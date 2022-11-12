- Home
Colada Shop Potomac
105 Reviews
$
7993 Tuckerman Lane
Potomac, MD 20854
Seasonal
Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada
Pumpkin, evaporated milk sugar, dulce de leche, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, star anise, clove, nutmeg, flour, soy (one per order)
Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese Empanada
Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese-filled Empanada (one per order)
Mushroom "Chorizo" Croquetas (vegetarian)
Croquetas filled with potato & mushrooms seasoned with chorizo-style spicing.
Morir Soñando con Leche
espresso, spiced citrus, milk
Maple Matcha
matcha, maple, cinnamon, milk
Ponche Crema Bottle
A classic holiday drink, our Ponche Crema is made with Rum, Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Vanilla Coffee and Cacao Nibs. The perfect holiday host gift!
Rum Cider Bottle
Our Pineapple Rum Cider is a warming blend of Rum, Apple, Pineapple Syrup, Lime and Cinnamon. Delicious served hot or cold, it is the perfect addition to your next festive party!
NEW ITEMS & PACKS
Cocktail Pouch 4 Pack & 4 Empanadas
6 Frozen Empanadas Pack
Select a pack of our empanadas that you can prepare at home! We will provide heating instructions for a perfect empanada. - qty 6 empanadas
12 Frozen Croquetas Pack
Select a pack of our croquetas that you can prepare at home! We will provide heating instructions for a tasty snack - qty 12 croquetas
Havana Oh La La
a sampler of our favorites includes 4 empanadas, 4 croquetas, house plantain chips with mojo & black bean dip & brownie bites (serves 2-4)
Movie for 2
1 Sandwich (cuban or veggie) 3 Empanadas (select 1 flavor) 4 Croquetas (select 2 flavors) 1 Plantain Chip & Dip 1 Dulce De Leche Brownie
Movie for 4
2 Sandwich options: cuban or veggie 6 empanadas (select 2 flavors) 6 croquetas (select 3 flavors) 1 plantain chip and dip 2 dulce de leche brownies"
Empanadas
Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada
Pumpkin, evaporated milk sugar, dulce de leche, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, star anise, clove, nutmeg, flour, soy (one per order)
Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese Empanada
Spiced Plantain & Sweet Cheese-filled Empanada (one per order)
Picadillo (beef) Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with beef - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Spinach & Cheese Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Breakfast Empanada
cuban-style savory turnover with bacon, egg & cheese - 1 per order
Croquetas
Pastelitos
Stuffed Tostones
Platanachos
Xtra Sauces
Breakfast Sandwiches & Toasts & Parfait
Tostada
traditional toasted cuban bread with butter
Avocado Toast
buttered cuban bread with avocado & pickled onions
Mojito Salmon Tostada
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich
mojo pork, fresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Egg White, Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
spinach, fresh egg whites & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
ham, fresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Fresa "Pepita" Parfait
strawberry jam, Greek yogurt, house pepita granola
Overnight Oats & Pineapple Bowl
steel-cut oats, quinoa, chia seeds & coconut milk with pineapple compote & toasted coconut
Calderos - Egg Skillets
Coffee
Morir Soñando con Leche
espresso, spiced citrus, milk
Maple Matcha
matcha, maple, cinnamon, milk
Havana Blend
signature blend, brewed all day
Havana Cold Brew
signature blend over ice
Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, whipped espresso sugar
Colada
4 shots espresso, whipped espresso sugar, served to share
Café Bon Bon
espresso, condensed milk
Café Cubano
espresso, whipped espresso sugar
Cortadito
espresso, steamed evaporated milk, sweet cuban crema
Cortado
espresso, steamed whole milk
Chocolate de La Abuela
classic cuban hot chocolate , optional add a marshmallow on top! YUM!
Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso, steam and milk froth
Café Macchiato
espresso, spot of milk
Red Eye
havana blend, shot of espresso
Espresso
Americano
espresso, hot water
Flat White
espresso, steam milk, thin layer of froth
Chai Tea Latte
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
Café Au Lait
espresso with hot milk
Tea
Teapigs
Pick from our selection of Teapigs tea. Lemon & Ginger Super Fruit Chamomile Chai Tea Earl Grey English Breakfast
Calypso Mango Tea
slow-brewed mango iced tea
Shaken Mango Passion Fruit
mango tea, passion fruit, simple syrup
Shaken Mint Limeade
mango tea, lime juice, mint, simple syrup
Batidos (Smoothies)
Sandwiches
Colada Shop Cuban
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Veggie Cuban
mojo-marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, cilantro aioli, mustard, pickles, cuban bread
Media Noche
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, sweet roll
Guava BBQ Lechon
house-made guava bbq, slow-roasted pork, pickled onions, cilantro, cuban bread
Mango Chicken Wrap
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
Santiago Bowls
Salads
Havana Caesar Salad
romaine, spring mix, mojo chicken paillard, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
Havana Ceasar "No Protein" Salad
Salmon Citrus Salad
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
Santiago Protein Salad
quinoa, black beans, spring mix, avocado, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, hearts of palm, carrots, house mustard dressing
Kid's Menu
Sides & Snacks
Plantain Chips & Black Bean Dip
house-made with black bean dip
Stewed Sweet Plantain
sweet stewed plantains with cuban spices
Yucca Fries
fried yucca with cilantro aioli
Tostones
twice-fried mashed green plantains with mojo
Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
jasmine rice, cilantro and sofrito black beans
Avocado & Pickled Onions
hass avocado, pickled red onions, house dressing (mustard-base with garlic, agave, apple cider vinegar and oil)
Desserts & Sweets
Churros
fried pastry dough with cinnamon sugar served with condensed milk
Dulce de Leche Brownie Sundae*
Dulce de Leche Brownie
fudgy chocolate brownie with dulce de leche swirl
Classic Tres Leches
rum cake soaked in three milks & topped with lime meringue
Havana Tiramisu
havana coffee cake with mascarpone cheese and a hint of rum
Key Lime Pie
tart & sweet filling with maria cookie crust
Guava Oatmeal Cookie
chewy, gooey oatmeal cookie with a guava center
Mojito Matcha Cookies
flour, butter, sugar, matcha, vanilla, mint, salt
CxD Gelato Cookie Sandwich
The perfect marriage of our iconic Guava and Cheese Pastelito turned to a creamy gelato by our friends at Dolcezza, sandwiched between house oatmeal cookies.
Pouches
Beet Up Sour Pouch
white rum, beet, lime, spiced syrup, aquafaba
Fall In The Tropics Pouch
gold rum, tepache syrup, coconut
Mojito Pouch
bacardi rum, mint, lime, simple syrup
Piña Colada Pouch
bacardi rum, coconut cream, coconut milk, pineapple
Guava Froze Pouch
spanish rose, guava, pineapple, apricot brandy
Cuban Jungle Pouch
bacardi superior, passion fruit, lime juice, ginger beer, campari
Wines
Prisma, Sauvignon Blanc -BTL
notes of peach and lemon zest
Veramonte Rose, Pinot Noir - BTL*
blushing pink pinot with fresh fruit and floral notes
Luna Beberide, Mencia - BTL*
light-bodied red, great for pinot noir enthusiasts
Joffre E Hijas, Malbec - BTL*
rich, robust red with plum and earthy notes
Clos Amador, Cava Brut - BTL*
bone-dry spanish sparkling, made in the champagne method
Cans
Market
Sparkling Guava
Guava is a tender, juicy and aromatic fruit with a pink seedy flesh
Sparkling Passion Fruit
This refreshment is light and bright with tropical sweet and timid tartness
Sparkling Tamarind
It tastes earthy and sweet with invigorating acid notes
Marisal Hand-Harvested-All Natural Sea Salt
Raked from beds and dried only by the sun, works wonderfully as a finishing salt
Avocado Art Print
Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks
Comida Cubana
