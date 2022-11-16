Main picView gallery

Colala Grind

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103

Baltimore, MD 21201

Bagels

Bagels w Cream Cheese

$3.95
Bagels w Egg & Cheese

$4.50
Bagels w Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Sausage, Egg

Bagels w Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Bacon ,Egg

Lunch

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Boneless breast of chicken, Green lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Special Housemade Sauce.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef burger, 100% Beef Patty.

Daily Grind Sandwich $6.95

$6.95

The variety is different every day, and the ingredients in the sandwich are also different.Pork, turkey, wheat, vegetables, salad dressings and other seasonings

Daily Grind Sandwich $7.50

$7.50

The variety is different every day, and the ingredients in the sandwich are also different.Pork, turkey, wheat, vegetables, salad dressings and other seasonings

Daily Grind Sandwich $7.95

$7.95

The variety is different every day, and the ingredients in the sandwich are also different.Pork, turkey, wheat, vegetables, salad dressings and other seasonings

Daily Grind Sandwich $8.95

$8.95

The variety is different every day, and the ingredients in the sandwich are also different.Pork, turkey, wheat, vegetables, salad dressings and other seasonings

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger

$6.95
Jamaican Meat Pies

$2.95
Sushi

$7.99

Crab Meat Sushi Roll

Asian-Style Street Foods 特色小吃

Egg,Pepper,Carrots,Cabbage,Pork Strips
Meijun’s Handmade Jianbing: Crispy Omelette Pancake wrap(Cage-Free Egg)美君天津煎饼果子王(走地鸡蛋)

$10.99

This thin-rolled pancake is one of the most popular breakfasts in Tianjin, China and the recipe dates back to ancient times (220-280 A.D.). Similar to an Omelette. Ingredients: Mixed beans and grains, Cage-free eggs. Special seasonings.

Savory Omelette (Cage-Free Egg) 美味烤冷面1PC

$10.99

Korean snacks, sausages can be exchanged for beef. Wheat,Cage free egg,other seasonings

Meijun RouGaMo Marinated Pulled Pork “Hamburger” 白吉馍夹猪肉(1pc)

$7.99

According to history, the world's first “hamburger” dates back to 221 BC. “Rougamo” (Style of hamburger) is believed to have originated from what is now known as Shaanxi during the Qin Dynasty. Ingredients: Handmade Wheat Buns, Green Peppers, Special Seasonings, Pork

Meijun’s RouGaMo Hamburger (Beef) 白吉馍夹牛肉(1pc)

$7.99

According to history, the world's first “hamburger” dates back to 221 BC. “Rougamo” (Style of hamburger) is believed to have originated from what is now known as Shaanxi during the Qin Dynasty. Ingredients: Handmade Wheat Buns, Special Seasonings, Marinated Beef.

Chef Lee Northern Stir-Fried Noodle 胖李北方肉丝鸡蛋炒饼

$14.99

Egg, Pepper, Carrots, Cabbage, Pork Strips

Warm Tofu Soup (No Meat) (1PC) 豆腐脑

$3.99

Tofu soup other seasoning

Deep-Fried Seasoned Peanuts 秘制特色花生米 (1 Box)

$3.99

Peanuts ,five spice powder,other seasoning

Chef Lee’s Handmade Steamed Noodles w/ Sesame Sauce 胖李麻酱凉皮

$7.99

Served cold, no Meat, Wheat, Garlic, Vegetables, Sesame, Peanut Butter, other seasoning.

Handmade Deep-Fried Dough Stick 无添加手工油条(1PC)

$2.50

Wheat, eggs, salt, water and other seasonings

Shallot Oil Pan Cake葱油烧饼

$1.99
Vegetable Spring Rolls (No Meat) 素春卷(3pcs)

$2.99

Vegetable Spring Rools (No Meat)

Pork& Shrimp& Vegetable Spring Rolls 猪肉&虾&菜春卷 (3pcs)

$4.50
Handmade Sweet Rice and Bean Pudding (Cold) 八宝粥(冰)

$3.99

Contains longan, goji berry, lotus Seed, red Date and red bean. brown sugar.Sticky rice.

Sweet Rice and Bean Pudding (Hot)八宝粥(热）

$3.99

Contains longan, goji berry, lotus Seed, red Date and red bean. brown sugar.Sticky rice.