A map showing the location of colala cafe 1101E 33RD STView gallery

colala cafe 1101E 33RD ST

review star

No reviews yet

1101E 33RD ST

Baltimore, MD 21218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Special snack特色小吃

Handmade Burrito in Ancient Method(Cage-Free Egg)天津煎饼果子王(走地鸡蛋)

Handmade Burrito in Ancient Method(Cage-Free Egg)天津煎饼果子王(走地鸡蛋)

$10.99
Omlet & sausage(Cage-Free Egg)美味烤冷面带香肠(走地鸡蛋)

Omlet & sausage(Cage-Free Egg)美味烤冷面带香肠(走地鸡蛋)

$10.99
Chinese Pork Hamburger 手工白吉馍夹猪肉

Chinese Pork Hamburger 手工白吉馍夹猪肉

$7.50
Chinese Beef Hamburger 手工白吉馍夹牛肉

Chinese Beef Hamburger 手工白吉馍夹牛肉

$7.50
Tofu Pudding北方豆腐脑

Tofu Pudding北方豆腐脑

$3.50
Special Deep-Fried Peanuts秘制特色花生米

Special Deep-Fried Peanuts秘制特色花生米

$3.99

1 box (1盒).

Shanxi Cold Steamed Noodle胖李麻酱凉皮

Shanxi Cold Steamed Noodle胖李麻酱凉皮

$7.99Out of stock
Handmade Deep-Fried Dough Stick无添加手工油条1pc

Handmade Deep-Fried Dough Stick无添加手工油条1pc

$2.50Out of stock
(Cage-Free Egg)Fried Egg(1pc)走地鸡煎蛋 1个

(Cage-Free Egg)Fried Egg(1pc)走地鸡煎蛋 1个

$1.99

（Cage-Free Egg）.Fake one penalty and one hundred

Marinated egg卤蛋

Marinated egg卤蛋

$1.99
Mixed Grain Porridge八宝粥

Mixed Grain Porridge八宝粥

$3.99

Contains longan, goji berry, lotus Seed, red Date and red bean. 含龙眼、枸杞、莲子、红枣和红豆。

Sesame Seed Pan Cake(1pc)芝麻烧饼

Sesame Seed Pan Cake(1pc)芝麻烧饼

$1.99
Shallot Oil Pan Cake(1pc)葱油烧饼

Shallot Oil Pan Cake(1pc)葱油烧饼

$1.99Out of stock
Homemade Red Bean Lce Porride(Sweet)1PC冰粥八宝粥

Homemade Red Bean Lce Porride(Sweet)1PC冰粥八宝粥

$3.99
Vegetable Spring Rools (No Meat)(3pcs)素春卷

Vegetable Spring Rools (No Meat)(3pcs)素春卷

$2.99
Pork&Shrimp&Vegetable Spring Rools(3pcs)猪肉虾蔬菜春卷

Pork&Shrimp&Vegetable Spring Rools(3pcs)猪肉虾蔬菜春卷

$4.50
Chef Lee Pork and Egg Fried Pancake胖李肉丝鸡蛋炒饼

Chef Lee Pork and Egg Fried Pancake胖李肉丝鸡蛋炒饼

$14.99
Chef Lee Chili Oil（2oz）胖李秘制辣椒油

Chef Lee Chili Oil（2oz）胖李秘制辣椒油

$1.99

Marinated flavour 5卤味

Chef Lee ancestral secret Recipe Chicken胖李招牌秘制烧鸡

Chef Lee ancestral secret Recipe Chicken胖李招牌秘制烧鸡

$16.99
Spicy Beef凉拌麻辣牛肉

Spicy Beef凉拌麻辣牛肉

$16.99
Chef Lee Spiced Beef胖李卤牛肉

Chef Lee Spiced Beef胖李卤牛肉

$16.99
Chef Lee Spiced pig ear胖李卤猪耳

Chef Lee Spiced pig ear胖李卤猪耳

$13.99
Chef Lee Spiced pig elbow胖李卤猪肘

Chef Lee Spiced pig elbow胖李卤猪肘

$13.99
Chef Lee Spicy Pig Feet胖季不怕辣美味猪蹄

Chef Lee Spicy Pig Feet胖季不怕辣美味猪蹄

$13.99Out of stock

Dumplings - pies - buns水饺馅饼包子

Authentic Chinese Pork Vegetable Dumpling猪肉蔬菜煎饺