Comida Cubana is an art piece and a cookbook in one, but dives deeper into the history and origin of recipes
Cappuccino Art Print
Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks
Mojito Art Print
Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks
Pina Colada Recipie Art Print
Original watercolor + pen and ink illustration. It is printed on 100 lb EcoSilk Paper with soy-based inks
Arvum Reserve Sherry Vinegar
Preparation through a solera aging system in oak barrels creates a complex vinegar
Castillo de Canena Picual XV Olive Oil
Deep green oil with intense fruitiness of green olives, freshly mowed grass
Dequmana Arbequina Olives
Mild, buttery and subtle smokey flavor, Cured for 3-4 months with just water and salt
Matiz Paella Rice
Grown in Valencia, Spain, this short-grain rice is perfect for paella and risotto
Matiz Pulpo in Olive Oil
Maitz wild-caught octopus sourced from Spain, with Spanish olive oil and sea salt
Matiz Sardines with Lemon
The very finest bone-in and skin-on wild caught sardines from Spain, with Spanish olive oil and lemon
Paul and Pippa Quinoa Cracker
Crafted with high quality extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs and unique flours
Recipie Starter Sauce-Caribbean Flavors
Blend of garlic, ginger, tamarind, and authentic spices in a concentrated green onion base
Recipie Starter Sauce-Smoky Latin Flavors
Blend of aromatic vegetables, dried chilies, and authentic spices in a concentrated tomato base
Dulce de Leche
Richer than regular caramel, used on pancakes, waffles, with fruits, cupcakes, on ice cream
Adobo Latin Seasoning
A blend of salt, garlic, onion, black pepper, turmeric, and our special Dominican oregano
Spicy Sweet (hot sauce)
Blended with passion fruit, carrots, sugar, lemon juice, caribbean chili peppers, kosher salt, and garlic
3 Variety Pack-Mini Marmalades
Includes: Quince Jam, Guava Marmalade, and Hibiscus Marmalade
Avocado Honey
Velvety honey has a strong, dark flavor featuring notes of caramelized molasses
Guava Paste
Traditional guava paste has sweet, floral flavor notes and the perfect consistency
Almonds, Marcona
A Marcona almond is far sweeter, moister, and softer than the classic almond variety with a buttery flavor and texture
Paprika Smoky Sweet
Milder varieties of paprika that comes from Spain, made by drying and grinding sweeter peppers over burning wood
Pickle Chip Sweet and Spicy
Our classic sweet pickle chips combined with hot pepper brine, fresh sliced hot cherry peppers, and a crushed red pepper spice blend
Salami Chorizo Mild, Sliced
A delicious mild Spanish dry sausage with a great texture and spiced with traditional seasonings
Mantoro Precut Cheese
Flavor varies depending on the age of the cheese, but it is generally salty to slightly piquant with a tingle that melts on your tongue
Pancho's Chili Oil
The spicy umami chili oil that works on just about anything
Frozen Chicken Croquetas
Bechamel based savory and crispy Cuban fritters with chicken
Frozen Ham Croquetas
Bechamel based savory and crispy Cuban fritters with ham
Frozen Chicken Empanadas
Cuban style savory and flakey fritter/turnover with chicken
Frozen Beef Empanadas
Cuban style savory and flakey fritter/turnover with seasoned beef
Frozen Spinach Empanadas
Cuban style savory and flakey fritter/turnover with spinach
Frozen Guava & Cheese Pastelito
Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with sweet guava
Frozen Sweet Cheese Pastelito
Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with sweet cheese
Frozen Guava Pastelito
Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with sweet guava
Frozen Picadillo Pastelito
Cuban, baked puff pastry, pastries filled with savory picadillo (seasoned beef)
Frozen Ropa Vieja
A shredded flank, brisket, or skirt steak in a tomato sauce base
Frozen Pork
Slow roasted pork marinated in mojo sauce
Frozen Chicken
Slow roasted chicken marinated in sofrito
Bar Garnish Bag
Dehydrated: limes, pineapples, and oranges
Seasoned Cuban Rice
Uncooked seasoned rice with a saffron spice blend
Oat/Guava Cookie
