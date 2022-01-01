Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls - Bellview

review star

No reviews yet

502 Pennsylvania Avenue

Fairmont, WV 26554

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Breaded mozzarella fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce

French Fries

$6.99

Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce

Deep-Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded pickles fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce

Bruschetta

$5.99Out of stock

Slices of homemade bread topped with provolone and parmesan cheeses, our special blend of fresh tomatoes, herbs and olive oil

6 Traditional Wings

$7.99

Six Traditional bone-in wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

12 Traditional Wings

$11.99

Twelve Traditional bone-in wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

18 Traditional Wings

$17.99

Eighteen Traditional bone-in wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Our traditional wings, Jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks and deep fried pickles served with Cattleman's Ranch Sauce NO SUBSTITUTIONS

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Six Boneless wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

12 Boneless Wings

$11.99

Twelve Boneless wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

18 Boneless Wings

$17.99

Eighteen Boneless wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

Cheese Plate

$7.99

Our fresh homemade bread, sticks of provolone and slices of pepperoni

Wax Peppers

$11.99

Two banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & mozzarella cheese, topped with homemade marinara

Soups

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup (seasonal)

$6.99Out of stock

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$5.99

Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 1 dressing

Lg Garden Salad

$7.99

Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 2 dressings

Sm Antipasto Salad

$6.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 1 dressing

Lg Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressing

Steak Salad

$11.99

Tender steak, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressings

Specialties

Reg Spag

$11.99

Imported Italian pasta served with marinara sauce and a meatball. Served with a side salad and bread.

Large Spag

$13.99

Imported Italian pasta served with marinara sauce and two meatballs. Served with a side salad and bread.

Dinner Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Three Al Dente pasta shells filled with ricotta and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and bread.

Dinner Wax Peppers

$13.99

Three Fresh banana peppers hand stuffed with sausage and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and bread.

Family Spag

$30.00

Serves 5, Comes with 5 meatballs, styrofoam container of salad with 5 dressing containers and a 1/2 pan of breadsticks.

Side REG Spag

$3.99

Regular Spaghetti with marinara sauce. No Salad or Meatball or Add-ons.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast covered in sauce and provolone cheese served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and bread.

Baked Sausage and Peppers

$15.99

Spicy Italian sausage served with peppers & marinara over choice of pasta. Served with side salad and bread.

Lasagna

$15.99Out of stock

Homemade lasagna noodles layered with ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and provolone cheeses. Served with a side salad and bread.

FIsh Platter

$9.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Spider Special

$7.99

Our fresh toasted bun filled with salami, provolone and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.

Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Choice of our fresh toasted round or hoagie bun stacked high with chipped steak, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers, and provolone cheese.

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99

Our fresh toasted hoagie bun filled with meatballs, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and provolone

Italian Deli

$8.99

Our fresh toasted hoagie bun stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of creamy Italian dressing.

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Our fresh toasted hoagie bun stuffed with ham and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Creamy Italian dressing.

Giovanni

$8.99

Our fresh toasted round bun and grilled ground steak patty topped with provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Our fresh toasted round bun and breaded Italian fillet topped with our own marinara sauce, provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.

Sausage Hoagie

$9.99Out of stock

Our fresh toasted hoagie bun filled with Italian sausage, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and provolone

Pizza

Pizza Everything

$17.99

Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.

Pizza Regular

$16.99

Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Pizza Cheese

Pizza Cheese

$13.99

Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese.

Half Breadsticks

$4.99

A half pan of our homemade bread-sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with provolone cheese, sprinkled with parsley and served warm with marinara or ranch.

Full Breadsticks

$8.99

A full pan of our homemade bread-sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with provolone cheese, sprinkled with parsley and served warm with marinara or ranch.

Buns

Everything Bun

$7.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted

Sauce & Cheese Bun

$6.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce and provolone cheese and then oven toasted

Sauce Only Bun

$5.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce and then toasted in the oven

Cheese Only Bun

$5.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then oven toasted

Plain Bun

$4.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough.

Kids Meal

Kids Spaghetti

$5.66

Kids portion of spaghetti served with sauce and a meatball and a kids drink.

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$5.66

5 breaded chicken nuggets served with choice of French fries or applesauce and a kids drink.

Macaroni & Cheese Meal

$5.66

Macaroni and cheese served with choice of French fries and applesauce and a kids drink.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