Authentic Chinese Pork Vegetable Dumpling猪肉蔬菜煎饺

$7.99+
Authentic Chinese Chicken Vegetable Dumpling鸡肉蔬菜煎饺

Authentic Chinese Chicken Vegetable Dumpling鸡肉蔬菜煎饺

$7.99+
Shrimp Pork Chive Dumplings虾仁猪肉三鲜水饺

Shrimp Pork Chive Dumplings虾仁猪肉三鲜水饺

$8.99+
Beef Onion Dumplings牛肉葱水饺

Beef Onion Dumplings牛肉葱水饺

$8.99+
Fennel Pork Dumplings猪肉茴香水饺

Fennel Pork Dumplings猪肉茴香水饺

$7.99+Out of stock
Pork Chive Dumplings猪肉韭菜水饺

Pork Chive Dumplings猪肉韭菜水饺

$7.99+
Cabbage pork Dumplings白菜猪肉水饺

Cabbage pork Dumplings白菜猪肉水饺

$7.99+Out of stock
Chinese Chives Pockets (2pc)美君手工韭菜盒子

Chinese Chives Pockets (2pc)美君手工韭菜盒子

$5.99Out of stock
Chinese Beef Meat Pie老北京牛肉葱馅饼

Chinese Beef Meat Pie老北京牛肉葱馅饼

$6.99Out of stock
Steamed Dumplings (6pcs)灌汤小笼包

Steamed Dumplings (6pcs)灌汤小笼包

$7.99

Chicken 鸡肉.

Red Bean Bun (2pcs)红豆包

Red Bean Bun (2pcs)红豆包

$5.50
Handmade Long Bean Pork Bun(2pcs)美君手工四季豆猪肉大包(2个)

Handmade Long Bean Pork Bun(2pcs)美君手工四季豆猪肉大包(2个)

$5.50Out of stock

Pork, green beans, shiitake, mushrooms, fungus, soybean oil, sesame oil and other seasonings, wheat. 敢称大华府第一包子。

Noodles面条

Wonton Chicken Noodle Soup+Egg高汤馄饨面&蛋花

Wonton Chicken Noodle Soup+Egg高汤馄饨面&蛋花

$13.99
Wonton Chicken Soup+Egg高汤馄饨&蛋花

Wonton Chicken Soup+Egg高汤馄饨&蛋花

$11.99
Chongqing small noodles with beef重庆小面(牛肉)

Chongqing small noodles with beef重庆小面(牛肉)

$13.99

Spicy.

Chongqing small noodles with beef重庆小面(猪肉)

Chongqing small noodles with beef重庆小面(猪肉)

$13.99
Beijing black bean noodles老北京炸酱面

Beijing black bean noodles老北京炸酱面

$12.99
Da Lu Noodle天津三鲜打卤面

Da Lu Noodle天津三鲜打卤面

$13.99
Braised beef soup Noodle红烧牛肉汤面

Braised beef soup Noodle红烧牛肉汤面

$13.99
Braised rib noodle soup红烧排骨汤面

Braised rib noodle soup红烧排骨汤面

$13.99
Braised chicken leg noodle soup红烧鸡腿汤面

Braised chicken leg noodle soup红烧鸡腿汤面

$13.99
Chengdu Cold Noodles+Beef成都街边凉面+牛

Chengdu Cold Noodles+Beef成都街边凉面+牛

$13.99

Spicy.

Tomato egg drop noodle soup番茄鸡蛋汤面

Tomato egg drop noodle soup番茄鸡蛋汤面

$12.99
Haggis handmade noodle soup羊杂汤面

Haggis handmade noodle soup羊杂汤面

$14.99
Spiced Sheep noodle soup羊杂汤

Spiced Sheep noodle soup羊杂汤

$12.99
Chef Lee Northern Stir-Fried Noodle胖李北方肉丝鸡蛋炒饼

Chef Lee Northern Stir-Fried Noodle胖李北方肉丝鸡蛋炒饼

$13.99
Black Sesame Gnocchi芝麻汤圆

Black Sesame Gnocchi芝麻汤圆

$4.99+
Hot Sour Potato Noodle爽歪歪酸辣粉

Hot Sour Potato Noodle爽歪歪酸辣粉

$13.99
Crossing Bridge Rice Noodle(Szechun Spicy)过桥米线(麻辣烫味)

Crossing Bridge Rice Noodle(Szechun Spicy)过桥米线(麻辣烫味)

$13.99

Fried dish series炒菜系列

Chef Lee Braised Spareribs胖李老味酱香排骨

Chef Lee Braised Spareribs胖李老味酱香排骨

$19.99
Chef Lee Spicy Hot Pot 胖李麻辣香锅

Chef Lee Spicy Hot Pot 胖李麻辣香锅

$19.99

Spicy

Chef Lee Spicy Hot Pot(severing 3-4 people)胖李麻辣香锅(3-4人份)

Chef Lee Spicy Hot Pot(severing 3-4 people)胖李麻辣香锅(3-4人份)

$59.99
Chef Lee Braised Chicken胖李黃焖鸡大份

Chef Lee Braised Chicken胖李黃焖鸡大份

$19.99

Spicy

Spicy Sole Fish麻辣鱼片

Spicy Sole Fish麻辣鱼片

$18.99

Spicy.

Spicy Sole Fish(severing 3-4 ppl)麻辣鱼片(3-4人份)

Spicy Sole Fish(severing 3-4 ppl)麻辣鱼片(3-4人份)

$59.99
Crispy Sweet & Sour Fish番茄鱼片

Crispy Sweet & Sour Fish番茄鱼片

$18.99
Shredded Pork w.Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝（正宗川味）

Shredded Pork w.Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝（正宗川味）

$14.99

Mild spicy 微辣。

Stir-Fried Pork with Cabbage包菜小炒肉

Stir-Fried Pork with Cabbage包菜小炒肉

$14.99

Spicy.

Sweet & Sour Cabbage糖醋白菜

Sweet & Sour Cabbage糖醋白菜

$14.99
Mapo Tofu(spicy)麻婆豆腐(辣)

Mapo Tofu(spicy)麻婆豆腐(辣)

$14.99

Spicy.

Minced Pork Mapo Tofu(spicy)肉沫麻婆豆腐(辣)

Minced Pork Mapo Tofu(spicy)肉沫麻婆豆腐(辣)

$15.99

Spicy辣

Eggpant W. Spicy Gaelic Sauce（No Meat）鱼香素烧茄子（微辣）

Eggpant W. Spicy Gaelic Sauce（No Meat）鱼香素烧茄子（微辣）

$14.99

Contains no meat, mild spicy.

Roasted Eggplant with Minced Pork 肉沫烧茄子

Roasted Eggplant with Minced Pork 肉沫烧茄子

$14.99
Roasted Eggplant with Minced Pork add spicy肉沫烧茄子(加辣)

Roasted Eggplant with Minced Pork add spicy肉沫烧茄子(加辣)

$14.99
Corn with pine nuts松仁玉米杂菜

Corn with pine nuts松仁玉米杂菜

$14.99

Contains no meat. 素菜.

Cucumber w/ Sesame Peanut Sauce麻酱蒜蓉拌黄瓜

Cucumber w/ Sesame Peanut Sauce麻酱蒜蓉拌黄瓜

$9.99

No Rice, Can be spicy

Delicious Grilled Chicken Leg美味大鸡腿

Delicious Grilled Chicken Leg美味大鸡腿

$8.99

No Rice.

Taiwan Minced Pork Rice & Spiced egg 台式肉燥加卤蛋

Taiwan Minced Pork Rice & Spiced egg 台式肉燥加卤蛋

$7.99

No rice.

