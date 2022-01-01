Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Colao Latin Restaurant 101 N Fairview Rd. Rocky Mount, 27801

review star

No reviews yet

101 N Fairview Rd

Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Sandwich Combos

Jamon Y Queso/Ham and Cheese

$8.98

Bacon y Huevo/Bacon & Egg

$8.98

Jamon, Queso y Huevo/Ham, Cheese & Egg

$9.98

Bacon, Queso y Huevo/Bacon, Cheese & Egg

$9.98

Pollo/Chicken Sandwich

$8.98

Tuna Sandwich

$8.98

Pernil/Roast Pork

$8.98

Cubano/Cuban Sandwich

$8.98

Tripleta/Triple Choice of Three Meats

$9.98

Veggie Sandwich

$6.98

Turkey/Pavo

$8.98

BLT

$6.98

Avocado Toast with 2 Eggs, side of Bacon

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.98
Avocado Egg and Cheese

Avocado Egg and Cheese

$10.98

Egg, , choice of cheese, Choice of Avocado, tomatoes, choice of sauce, choice of Bread

Wake up Burrito

$7.98

scrambles eggs, potatoes, sauteed peppers and onions, chopped tomatoes, salsa, melted cheese

Sausage or Bacon Burrito

$8.98

Choice of Bacon or Sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, chopped tomatoes, salsa, melted cheese

All Vegan Burrito

$8.98

Stuffed with , Egg Replacer, Vegan Cheese, shred,, potatoes, plant based protein, sauteed peppers and onions, salsa

Barber's Special

$8.00

Any Sandwich, one meat, cheese, salad. Everything else is extra

Egg and Cheese on a Roll

$8.98

Dessert/Pastries

Muffin

$1.75

Muffin and Coffee

$3.00

Almond Butter Croissant

$2.50

Almond Cake

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Tres Leches/Three Milks Cake

$4.00

Flan

$2.50

Choice of: Cheese Nutella Pumpkin Mocha Pistachio Coconut

Bread Pudin

$3.00

Rice Pudin

$2.50

Churros

$4.98

Side Orders

Egg- 1

$0.99

Toast

$1.50

Croissant

$2.50

Bacon-3 pieces

$2.99

American Cheese

$0.70

Provolone Cheese

$0.70

Swiss Cheese

$0.70

Hash Brown

$3.00

2

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.70

Cheddar Cheese

$0.70

Avocado

$1.00

Tostones/Green Plantains

$3.00

Platanos Maduros/Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Salsas/Guacamole

$1.50

Steam Vegetables

$3.00

Dinner Menu

Pernil/Roasted Pork

Pernil/Roasted Pork

$13.85
Chicharron de Cerdo/Pork Rinds

Chicharron de Cerdo/Pork Rinds

$13.85
Pollo Frito o Chicharron de Pollo/ Fried Chicken or Chicken Rinds

Pollo Frito o Chicharron de Pollo/ Fried Chicken or Chicken Rinds

$12.85
Bistec Encebollado/Steak with Onions

Bistec Encebollado/Steak with Onions

$16.99
Bacalao en Escabeche/Cod Fish

Bacalao en Escabeche/Cod Fish

$15.99

Empanadas/Empanadillas/Pastelillos

$3.00

Empadadillas de Camarones

$3.50
6 pcs Chicken Wings with one Side

6 pcs Chicken Wings with one Side

$10.99

Lunch Special

$8.99

Mofongo con Camarones

$18.99

Mofongo con carne Frita

$17.99

Mofongo con Steak Strips/Onions and Peppers

$18.99

Mofongo con Pollo

$17.99

Sunday Breakfast

Sunday Special Breakfast, Choice of 3 items, Unlimited Coffee

$10.99

Sunday Brunch, Choice of 5 Items, Orange Juice, Unlimited Coffee

$18.99

Coffee

Combo Coffee Upgrade

$1.49

Regular Coffee 8 oz

$1.49

Regular Coffee 12 oz

$2.49

Espresso

$1.25

Latte

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.85

Mocha

$2.85

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$1.49

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.85

Mint Chocolate Chip Coffee

$2.99

Chai Flavored Coffee

$2.99

Vanilla Flavored Coffee

$2.99

Pumpkin Flavored Coffee

$2.99

Coconut Flavored Coffee

$2.99

Extra Pump, each

$0.49

Double Expresso

$2.49

Double Expresso with Milk

$2.99

Turmeric Latte

$4.98

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

Bottled water

$1.00

Cold/Iced Coffees

Iced/Cold Regular Coffee

$4.00

Mocha/Iced or Cold

$5.00

Ice/Cold Latte or Cappuccino

$5.00

Ice Tea/Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sodas

Coke/Sprite/Pepsi

$1.75

Toast

Toast

$0.99

Fruit cup

Small fruit cup

$1.50

Empanadillas/Patties

Cheese

$3.00

Pizza

$3.00

Beef

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Cheesecake

$3.00

Baked Apple Cinnamon

$3.00

Mugs

Merry and bright

$12.99

Nightmare before coffee

$12.99

Deck the halls

$12.99

Empanadas Dana

Queso

$5.98

Arepas Dana

Queso

$5.98
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We're in our first phase of soft opening. Try one of signature sandwiches with a coffee.

101 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Directions

Cafe Colao image
Cafe Colao image
Cafe Colao image

