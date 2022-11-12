Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Colada Shop Potomac

105 Reviews

$

7993 Tuckerman Lane

Potomac, MD 20854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
Colada Shop Cuban

Seasonal

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada

$3.25

Pumpkin, evaporated milk sugar, dulce de leche, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, star anise, clove, nutmeg, flour, soy (one per order)

Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese Empanada

Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese-filled Empanada (one per order)

Mushroom "Chorizo" Croquetas (vegetarian)

Mushroom "Chorizo" Croquetas (vegetarian)

$3.50

Croquetas filled with potato & mushrooms seasoned with chorizo-style spicing.

Morir Soñando con Leche

Morir Soñando con Leche

$4.95+

espresso, spiced citrus, milk

Maple Matcha

Maple Matcha

$4.95+

matcha, maple, cinnamon, milk

Ponche Crema Bottle

Ponche Crema Bottle

$24.00

A classic holiday drink, our Ponche Crema is made with Rum, Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Vanilla Coffee and Cacao Nibs. The perfect holiday host gift!

Rum Cider Bottle

Rum Cider Bottle

$24.00

Our Pineapple Rum Cider is a warming blend of Rum, Apple, Pineapple Syrup, Lime and Cinnamon. Delicious served hot or cold, it is the perfect addition to your next festive party!

NEW ITEMS & PACKS

Cocktail Pouch 4 Pack & 4 Empanadas

$60.00
6 Frozen Empanadas Pack

6 Frozen Empanadas Pack

$18.00

Select a pack of our empanadas that you can prepare at home! We will provide heating instructions for a perfect empanada. - qty 6 empanadas

12 Frozen Croquetas Pack

$18.00

Select a pack of our croquetas that you can prepare at home! We will provide heating instructions for a tasty snack - qty 12 croquetas

Havana Oh La La

Havana Oh La La

$27.00

a sampler of our favorites includes 4 empanadas, 4 croquetas, house plantain chips with mojo & black bean dip & brownie bites (serves 2-4)

Movie for 2

$36.00

1 Sandwich (cuban or veggie) 3 Empanadas (select 1 flavor) 4 Croquetas (select 2 flavors) 1 Plantain Chip & Dip 1 Dulce De Leche Brownie

Movie for 4

$66.00

2 Sandwich options: cuban or veggie 6 empanadas (select 2 flavors) 6 croquetas (select 3 flavors) 1 plantain chip and dip 2 dulce de leche brownies"

Empanadas

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada

$3.25

Pumpkin, evaporated milk sugar, dulce de leche, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, star anise, clove, nutmeg, flour, soy (one per order)

Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese Empanada

Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese-filled Empanada (one per order)

Picadillo (beef) Empanada

Picadillo (beef) Empanada

$3.50

cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.50

cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order

Spinach & Cheese Empanada

Spinach & Cheese Empanada

$3.50

cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order

Breakfast Empanada

Breakfast Empanada

$3.50

cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order

Croquetas

Mushroom "Chorizo" Croquetas (vegetarian)

Mushroom "Chorizo" Croquetas (vegetarian)

$3.50

Croquetas filled with potato & mushrooms seasoned with chorizo-style spicing.

Jamón (ham) Croquetas

Jamón (ham) Croquetas

$3.50

béchamel-based cuban fritters with ham

Chicken Croquetas

Chicken Croquetas

$3.50

béchamel-based cuban fritters with chicken

Pastelitos

Guava Pastelito

Guava Pastelito

$3.75Out of stock

guava-filled caribbean-style pastry

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$3.75Out of stock

guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry

Sweet Cream Pastelito

Sweet Cream Pastelito

$3.75

sweet cream cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry

Picadillo (beef) Pastelito

Picadillo (beef) Pastelito

$3.75

beef-filled caribbean-style pastry

Stuffed Tostones

Stuffed Ropa Vieja Tostones

Stuffed Ropa Vieja Tostones

$11.95

house-made tostones cup, filled with ropa vieja (stewed beef), pickled onions and salsa verde

Platanachos

Platanachos

Platanachos

$13.95

house-made fried plantains, black bean dip, choice of protein, pickled onions and cotija blend.

Xtra Sauces

Xtra Salsa Verde

$0.50

Xtra Guava BBQ

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwiches & Toasts & Parfait

Tostada

Tostada

$3.25

traditional toasted cuban bread with butter

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.25Out of stock

buttered cuban bread with avocado & pickled onions

Mojito Salmon Tostada

$12.95

buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens

Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich

Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

mojo pork, fresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread

Egg White, Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg White, Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

spinach, fresh egg whites & swiss cheese served on brioche bread

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

ham, fresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread

Fresa "Pepita" Parfait

Fresa "Pepita" Parfait

$6.75

strawberry jam, Greek yogurt, house pepita granola

Overnight Oats & Pineapple Bowl

Overnight Oats & Pineapple Bowl

$6.75

steel-cut oats, quinoa, chia seeds & coconut milk with pineapple compote & toasted coconut

Calderos - Egg Skillets

Chorizo & Chickpea*

Chorizo & Chickpea*

$14.95

two eggs baked with chorizo, chickpeas, tomato, queso fresco, & cilantro

Huevos a la Cubana*

Huevos a la Cubana*

$14.95

two eggs baked in sofrito, tomato, & queso fresco

Coffee

Morir Soñando con Leche

Morir Soñando con Leche

$4.95+

espresso, spiced citrus, milk

Maple Matcha

Maple Matcha

$4.95+

matcha, maple, cinnamon, milk

Havana Blend

Havana Blend

$3.25+

signature blend, brewed all day

Havana Cold Brew

Havana Cold Brew

$3.75+

signature blend over ice

Café Con Leche

Café Con Leche

$4.85+

espresso, steamed milk, whipped espresso sugar

Colada

Colada

$4.95

4 shots espresso, whipped espresso sugar, served to share

Café Bon Bon

Café Bon Bon

$4.25

espresso, condensed milk

Café Cubano

Café Cubano

$3.75

espresso, whipped espresso sugar

Cortadito

Cortadito

$4.50

espresso, steamed evaporated milk, sweet cuban crema

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

espresso, steamed whole milk

Chocolate de La Abuela

Chocolate de La Abuela

$4.85+

classic cuban hot chocolate , optional add a marshmallow on top! YUM!

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

espresso, hot steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.35+

espresso, steam and milk froth

Café Macchiato

Café Macchiato

$3.85

espresso, spot of milk

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.15+

havana blend, shot of espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Americano

Americano

$3.50+

espresso, hot water

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50+

espresso, steam milk, thin layer of froth

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$3.75+

espresso with hot milk

Tea

Teapigs

Teapigs

$3.15+

Pick from our selection of Teapigs tea. Lemon & Ginger Super Fruit Chamomile Chai Tea Earl Grey English Breakfast

Calypso Mango Tea

Calypso Mango Tea

$3.15+

slow-brewed mango iced tea

Shaken Mango Passion Fruit

Shaken Mango Passion Fruit

$4.75+

mango tea, passion fruit, simple syrup

Shaken Mint Limeade

Shaken Mint Limeade

$4.75+

mango tea, lime juice, mint, simple syrup

Batidos (Smoothies)

Miami Sunset

Miami Sunset

$8.25

carrot, pineapple, orange

In the Tropics

In the Tropics

$8.25

mango, mamey, coconut water

Siempre Verde

Siempre Verde

$8.25Out of stock

spinach, avocado, pineapple, coconut water

Good to You Mojito

Good to You Mojito

$8.25

mint, spinach, lime juice, coconut water

Non-alcoholic Piña Colada

$8.25

Sandwiches

Colada Shop Cuban

Colada Shop Cuban

$13.95

ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread

Veggie Cuban

Veggie Cuban

$13.95

mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread

Media Noche

Media Noche

$13.95

ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, sweet roll

Guava BBQ Lechon

Guava BBQ Lechon

$13.95

house-made guava bbq, slow-roasted pork, pickled onions, cilantro, cuban bread

Mango Chicken Wrap

$13.95

mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese

Santiago Bowls

choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Santiago Bowls

Santiago Bowls

$14.95

choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli

Kid's Rice Bowl

$7.95

rice, choice of protein, beans, plantain chips, side for brownie bites

Salads

Havana Caesar Salad

$14.95

romaine, spring mix, mojo chicken paillard, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing

Havana Ceasar "No Protein" Salad

$9.80
Salmon Citrus Salad

Salmon Citrus Salad

$14.95

mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette

Santiago Protein Salad

Santiago Protein Salad

$13.95Out of stock

quinoa, black beans, spring mix, avocado, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, hearts of palm, carrots, house mustard dressing

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.50

cuban bread, cheese, ham, butter

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

cuban bread, cheese, butter

Kid's Rice Bowl

$7.95

rice, choice of protein, beans, plantain chips, side for brownie bites

Single Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides & Snacks

Plantain Chips & Black Bean Dip

Plantain Chips & Black Bean Dip

$6.25

house-made with black bean dip

Stewed Sweet Plantain

Stewed Sweet Plantain

$6.25

sweet stewed plantains with cuban spices

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$6.25

fried yucca with cilantro aioli

Tostones

Tostones

$6.25

twice-fried mashed green plantains with mojo

Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

$6.25

jasmine rice, cilantro and sofrito black beans

Avocado & Pickled Onions

Avocado & Pickled Onions

$6.25Out of stock

hass avocado, pickled red onions, house dressing (mustard-base with garlic, agave, apple cider vinegar and oil)

Desserts & Sweets

Churros

Churros

$7.50

fried pastry dough with cinnamon sugar served with condensed milk

Dulce de Leche Brownie Sundae*

$7.00
Dulce de Leche Brownie

Dulce de Leche Brownie

$2.95

fudgy chocolate brownie with dulce de leche swirl

Classic Tres Leches

Classic Tres Leches

$7.50

rum cake soaked in three milks & topped with lime meringue

Havana Tiramisu

Havana Tiramisu

$7.50

havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust

Guava Oatmeal Cookie

Guava Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

chewy, gooey oatmeal cookie with a guava center

Mojito Matcha Cookies

Mojito Matcha Cookies

$6.50

flour, butter, sugar, matcha, vanilla, mint, salt

CxD Gelato Cookie Sandwich

CxD Gelato Cookie Sandwich

$7.95

The perfect marriage of our iconic Guava and Cheese Pastelito turned to a creamy gelato by our friends at Dolcezza, sandwiched between house oatmeal cookies.

Beverages

Mexican Coke (12.5oz)

Mexican Coke (12.5oz)

$3.50
Diet Coke (8oz)

Diet Coke (8oz)

$2.95
Sparkling Water (12.5oz)

Sparkling Water (12.5oz)

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75
Sanpellgerino Prickly Pear (11oz)

Sanpellgerino Prickly Pear (11oz)

$2.75
Vita Coco Coconut Water (16.9oz)

Vita Coco Coconut Water (16.9oz)

$3.95

Orange Juice (12oz)