Wonderfully sweet and handcrafted cookie to take and bake in the comfort of your own home
Pickled Onions
Handmade, with simple ingredients like vinegar and salt
N/A piña colada
Sweet tropical drink mix for drinks to make at home, liquor not included
Rum piña colada
Our classic tropical piña colada mix with white rum to take home and enjoy
Rum mojito
Our house made mojito mix with white rum to take home and enjoy
Stone Buenaveza cans
Crisp, clean, refreshing Mexican-style lager with a hint of sea salt and a touch of lime
Presidente Lager bottles
Typical pilsner, amber color and slightly more bitter in taste than a lager beer
Potter's Guava Galaxy cans
Virginia apples fermented with Pink Guava and dry-hopped with Galaxy hops
Austin East Pineapple Cider cans
Bright semi-sweet cider made with tropical pineapple and heirloom bittersweet apples
Glutenberg White Ale GF cans
Soft and refreshing, with hints of coriander and curacao, made with: buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa
Evolution Pinehople IPA cans
Brewed with loads of pineapple juice and aggressively hopped to contribute big tropical and citrus notes
Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale cans
Features flaked oats in the malt bill which imparts a silky body and works to mesh the roasted, toasted and chocolate
Raventos I Blanc L'Hereu Reserva
A blend of Macabeo, Xarello, and Parellada, it exhibits an attractive mousse and refreshing crisp acidity on the palate
Conquilla Brut Rose Cava
Aroma of wild berry and currant lead to a spicy palate of red fruit accompanied by fine, enduring bubbles and balanced acidity
La Cana Albarino
Very fresh and vivid with sliced-apple, orange-peel, stone and salt aromas and flavors, Medium-bodied
Graffigna Pinot Grigio
Has a fresh and intense aroma with a pleasant after taste that's crisp and nicely balanced
Veramonte Pinot Noir Rose
A medium-bodied red with aromas of dried cherries, mushrooms, spice and burnt orange
Veramonte Organic Cabernet
Gentle plum and cherry notes, filtered through a touch of currant, shows modest acidity and a touch of licorice and earth
Zolo Malbec Reserva
Intense violet color, and aromas of red mature fruits and flowers combined with touches of vanilla and chocolate
Vega Sindoa Tempranillo
Dark and surprisingly deep, the Vega Sindoa Tempranillo is full of crunchy berry flavors with a seamless texture from start to finish
Cuban Bread 6pk
Fresh, soft, and delicious home-made bread
Sofrito Black Beans
Mildly seasoned black beans
Tostada Coins
House made toasted bread rounds (coins)
Black Bean Dip
House made black bean dip, mildly seasoned, with notes of citrus
Bocadito Spread
House-made cheese, pepper, and ham spread
Philodendron
Pothos
Philodendron (basket)
Aglaonema
Ficus
Sansevieria
Sansevieria (sm)
Aglaonema
Zamioculcas
Ficus
Palm
Sansevieria (8)
Ficus (10)
Palm (10)
Print Disco
Print Flower
Print Golden
Print Monstera
Print straw
Print ZZ
Raphidophora Shingle 6"
Philodendron Mican 4"
Stromanthe Triostar 4"
Ficus Ginseng 6"
Ficus Tineke 6"
Sanservieria Starfish 6"
Opuntia Prickly 10"
Atlas Dance of Days Pale Ale - 6pk
Heavy Seas TropiCannon IPA - 6pk
La Famosa Lager - 6pk
Panga Drops Pils - 6pk
Heavy Seas Tropicannon IPA - 6pk
Famosa Lager - 6pk
Atlas works Pale Ale - 6pk
Peace Lily
ZZ 10"
ZZ 6"
San Laur 6"
Ficus Burgundy 10"
Sansevieria Zeylanica 6"
Philodendron Monstera 10"
Dracaena Hawaiian
Aglaonema Garnet
Algaonema Silver Bay
Matiz Piparras 6.4oz
Parmesan Crackers
Zocalo Aji Amarillo Paste
Sparkling Hibiscus
Arbicola Schefflera 6"
Carnosa Hoya 6"
Golden Pothos 4"
White Butterfly Nephthytis 6"
Gelato Pint
Fernwood Sanservieria "6
Assorted Agave "6
Linearis Hoya
Organic Dried Papaya
Organic Mango + Chili Fruit Bites
Organic Pineapple + Passionfruit Fruit Bites
Guava with Vitamin C Hard Candy
Spicy Mango Lollipops
Matiz All I Oli Fiery Garlic Spread - 6.5oz
Matiz Romesco - 6.5oz
Churro Strips
Mexican Wedding
Mexican Chocolate
Mexican Shortbread
Mojito Tea
Presidente Pilsner - 6pk
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD 20854