Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coins Pub & Restaurant

761 Reviews

$$

2820 Philadelphia Ave

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Burger
French Onion
Crabb Twisted Caprese

Off To The Races

Crabb Twisted Caprese

Crabb Twisted Caprese

$20.00

Crab, fried green tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, red pepper remoulade & balsamic glaze

Cajun Shark Bites

$13.00

Cajun battered mako, deep fried served with a remoulade sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Deep fried breaded shrimp, buffalo hot sauce, crumbled blue cheese

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Choose Hot, Mild, Nashville, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay

Asian Fried Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Calamari coated with a honey teriyaki glaze, chopped walnuts & green onions

Mozzarella Logs

Mozzarella Logs

$12.00

The Original! Four Hand Cut and Breaded Fresh Daily!

Mussels

Mussels

$14.00

Sautéed in white wine garlic butter sauce

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$18.00

Fresh Mushrooms Caps stuffed with our Homemade Crab Imperial.

Housemade Meatballs

Housemade Meatballs

$12.00

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, toast points

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$14.00

Served with Old Bay toast

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

Old Bay & Onions

Potato Skins

$12.00

Choose from Bacon, Chili or Seafood

Chicken Fingers & French Fry Basket

$13.00

Served with Honey Mustard

French Fry Basket

$8.00
Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Ripe tomato, pesto, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic drizzle

Italian Stallion Flatbread

Italian Stallion Flatbread

$14.00

Italian Sauage, fresh mozzarella, rich tomato sauce topped with a pesto drizzle

Eastern Shore Flatbread

Eastern Shore Flatbread

$17.00

Crab dip spread, jumbo lump crab, roasted garlic, mozzarella

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh bed of Romaine topped with cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing

Field of Greens Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix Greens, Raspberry Walnut Dressing, topped with crushed Walnuts and Blue Cheese

Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh Lettuce with Cucumbers, Tomato, thinly sliced Onion and house made Croutons

Sirloin Tuscan Caesar

$24.00

Grilled top sirloin, roasted garlic cloves on a creamy Caesar salad

Can't Beet This Salad

Can't Beet This Salad

$13.00

Beets, field of greens, mandarin oranges, chopped walnuts & crumbled blue cheese

Brown Derby Crab Cobb

Brown Derby Crab Cobb

$21.00

Crab, romaine lettuce tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese

Brown Derby Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese

Bistro Salmon Salad

$21.00

Bacon Glazed Salmon, field of greens, cucumber, onion, crumbled blue cheese

Crabtini

$21.00

Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$7.00+

Made fresh daily with Maryland crab meat

Soup Cream of Crab Cake

Soup Cream of Crab Cake

$16.00

Our fresh made cream of crab soup full of Maryland Crab Meat topped with our house made crab balls. No Mumbo, Just Jumbo!

Md Crab Soup

$7.00+

French Onion

$7.00

Savory French Onion Soup topped with melted provolone cheese and house made croutons

Chili Con Carne

$7.00

Hearty & delicious Chili with a side of chopped onion & nacho chips

Handhelds

Coins "Famous" Crab Cake Sandwich

Coins "Famous" Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Coins "Famous" Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich with all Jumbo Lump, Broiled No Mumbo, Just Jumbo! Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw, Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Shaved prime rib, provolone cheese served with au jus .Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw, Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Pub Reuben

Pub Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Jumbo Fried Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Served with tarter sauce. Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Bubba's Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Jumbo fried shrimp, cajún remoulade, tomato, lettuce,toasted sub roll

I'm Your Huckleberry Chicken

$15.00

Southwestern chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, brioche roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Crispy chicken, coated in “hot n spicy” Nashville sauce, topped with bread & butter pickles Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Fried Rockfish Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

Our 8 oz. burgers are a blend of chuck, brisket & short ribs topped Grilled ham, sunnyside up egg, melted American cheese

Pub Burger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato on a Brioche roll Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Lock Stock & Barrell

Lock Stock & Barrell

$16.00

Kicking bourbon glaze, bacon jam, cheddar cheese Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

The Raging Bull

$16.00

Blackened, crumbled creamy blue cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Elvis's Blue Hawaii

Elvis's Blue Hawaii

$16.00

Grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, teriyaki glaze, provolone cheese Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$13.00

House made, brioche roll

Dishes From The Sea

(1) Coins Famous Crab Cake Dinners

$25.00Out of stock

Coins "Famous" Maryland Style Crab Cake No Mumbo, Just Jumbo! With your Choice of Two Sides.

Coins Famous Crab Cakes (2) Dinner

$44.00

Coins "Famous" Maryland Style Crab Cakes No Mumbo, Just Jumbo! With your Choice of Two Sides.