$3.75

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.75

Pouches

Beet Up Sour Pouch

Beet Up Sour Pouch

$13.95Out of stock

white rum, beet, lime, spiced syrup, aquafaba

Fall In The Tropics Pouch

Fall In The Tropics Pouch

$13.95Out of stock

gold rum, tepache syrup, coconut

Mojito Pouch

Mojito Pouch

$10.00

bacardi rum, mint, lime, simple syrup

Piña Colada Pouch

Piña Colada Pouch

$13.95

bacardi rum, coconut cream, coconut milk, pineapple

Guava Froze Pouch

Guava Froze Pouch

$13.95

spanish rose, guava, pineapple, apricot brandy

Cuban Jungle Pouch

Cuban Jungle Pouch

$13.95

bacardi superior, passion fruit, lime juice, ginger beer, campari

Wines

Prisma, Sauvignon Blanc -BTL

Prisma, Sauvignon Blanc -BTL

$38.00

notes of peach and lemon zest

Veramonte Rose, Pinot Noir - BTL*

Veramonte Rose, Pinot Noir - BTL*

$38.00Out of stock

blushing pink pinot with fresh fruit and floral notes

Luna Beberide, Mencia - BTL*

$38.00

light-bodied red, great for pinot noir enthusiasts

Joffre E Hijas, Malbec - BTL*

$38.00

rich, robust red with plum and earthy notes

Clos Amador, Cava Brut - BTL*

Clos Amador, Cava Brut - BTL*

$42.00

bone-dry spanish sparkling, made in the champagne method

Cans

Stone Buenaveza, Lager

Stone Buenaveza, Lager

$8.00

easy drinking lager with hint of lime and salt

Cigar City Jai Alai, IPA

Cigar City Jai Alai, IPA

$8.00

hoppy with tropical notes

Founder, Mas Agave Seltzer

Founder, Mas Agave Seltzer

$7.00

crisp, light and citrusy seltzer

Market

Sparkling Guava

Sparkling Guava

$4.10Out of stock

Guava is a tender, juicy and aromatic fruit with a pink seedy flesh

Sparkling Passion Fruit

Sparkling Passion Fruit

$4.10Out of stock

This refreshment is light and bright with tropical sweet and timid tartness

Sparkling Tamarind

Sparkling Tamarind

$4.10Out of stock

It tastes earthy and sweet with invigorating acid notes

Marisal Hand-Harvested-All Natural Sea Salt

Marisal Hand-Harvested-All Natural Sea Salt

$10.99

Raked from beds and dried only by the sun, works wonderfully as a finishing salt

Avocado Art Print

$24.00

Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks

Comida Cubana

Comida Cubana

$30.00

Comida Cubana is an art piece and a cookbook in one, but dives deeper into the history and origin of recipes

Cappuccino Art Print

Cappuccino Art Print

$24.00

Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks

Mojito Art Print

$24.00

Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks

Pina Colada Recipie Art Print

$24.00

Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks

Arvum Reserve Sherry Vinegar

Arvum Reserve Sherry Vinegar

$7.90

Preparation through a solera aging system in oak barrels creates a complex vinegar

Castillo de Canena Picual XV Olive Oil

Castillo de Canena Picual XV Olive Oil

$32.40

Deep green oil with intense fruitiness of green olives, freshly mowed grass

Dequmana Arbequina Olives

Dequmana Arbequina Olives

$7.20

Mild, buttery and subtle smokey flavor, Cured for 3-4 months with just water and salt

Matiz Paella Rice

Matiz Paella Rice

$7.20

Grown in Valencia, Spain, this short-grain rice is perfect for paella and risotto

Matiz Pulpo in Olive Oil

Matiz Pulpo in Olive Oil

$13.30Out of stock

Maitz wild-caught octopus sourced from Spain, with Spanish olive oil and sea salt

Matiz Sardines with Lemon

Matiz Sardines with Lemon

$4.20

The very finest bone-in and skin-on wild caught sardines from Spain, with Spanish olive oil and lemon

Paul and Pippa Quinoa Cracker

$5.60

Crafted with high quality extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs and unique flours

Recipie Starter Sauce-Caribbean Flavors

Recipie Starter Sauce-Caribbean Flavors

$9.99

Blend of garlic, ginger, tamarind, and authentic spices in a concentrated green onion base

Recipie Starter Sauce-Smoky Latin Flavors

Recipie Starter Sauce-Smoky Latin Flavors

$9.99

Blend of aromatic vegetables, dried chilies, and authentic spices in a concentrated tomato base

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.98

Richer than regular caramel, used on pancakes, waffles, with fruits, cupcakes, on ice cream

Adobo Latin Seasoning

Adobo Latin Seasoning

$7.98

A blend of salt, garlic, onion, black pepper, turmeric, and our special Dominican oregano

Spicy Sweet (hot sauce)

Spicy Sweet (hot sauce)

$6.99

Blended with passion fruit, carrots, sugar, lemon juice, caribbean chili peppers, kosher salt, and garlic

3 Variety Pack-Mini Marmalades

3 Variety Pack-Mini Marmalades

$8.92Out of stock

Includes: Quince Jam, Guava Marmalade, and Hibiscus Marmalade

Avocado Honey

Avocado Honey

$9.86Out of stock

Velvety honey has a strong, dark flavor featuring notes of caramelized molasses

Guava Paste

Guava Paste

$2.82

Traditional guava paste has sweet, floral flavor notes and the perfect consistency

Almonds, Marcona

$18.00

A Marcona almond is far sweeter, moister, and softer than the classic almond variety with a buttery flavor and texture

Paprika Smoky Sweet

$8.50

Milder varieties of paprika that comes from Spain, made by drying and grinding sweeter peppers over burning wood

Pickle Chip Sweet and Spicy

Pickle Chip Sweet and Spicy

$16.25

Our classic sweet pickle chips combined with hot pepper brine, fresh sliced hot cherry peppers, and a crushed red pepper spice blend

Salami Chorizo Mild, Sliced

$10.50

A delicious mild Spanish dry sausage with a great texture and spiced with traditional seasonings

Mantoro Precut Cheese

$8.00

Flavor varies depending on the age of the cheese, but it is generally salty to slightly piquant with a tingle that melts on your tongue

Pancho's Chili Oil

Pancho's Chili Oil

$16.99

The spicy umami chili oil that works on just about anything

Frozen Chicken Croquetas

$16.00

Bechamel based savory and crispy Cuban fritters with chicken

Frozen Ham Croquetas

$16.00

Bechamel based savory and crispy Cuban fritters with ham

Frozen Chicken Empanadas

$18.50

Cuban style savory and flakey fritter/turnover with chicken

Frozen Beef Empanadas

$18.50

Cuban style savory and flakey fritter/turnover with seasoned beef

Frozen Spinach Empanadas

$18.50

Cuban style savory and flakey fritter/turnover with spinach

Frozen Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$11.25

Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with sweet guava

Frozen Sweet Cheese Pastelito

$11.25

Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with sweet cheese

Frozen Guava Pastelito

$11.25

Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with sweet guava

Frozen Picadillo Pastelito

$11.25

Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with savory picadillo (seasoned beef)

Frozen Ropa Vieja

$30.00

A shredded flank, brisket, or skirt steak in a tomato sauce base

Frozen Pork

$26.00

Slow roasted pork marinated in mojo sauce

Frozen Chicken

$26.00

Slow roasted chicken marinated in sofrito

Bar Garnish Bag

$10.00

Dehydrated: limes, pineapples, and oranges

Seasoned Cuban Rice

$8.50

Uncooked seasoned rice with a saffron spice blend

Oat/Guava Cookie

$18.00

Wonderfully sweet and handcrafted cookie to take and bake in the comfort of your own home

Pickled Onions

$5.50

Handmade, with simple ingredients like vinegar and salt

N/A piña colada

$20.00Out of stock

Sweet tropical drink mix for drinks to make at home, liquor not included

Rum piña colada

$30.00Out of stock

Our classic tropical piña colada mix with white rum to take home and enjoy

Rum mojito

$35.00Out of stock

Our house made mojito mix with white rum to take home and enjoy

Stone Buenaveza cans

$11.00Out of stock

Crisp, clean, refreshing Mexican-style lager with a hint of sea salt and a touch of lime

Presidente Lager bottles

$10.25Out of stock

Typical pilsner, amber color and slightly more bitter in taste than a lager beer

Potter's Guava Galaxy cans

$16.00Out of stock

Virginia apples fermented with Pink Guava and dry-hopped with Galaxy hops

Austin East Pineapple Cider cans

$13.50Out of stock

Bright semi-sweet cider made with tropical pineapple and heirloom bittersweet apples

Glutenberg White Ale GF cans

$15.00

Soft and refreshing, with hints of coriander and curacao, made with: buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa

Evolution Pinehople IPA cans

$10.25Out of stock

Brewed with loads of pineapple juice and aggressively hopped to contribute big tropical and citrus notes

Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale cans

$11.25

Features flaked oats in the malt bill which imparts a silky body and works to mesh the roasted, toasted and chocolate

Raventos I Blanc L'Hereu Reserva

$27.50

A blend of Macabeo, Xarello, and Parellada, it exhibits an attractive mousse and refreshing crisp acidity on the palate

Conquilla Brut Rose Cava

$17.50Out of stock

Aroma of wild berry and currant lead to a spicy palate of red fruit accompanied by fine, enduring bubbles and balanced acidity

La Cana Albarino

$23.25Out of stock

Very fresh and vivid with sliced-apple, orange-peel, stone and salt aromas and flavors, Medium-bodied

Graffigna Pinot Grigio

$15.50Out of stock

Has a fresh and intense aroma with a pleasant after taste that's crisp and nicely balanced

Veramonte Pinot Noir Rose

$15.50Out of stock

A medium-bodied red with aromas of dried cherries, mushrooms, spice and burnt orange

Veramonte Organic Cabernet

$15.50

Gentle plum and cherry notes, filtered through a touch of currant, shows modest acidity and a touch of licorice and earth

Zolo Malbec Reserva

$24.50

Intense violet color, and aromas of red mature fruits and flowers combined with touches of vanilla and chocolate

Vega Sindoa Tempranillo

$15.50

Dark and surprisingly deep, the Vega Sindoa Tempranillo is full of crunchy berry flavors with a seamless texture from start to finish

Cuban Bread 6pk

$8.50

Fresh, soft, and delicious home-made bread

Sofrito Black Beans

$16.00

Mildly seasoned black beans

Tostada Coins

$7.00Out of stock

House made toasted bread rounds (coins)

Black Bean Dip

$5.00

House made black bean dip, mildly seasoned, with notes of citrus

Bocadito Spread

$6.00Out of stock

House-made cheese, pepper, and ham spread

Philodendron

$85.00

Pothos

$30.00

Philodendron (basket)

$30.00

Aglaonema

$20.00

Ficus

$20.00

Sansevieria

$38.00

Sansevieria (sm)

$30.00

Aglaonema

$36.00

Zamioculcas

$36.00

Ficus

$35.00

Palm

$55.00

Sansevieria (8)

$50.00

Ficus (10)

$110.00

Palm (10)

$55.00

Print Disco

$25.00

Print Flower

$25.00

Print Golden

$25.00

Print Monstera

$25.00

Print straw

$20.00

Print ZZ

$20.00

Raphidophora Shingle 6"

$37.00

Philodendron Mican 4"

$19.00

Stromanthe Triostar 4"

$14.00

Ficus Ginseng 6"

$39.00

Ficus Tineke 6"

$34.00

Sanservieria Starfish 6"

$36.00

Opuntia Prickly 10"

$85.00

Atlas Dance of Days Pale Ale - 6pk

$41.00

Heavy Seas TropiCannon IPA - 6pk

$41.00Out of stock

La Famosa Lager - 6pk

$11.00Out of stock

Panga Drops Pils - 6pk

$12.00

Heavy Seas Tropicannon IPA - 6pk

$14.00Out of stock

Famosa Lager - 6pk

$12.00

Atlas works Pale Ale - 6pk

$13.00

Peace Lily

$65.00

ZZ 10"

$65.00

ZZ 6"

$36.00

San Laur 6"

$30.00

Ficus Burgundy 10"

$55.00

Sansevieria Zeylanica 6"

$30.00

Philodendron Monstera 10"

$55.00

Dracaena Hawaiian

$36.00

Aglaonema Garnet

$50.00

Algaonema Silver Bay

$45.00

Matiz Piparras 6.4oz

$8.25

Parmesan Crackers

$5.50

Zocalo Aji Amarillo Paste

$7.25

Sparkling Hibiscus

$4.10

Arbicola Schefflera 6"

$30.00

Carnosa Hoya 6"

$45.00

Golden Pothos 4"

$12.00

White Butterfly Nephthytis 6"

$30.00

Gelato Pint

$9.00

Fernwood Sanservieria "6

$35.00

Assorted Agave "6

$45.00

Linearis Hoya

$55.00

Organic Dried Papaya

$4.99

Organic Mango + Chili Fruit Bites

$3.99

Organic Pineapple + Passionfruit Fruit Bites

$3.99

Guava with Vitamin C Hard Candy

$6.50

Spicy Mango Lollipops

$6.50

Matiz All I Oli Fiery Garlic Spread - 6.5oz

$8.25

Matiz Romesco - 6.5oz

$8.25

Churro Strips

$6.50

Mexican Wedding

$6.00

Mexican Chocolate

$6.00

Mexican Shortbread

$6.00

Mojito Tea

$8.75

Presidente Pilsner - 6pk

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Directions

Gallery
Colada Shop image
Colada Shop image
Colada Shop image
Colada Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Attman's Potomac Deli
orange starNo Reviews
12505 Park Potomac Ave. Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose
orange starNo Reviews
11807 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
967 Rose Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
The Woodside Deli - Rockville
orange star4.3 • 252
4 N. Washington St Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Vignola Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 301
11612 Boiling Brook Pl Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Potomac

Normandie Farm Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 2,438
10710 Falls Road Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Potomac
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston