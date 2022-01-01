Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls - Bellview
No reviews yet
502 Pennsylvania Avenue
Fairmont, WV 26554
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce
French Fries
Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce
Deep-Fried Pickles
Breaded pickles fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce
Bruschetta
Slices of homemade bread topped with provolone and parmesan cheeses, our special blend of fresh tomatoes, herbs and olive oil
6 Traditional Wings
Six Traditional bone-in wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
12 Traditional Wings
Twelve Traditional bone-in wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
18 Traditional Wings
Eighteen Traditional bone-in wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
Sampler Platter
Our traditional wings, Jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks and deep fried pickles served with Cattleman's Ranch Sauce NO SUBSTITUTIONS
6 Boneless Wings
Six Boneless wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
12 Boneless Wings
Twelve Boneless wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
18 Boneless Wings
Eighteen Boneless wings, served plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
Cheese Plate
Our fresh homemade bread, sticks of provolone and slices of pepperoni
Wax Peppers
Two banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & mozzarella cheese, topped with homemade marinara
Salads
Sm Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 1 dressing
Lg Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 2 dressings
Sm Antipasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, ham, diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 1 dressing
Lg Antipasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, ham, diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressing
Chicken Salad
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressing
Steak Salad
Tender steak, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressings
Specialties
Reg Spag
Imported Italian pasta served with marinara sauce and a meatball. Served with a side salad and bread.
Large Spag
Imported Italian pasta served with marinara sauce and two meatballs. Served with a side salad and bread.
Dinner Stuffed Shells
Three Al Dente pasta shells filled with ricotta and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and bread.
Dinner Wax Peppers
Three Fresh banana peppers hand stuffed with sausage and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and bread.
Family Spag
Serves 5, Comes with 5 meatballs, styrofoam container of salad with 5 dressing containers and a 1/2 pan of breadsticks.
Side REG Spag
Regular Spaghetti with marinara sauce. No Salad or Meatball or Add-ons.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Hand-breaded chicken breast covered in sauce and provolone cheese served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and bread.
Baked Sausage and Peppers
Spicy Italian sausage served with peppers & marinara over choice of pasta. Served with side salad and bread.
Lasagna
Homemade lasagna noodles layered with ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and provolone cheeses. Served with a side salad and bread.
FIsh Platter
Sandwiches
Spider Special
Our fresh toasted bun filled with salami, provolone and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.
Steak & Cheese
Choice of our fresh toasted round or hoagie bun stacked high with chipped steak, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers, and provolone cheese.
Meatball Hoagie
Our fresh toasted hoagie bun filled with meatballs, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and provolone
Italian Deli
Our fresh toasted hoagie bun stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of creamy Italian dressing.
Ham & Cheese
Our fresh toasted hoagie bun stuffed with ham and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Creamy Italian dressing.
Giovanni
Our fresh toasted round bun and grilled ground steak patty topped with provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Our fresh toasted round bun and breaded Italian fillet topped with our own marinara sauce, provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.
Sausage Hoagie
Our fresh toasted hoagie bun filled with Italian sausage, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and provolone
Pizza
Pizza Everything
Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers.
Pizza Regular
Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Pizza Cheese
Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese.
Half Breadsticks
A half pan of our homemade bread-sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with provolone cheese, sprinkled with parsley and served warm with marinara or ranch.
Full Breadsticks
A full pan of our homemade bread-sticks brushed with garlic butter and topped with provolone cheese, sprinkled with parsley and served warm with marinara or ranch.
Buns
Everything Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted
Sauce & Cheese Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce and provolone cheese and then oven toasted
Sauce Only Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce and then toasted in the oven
Cheese Only Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then oven toasted
Plain Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough.
Kids Meal
Kids Spaghetti
Kids portion of spaghetti served with sauce and a meatball and a kids drink.
Chicken Nuggets Meal
5 breaded chicken nuggets served with choice of French fries or applesauce and a kids drink.
Macaroni & Cheese Meal
Macaroni and cheese served with choice of French fries and applesauce and a kids drink.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554