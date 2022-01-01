Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colanzi's Moira'mensing Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1301 W Moyamensing Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese sandwhich
French Fries
Homefries w/ peppers & onions

Hard Scoop

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Butter Pecan

Mint Chocolate Chip

Cookies & Cream

SF: Moose tracks

DF: Vanilla

Soft Serve

Vanilla

Chocolate

Smoothies

Dirty Banana

$8.00+

Mango Madness

$7.00+

Frozen Coffee

$8.00+

Green Machine

$7.00+

Dragon Fruit

$8.00+

Blazing Berry

$7.00+

Electric Lemonade

$7.00+

ACAI BOWL

$12.95

Strawberry Banana

$7.00+

Ice Cream Specialties

Milkshake

$7.35

Root beer Float

$7.75

Banana Split

$9.50

Traditional Sundae

$7.50

Waffles & Ice Cream

$10.95

Coffee Bar

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Ice Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Tea

$2.00+

Soda

Pepsi

7 up

Diet Pepsi

Black Cherry

Cherry

Orange

Cream

Ginger Ale

Root Beer

Club Soda

2 Liter

$3.75

20 oz

$2.50

Juice

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

UnSweet Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Pink Lemonade

$2.50+

Orange

$2.50+

Apple

$2.50+

Pineapple

$2.50+

Cranberry

$2.50+

Water

Small

Large

Milk

plain milk

$2.00+

chocolate milk

$2.50+

strawberry milk

$2.50+

Light Breakfast

Cereal

$3.95

Oatmeal

$3.95

Fruit Bowl

$4.95

mixed fruit

Apple Butter Hummus

$5.50

with fresh apple slices

Waffles

Regular Waffles

$9.95

one large waffle

S'mores Waffles

$13.95

marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate syrup

Peaches & Honey Waffles

$13.95

3 french toast with peaches, honey, whip cream

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$13.95

chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whip cream

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

one large waffle with chicken

Pancakes

Regular Pancakes

$9.95

2 buttermilk pancakes

Carmalized Bananas & Chocolate Syrup Pancakes

$12.95

bananas, chocolate syrup, whip cream

Nutella & Nuts Pancakes

$12.95

nutella and nuts

Strawberry Banana Fudge Pancakes

$12.95

strawberry, banana, chocolate fudge

orange ricotta Pancakes

$13.95

lemon ricotta Pancakes

$13.95

French Toast

Regular French Toast

$9.95

3 pieces of french toast

Whipped Strawberry French Toast

$13.95

strawberries and whip cream

Banana Fudge French Toast

$13.95

Blueberry Swirl French Toast

$13.95

Breakfast Pizza

Bacon Cheesy Eggs Pizza

$14.95

Sunny Side Bacon Chive Pizza

$15.95

Mushroom, Sausage & Egg Pizza

$15.95

Fried Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$15.95

Potato, Peppers & Spinach Pizza

$14.95

Egg White Feta & Mushroom Pizza

$13.95

Breakfast Platter

Carved Baked Ham Platter

$13.95

3 Egg Platter

$12.50

Cheesy Grits

$15.95

Breakfast Burrito W Meat

$14.95

Steak n' Eggs

$19.00

2 Egg Platter

$10.95

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese sandwhich

$8.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich

$8.95

Homefry potatoes, peppers, egg, and cheese sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Bacon, Egg & cheese sandwich

$8.95

School wraps

$3.00+

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$13.95

sunny side up egg & avocado

breakfast side

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Bacon

$3.95

Homefries

$3.50

Homefries w/ onions

$4.00

Homefries w/ peppers & onions

$4.50

Side Of Grits

$4.95

5 mini pancakes

2 Eggs

$3.50

2 Egg whites

$4.50

Extra cheese

$1.50

Toast

$2.00

Scrapple

$3.95

Appetizer

Baked Brussel Sprouts

$15.95

Burrata Board

$19.95

Caprese Board

$15.95

Cheesy Steak Spring Roll

$10.95

2 large cheesesteak spring rolls

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

4 homemade thin chicken fingers

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$11.95

5 piece garlic shrimp

French Fries

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

5 pieces of homemade mozz sticks

Roasted Veggie Board

$12.95

zucchini, squash, tomatoes, mushrooms

Sausage Bites with Garlic Bread

$10.95

Spicy Honey Glazed Shrimp Wrapped W/ Bacon

$13.95

5 piece shrimp wrapped in bacon

Wing Dings (12)

$14.95

Whole Wings (4)

$9.99

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$3.95+

Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$12.95

apples, pears, walnuts, with a vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved garlic, fresh parmesan and caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar

$11.95+

Grilled Shrimp & Veg

$14.95+

Oven Roasted Vegetables

$10.95+

Sweet Chile Burger Sliders

$11.95

Cheesy Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Veggie Burger Sliders

$10.95

Honey Ham

$8.95

Double Baked Honey Ham

$9.95

Hamburger

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Steak House Burger

$10.95

Entree

Quesadilla Supreme

$11.95

blend of three cheeses, fresh veggies, in a light picante sauce topped with cilantro

Regular Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet Breast

$14.95

thin homemade chicken cutlet with fresh veggies and mashed potatoes

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

mix of butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and italian parsley

Penne alla Vodka

$17.95

with prosciutto, red onions, in a vodka blush sauce

Quattro Formaggi Ravioli

$19.95

four cheese ravioli's with fresh cherry tomatoe sauce, fresh basil, and minced garlic

Grilled Lemon Pepper Salmon

$21.95

with steamed garlic veggies and parsley potatoes

Cauliflower Stir Fry

$13.95

with grilled bellpeppers, onions, mushrooms over white rice

Fettuccine Primavera

$13.95

with roasted veggies, fresh garlic & olive oil

Vodka Parm With Penne Pasta

$20.95

Pizza

BYO Pie

$14.95

Church Pie

$16.95

white with carmelized onions OR red with spices

Colanzi's Original

$17.95

hawaiian pizza with thin slices of ham and pineapple

Margarita Pie

$16.95

fresh mozzarella, thin cherry tomatoes, and italian spices

Pesto Pie

$15.95

sliced garlic, fresh mozzarella over homemade pesto sauce

Pizza Alla Vodka

$16.95

Plain Pie

$14.95

Shrimp & Arugula

$18.95

Veggie Pie

$16.95

red OR white with grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and baby spinach

Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$5.95

Pizzaz Flatbread

$5.95

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$5.95

Shrimp & Arugula Flatbread

$7.95

Plain Flatbread

$4.00

4 for $24

$24.00

Kids

Kids Hotdog w/ fries & applesauce

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fries & applesauce

$7.95

Kids pasta

$8.95

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.95

Kids BYO Pizza

$9.95

Kids cutlet w/ pasta

$11.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Specials

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1301 W Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