Broiled Filet of Flounder

$21.00

Filet of Flounder broiled to perfection and your choice of two sides

Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$29.00

Broiled Flounder topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial and your choice of two sides

Broiled Seafood Platter

Broiled Seafood Platter

$34.00

Flounder, scallops, shrimp & a 4oz.Lobster Tail and your choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Freshly Breaded Jumbo Shrimp served with house made Cocktail Sauce and your choice of two sides

Sinatra's Salmon

$31.00

Sautéed & topped with crab, shrimp, shallots, in a cheesy mornay sauce

Garlic Honey Soy Glazed Scallops

$30.00

The sea's finest seared with delectable Asian sauce.

Crab Imperial

Crab Imperial

$33.00

Mounds of Jumbo Lump Crabmeat broiled in a delicate cream sauce and your choice of two sides

Seafood Imperial

Seafood Imperial

$33.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Sea Scallops & tasty Shrimp broiled in a delicate cream sauce and your choice of two sides

Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Luscious Shrimp Over-Stuffed with all Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial and your choice of two sides

Twin Lobster Tails

$42.00

Two 4 oz cold water Lobster Tails broiled to perfection and your choice of two sides

Twin Stuffed Lobster Tails

$52.00

Two 4 oz cold water Lobster Tails broiled to perfection and topped with our house made Crab Imperial and your choice of two sides

Land Ho!

Served with your choice of Two: Baked Potato, French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Homemade Coleslaw, Pickled Beets, Applesauce, Garden Salad, Field of Greens Salad, Vegetable du Jour *Pasta (add $2.50) *Beer-Battered Onion Rings (add $2.50) *Side Caesar Salad (add $2.50) *Add to any entree: Crab Cake $15.99, Lobster Tail $16.99, 5 Sauteed Shrimp $7.99
12 oz. Angus NY Strip Steak

12 oz. Angus NY Strip Steak

$28.00

Charbroiled to your taste and your choice of 2 sides.

16 oz. Angus NY Strip Steak

$35.00

Charbroiled to your Taste! Choose your temp and 2 sides.

8oz. Top Sirloin

$24.00

Charbroiled to your Taste! Choose your temp and 2 sides.

8 oz. Prime Rib

$23.00

Slow Roasted, Hand-cut Prime Rib with Au Jus and your choice of two sides.

16oz Prime Rib

$36.00

Slow Roasted, Hand-cut Prime Rib with Au Jus and your choice of two sides.

Blue Plate Special

$17.00

A "common cents" meal - topped with onions & gravy and your choice of two sides

Chicken Teriyaki

$24.00

Teriyaki glazed grilled twin chicken breasts, pineapple salsa, long grain rice, plus one additional side

Keep Calm & Eat Pasta

Mama's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Classic Italian dish served with your choice of 1 side and fresh Baked Bread

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded fresh in house daily and your choice of one side.

Veal Parmesan

$25.00

Hand breaded & pounded Veal Cutlet and topped with a house made tomato sauce and imported cheese and your choice of two sides

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00+

Fettuccini in a creamy Alfredo sauce, Plain, Chicken or Seafood and your choice of 1 side and fresh Baked Bread

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Sautéed Shrimp, garlic, white wine, lemon, butter, diced tomatoes, parmesan with linguini

Sides

Dinner Bread(1)

$1.00

Fresh baked Dinner loaf

French Fries with Gravy

$4.50

Our delicious Fries topped with Brown Gravy

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Fresh baked Garlic Bread

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato with Sour Cream

$3.25

Coleslaw

$3.00

Delicious House made Coleslaw

French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Baked Potato loaded with Bacon, Cheese, and Green onion

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings (6)

$5.00

Pickled Beets

$3.00

Sm Bac Ch Fries

$8.00

Our crispy Fries smothered with melted cheese, bacon & green onions; served with Sour Cream

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Meat Ball (1)

$1.75

Add on Crab Cake

$20.00

Coins "Famous" maryland Style Crab Cake - No Mumbo, Just Jumbo!

Sautéed Shrimp

$12.00

Pasta w/marinara

$3.00

Pasta with Marinara sauce

Plain Pasta

$2.00

Side Of Gravy

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Of house made Garlic Butter

easter specials

Shark Bites

$13.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Dessert

Big Apple Pie

$7.00

Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy granola'd cumbs

Four High Carrot Cake

$7.00

Layer upon layer of dark, moist carrot cake all studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple, cream cheese icing and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache

Five High Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Five layers of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with the silkiest smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant dark chocolate ganache

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$7.00

The popular candy bar in a pie. Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups.

Choc Moose Caramel

$6.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Lava Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 1988, Coins Pub & Restaurant has been serving the Ocean City area with the highest quality homemade favorites like Crab Cakes "No Mumbo, Just Jumbo", Hand-cut Steaks, Fresh Seafood and much more from the Land and Sea in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere!

Location

2820 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Coins Pub and Restaurant image
Coins Pub and Restaurant image
Coins Pub and Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

OC Wasabi
orange starNo Reviews
3316 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille
orange star3.9 • 1,241
4507 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
DRY 85 - DRY 85 OC
orange starNo Reviews
12 48th St Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
orange star4.3 • 615
1601 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Happy Jack Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
2504 N Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 170
1513 ATLANTIC AVE OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston