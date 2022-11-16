Colala Grind

Meijun RouGaMo Marinated Pulled Pork “Hamburger” 白吉馍夹猪肉(1pc)

$7.99

According to history, the world's first “hamburger” dates back to 221 BC. “Rougamo” (Style of hamburger) is believed to have originated from what is now known as Shaanxi during the Qin Dynasty. Ingredients: Handmade Wheat Buns, Green Peppers, Special Seasonings, Pork