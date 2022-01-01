Main picView gallery

Coin Op - North Park 3926 30th Street

3926 30th Street

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fast Bar Screen

Well

$9.00

Well Cocktail

$10.00

Premium Cocktail

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Dealers Choice

$13.00

L.I.T.

$13.00

AMF

$14.00

Trad Sour

$13.00

1 Up Slushee

$10.00

El Silencio Mezcal, Grapefruit,

Seasonal Slushee

$10.00

*ask your bartender

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Coors Orginal

$6.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$9 Beer

$9.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

Michelada

$9.00

Modelo, magic michie mix

1-Z

$4.00

Shooter

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Hello

$8.00

Whiskey, Coffee, Rx

Kirby's Dreamland

$8.00

Vodka, strawberry, lime, coconut

Pumpkin Dump

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

ANTHONY HILL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

ANTHONY HILL CHARDONNAY

$8.00

Fear The Chancla

$12.00

Mezcal, Cointreau, Tamarind, Lime

North Park Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka, Aperol, Blood Orange, Lemon

Power Punch

$11.00

Vodka, Passos, Cranberry

Halloween Cocktail

$11.00

Half Beer

$4.00

Fast Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Signature Drinks

1 Up

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda, orange

Bank Holiday

$12.00

Boat Rich

$12.00

Captain Jazz

$12.00

Chai Guys

$12.00

Fear The Chancla

$12.00

Mezcal, Cointreau, Tamarind

Full Time Lover

$12.00

Leo Rising

$12.00

Long Distance Runner

$12.00

North Park Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka, Aperol, Blood Orange, Lemon

Power Punch

$11.00

*ask your bartender

Raisin' Tents

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rye, orange liquer, apple

Sage Advice

$12.00

Smiley Pie-Rus

$12.00

That's Showbiz, Baby!

$12.00

Two-Thyming Tramp

$12.00

Who Needs Wings

$12.00

Mount Gay infused coconut rum,

House Shots

Irish Hello

$8.00

Whiskey, Coffee, Rx

Green Tea

$8.00

Kirby's Dreamland

$8.00

Vodka, strawberry, lime, coconut

Pumpkin Dump

$8.00

Shooter

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Peanute Butter Whiskey

Slushees

1 Up Slushee

$10.00

El Silencio Mezcal, Grapefruit,

Seasonal Slushee

$10.00

*ask your bartender

Wine

ANTHONY HILL CHARDONNAY

$8.00

ANTHONY HILL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

ANNA CAVA

$8.00

Revolt Rose

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Heineken 00

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

bottled sparkling water

Liquid Death

$5.00

canned stilled water

Centr

$6.00

CBD soda water

Recess Mood

$7.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Sparkling Drink

Soda

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Whole Menu

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Burger

$13.00

Chicken Tendies

$12.00

Corn Dog Bites

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Hey Clucker

$13.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Staff Select

$13.00

Tots

$7.00

Agave

Bruxo Blanco Mezcal

$12.00

Bruxo Repo Mezcal

$14.00

Cutwater Tequila

$10.00

Dahlia

$12.00

Del Maguey VIDA

$12.00

Divino Maguey Tamarindo

$12.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano Repo

$12.00

Don Lorenzo Blanco

$11.00

Don Lorenzo Espadin

$14.00

Don Lorenzo Jabali Espadin

$15.00

Don Lorenzo Reposado

$12.00

El mero mero (Espadin)

$14.00

El mero mero (Tobala)

$20.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Fortaleza anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$13.00

Fortaleza Winter Repo 2021

$25.00

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$13.00

Legendario Domingo

$12.00

Metiche

$14.00

Nosotros Mezcal

$14.00

Nosotros reposado

$14.00

Ocho Blanco

$10.00

Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Origen (Cenizo)

$14.00

Origen (Chacaleno)

$16.00

Real de Valle Reposado

$10.00

Villa Lobos Anejo

$14.00

Villa Lobos Extra Anejo

$18.00

Auxilary Wells

Amaro Canella

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00

Junipero

$11.00

Anchor Old Tom

$11.00

Becherovka

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Cocchi Rosa

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Dead of night

$11.00

El Dorado

$12.00

Giffard Carribean Pineapple

$10.00

Giffard Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Giffard Creme de Violette

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Humbolt vodka

$11.00

Lemon Hart 151

$15.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Liquid alchemist apple

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Merlet Cassis

$10.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Nixta Elote Liqueur

$10.00

Passoa passion liquor

$10.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Savory & James Sherry

$11.00

St Germain

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Yzaguirre Blanc

$10.00

Bourbon/Rye

Abasolo

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Bardstown

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$14.00

Broken Barrel

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Busker Single Grain

$12.00

Busker Triple Cask

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickel

$12.00

E.H. Taylor Single

$20.00

E.H. Taylor Single

$20.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Henebery

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michter's Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester Birthday

$35.00

Pappy 10

$50.00

Pearse Lyons

$11.00

Pikesville Rye 110pf

$12.00

Rittenhouse 100pf

$10.00

Russels reserve 10

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Stagg

$18.00

Starward

$11.00

Teeling

$11.00

Templeton

$10.00

Templeton 6 yr

$14.00

Town Branch

$18.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$12.00

Weller

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Willet bourbon

$14.00

Willet Bourbon (6yr)

$21.00

Willet Rye

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woody Creek bourbon

$12.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

China-China

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$8.00

Fernet Jelenik

$10.00

Jager

$9.00

Pernod Absinthe

$10.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Gin

Anchor Old Tom

$11.00

Bluecoat

$10.00

Botanist

$12.00

Cutwater Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Juniper Grove

$10.00

Junipero

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$11.00

You & Yours Sunday

$10.00

Zephyr

$11.00

Oxley Gin

$12.00

Engine Gin

$11.00

Japanese Whiskey

Hibiki

$20.00

Iwai

$12.00

Nikka Coffey

$14.00

Nikka Barrel

$16.00

Yoichi

$18.00

Toki

$11.00

Rum

Appleton

$10.00

Appleton (12yr)

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Copalli

$10.00

Doctor Bird

$12.00

Don Q 151

$12.00

El Dorado

$12.00

Hamilton Pimento Dram

$11.00

Hamiltons Jamaican

$11.00

JM Rhum

$10.00

Lemon Hart 151

$15.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Plantation Fiji

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

VSOP Rhum Clement

$11.00

Scotch

Aberfeldy 12

$14.00

Auchentoshan

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Balvenie 14

$17.00

Bruichladdich

$13.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Laphroiag

$12.00

Laphroiag (sherry cask)

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Peat Monster

$14.00

Smokin'

$11.00

Westland

$13.00

Indri single malt

$20.00

Westward Single Malt

$12.00

Westward Stout Cask

$14.00

Vodka

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Fugu vodka

$10.00

Avua Cachaca

$10.00

Capurro Pisco

$10.00

Kappa Pisco

$10.00

Humbolt vodka

$11.00

Well Spirits

RDV Blanco

$9.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$9.00

Seagram's Vodka

$9.00

Cane Rum

$9.00

Seagram's Gin

$9.00

El Silencio

$9.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

RDV Repo

$9.00

Draft

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$9 Beer

$9.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

Bottles and Cans

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Coors Orginal

$6.00

Gilly's American Lager Tall Can

$9.00

Hecho Tequila Soda w/lime

$9.00

Happy Hour Bar

HH $6 Beer

$6.00

HH $7 Beer

$7.00

HH $8 Beer

$8.00

HH $7 Well

$7.00

$5 Well

$5.00

$5 Coors

$5.00

$4 Hess

$4.00

Drink Specials

Staff Select

$13.00

Ilegal OF

$14.00

Ilegal Paloma

$12.00

Ilegal 1UP

$12.00

Food Specials

Grilling In The Name Of

$13.00

Merch

Coin op logo T

$15.00

Employee T

$10.00

Limited edition T

$20.00

Coin Op Pin

$6.00

Hat

$25.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Gift Cards

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Rental Fees

Back Patio Rental (weekday HH)

$200.00

Back Patio Rental (weekday 6pm)

$225.00

Back Patio Rental (weekday peak)

$250.00

Back Patio Rental (weekend dayshift)

$250.00

Back Patio Rental (weekend 6pm-8pm)

$275.00

Back Patio Rental (weekend peak)

$350.00

Full Buyout Rental Fee

$1,000.00

Full Buyout Rental Fee (Holiday)

$1,500.00

Full Buyout Rental Fee ($500)

$500.00

Quarters

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$100.00

$100.00

$10

$10.00

Server Fees

Private Patio Server

$50.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3926 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

