

Herr's Jalapeno 7oz.

$4.00
Herr's Original 2oz

Herr's Original 2oz

$2.00
Herr's Original 7oz.

Herr's Original 7oz.

$4.00
Herr's Salt & Vinegar 2oz

Herr's Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$2.00
Herr's Salt & Vinegar 7oz

Herr's Salt & Vinegar 7oz

$4.00
Herr's Sour Cream & Onion 2oz.

Herr's Sour Cream & Onion 2oz.

$2.00

Herr's Sour Cream & Onion 7oz.

$4.00
Herr's Thin Pretzels 3 Oz.

Herr's Thin Pretzels 3 Oz.

$2.00

Herr's Thins Cheddar

$2.00

Herr's Thins Original

$2.00

Hippeas BBQ 1.5 Oz

$2.25

Hippeas Sriracha 1.5 Oz

$2.25Out of stock

Zapp's Potato Chips- Jalapeno Heat

$3.25

Zapp's Potato Chips- Mesquite

$3.25

Zapp's Potato Chips- Sour Cream & Onion

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Coho’s is the place to stop for deli delights to satisfy your breakfast or lunch craving. Check out our selection of market items and prepared foods perfect for every occasion.

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH, DE 19971