Spicy Butter Hot Pot Base(1EA)自制牛油麻辣火锅底料

Spicy Butter Hot Pot Base(1EA)自制牛油麻辣火锅底料

$3.99Out of stock

Spicy

Double Cooked Tofu(No Meat)红烧豆腐

Double Cooked Tofu(No Meat)红烧豆腐

$14.99
Cucumber With Sesame Sauce(No Meat)麻酱凉拌黄瓜NO Rice

Cucumber With Sesame Sauce(No Meat)麻酱凉拌黄瓜NO Rice

$9.99
White Rice（1pc）白米饭

White Rice（1pc）白米饭

$1.99

Tofu w. Spicy Garlic Sauce/鱼香豆腐

$14.99

Boxed lunch, noodle set套餐饭

Chef Lee Braised Spareribs w/Vegetable and Rice胖李老味酱香排骨饭+蔬菜

Chef Lee Braised Spareribs w/Vegetable and Rice胖李老味酱香排骨饭+蔬菜

$14.99
Taiwan Minced Pork w/Vegetable and Rice台式肉燥饭+蔬菜

Taiwan Minced Pork w/Vegetable and Rice台式肉燥饭+蔬菜

$13.99
Curry Chicken w/Vegetable and Rice咖喱鸡套餐饭

Curry Chicken w/Vegetable and Rice咖喱鸡套餐饭

$13.99
Braised Chicken Drumstick Rice红烧鸡腿饭＋蔬菜

Braised Chicken Drumstick Rice红烧鸡腿饭＋蔬菜

$13.99
Spicy Beef Brisket Stewed Potato Set Rice香辣牛腩炖土豆套餐饭

Spicy Beef Brisket Stewed Potato Set Rice香辣牛腩炖土豆套餐饭

$14.99
Chef Lee Braised Chicken Rice胖李黄焖鸡米饭套餐

Chef Lee Braised Chicken Rice胖李黄焖鸡米饭套餐

$13.99
Pork sausage stir Fried Rice扬州炒饭

Pork sausage stir Fried Rice扬州炒饭

$13.99
Shrimp Fried Rice虾仁炒饭

Shrimp Fried Rice虾仁炒饭

$13.99

Chef Lee Braised Chicken Rice(Spicy)黄焖鸡米饭套餐

$14.99

Beverage

Plum drink home made 自制酸梅汤

Plum drink home made 自制酸梅汤

$2.99
Handmade Soy milk (sweet) 手打豆浆(甜)

Handmade Soy milk (sweet) 手打豆浆(甜)

$2.99Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$1.99Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99
DEER Water 矿泉水

DEER Water 矿泉水

$1.50
Chinese Herb Tea王老吉

Chinese Herb Tea王老吉

$2.99
Homemade Cool Tremella Red Date Drink(1PC)自制银耳红枣冰饮

Homemade Cool Tremella Red Date Drink(1PC)自制银耳红枣冰饮

$4.99
Diet Coke 无糖可乐

Diet Coke 无糖可乐

$1.99

Dessert

Meijun Homemade JHU Portuguese Egg Tarts 美君自制JHU葡式蛋挞 (2pcs)

Meijun Homemade JHU Portuguese Egg Tarts 美君自制JHU葡式蛋挞 (2pcs)

$6.99
Meij un Homemade JHU Mango Egg Tarts 美君自制JHU芒果流心蛋挞(2pcs)

Meij un Homemade JHU Mango Egg Tarts 美君自制JHU芒果流心蛋挞(2pcs)

$7.50Out of stock
Meijun Homemade JHU Yellow Peach Egg Tarts 美君自制JHU黃桃蛋挞(2pcs)

Meijun Homemade JHU Yellow Peach Egg Tarts 美君自制JHU黃桃蛋挞(2pcs)

$7.50
Tiramisu Double layer 提拉米苏双层(1pc)

Tiramisu Double layer 提拉米苏双层(1pc)

$4.99
Tiramisu 提拉米苏(1cup)

Tiramisu 提拉米苏(1cup)

$3.99
Cheese cake 奶酪蛋糕(1pc)

Cheese cake 奶酪蛋糕(1pc)

$3.99
MeiJun Handmade Mango Pomelo Sago 美君杨枝甘露

MeiJun Handmade Mango Pomelo Sago 美君杨枝甘露

$5.99

Bubble Tea 珍珠奶茶

$4.99Out of stock
Fruit Tiramisu(1PC)水果提拉米苏

Fruit Tiramisu(1PC)水果提拉米苏

$6.99
Homemade French Strawberry Cake1(Pc)法式草莓蛋糕

Homemade French Strawberry Cake1(Pc)法式草莓蛋糕

$7.50
Homemade French Strawberry Birthday Cake(1pc）法式手工草莓生日蛋糕

Homemade French Strawberry Birthday Cake(1pc）法式手工草莓生日蛋糕

$55.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101E 33RD ST, Baltimore, MD 21218

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kebap Kuizine
orange starNo Reviews
407 East 32nd Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
orange star4.8 • 425
3128 Greenmount Avenue Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
orange starNo Reviews
750 E 25th St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA
orange star4.4 • 979
10 Art Museum Dr Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
orange star3.5 • 66
3208 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 51
3224 Saint Paul Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston