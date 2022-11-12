Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
No reviews yet
141 Middletown Circle
Fairmont, WV 26554
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPS
French Fries
Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce
Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce
Deep-Fried Pickles
Breaded pickles fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce
Sampler Platter
Our traditional wings, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks and deep fried pickles served with Cattleman's Ranch Sauce
Traditional Wings
Traditional bone-in wings served Plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
Boneless Wings
Boneless Breaded Wings served Plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50
Wing Zings
Breaded wings infused with a hot and spicy flavor and crunchy texture.
Bruschetta
Slices of our homemade bread topped with provolone and Parmesan cheeses, our special blend of fresh tomatoes, herbs and olive oils
Cheese Plate
Our fresh homemade bread, sticks of provolone and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Two banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & mozzarella cheese, topped with homemade marinara
Calamari
Fried squid rings served with marinara
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with fresh tortilla chips
SALADS
Sm Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone
Lg Garden Salad
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone
Sm Antipasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, ham, died cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
Lg Antipasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, ham, died cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
Chicken Salad
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
Steak Salad
Tender Steak, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
Pasta Salad
Tri-colored rotini mixed with diced cucumbers and tomatoes in our homemade dressing
PIZZA
PIZZA Everything
Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
PIZZA Regular
Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce and provolone cheese
PIZZA Cheese
Sicilian style pizza with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Breadstick
A full or half pan of our homemade bread-sticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with provolone, sprinkled with parsley and served warm with marinara or ranch
BUNS
Everything Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh homemade bread dough , cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted
Sauce & Cheese Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, and provolone cheese and toasted
Cheese Only Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then toasted
Sauce Only Bun
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce and then toasted
Plain Pepperoni Bun
Strips of pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough.
UNBAKED S&C BUN
Pepperoni buns with our signature meat sauce and provolone cheese, refrigerated and ready to bake
UNBAKED EV MILD BUN
Pepperoni buns with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild peppers refrigerated and ready to bake
SANDWICH
Spider Special
Our fresh, toasted round bun filled with salami, provolone and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
Italian Deli
Our fresh hoagie bun stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Creamy Italian dressing
Steak & Cheese
Choice of our fresh toasted round or hoagie bun stacked high with chipped steak, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
Meatball Hoagie
Our fresh toasted round bun filled with meatballs, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and provolone
Giovanni
Our fresh toasted round bun and grilled ground steak patty topped with provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
Ham & Cheese
Our fresh toasted hoagie bun stuffed with ham and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Creamy Italian dressing
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Our fresh toasted round bun and breaded Italian fillet topped with our own marinara sauce, provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
Sausage Hoagie
Our fresh toasted hoagie bun filled with Italian sausage, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
SPECIALTIES
Reg Spaghetti
Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and a meatball, served with a side salad and slice of bread
Lg Spaghetti
Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and 2 meatballs, served with a side salad and slice of bread
Stuffed Shells Dinner
Al Dente pasta shells filled with ricotta and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and slice of bread
Stuffed Wax Pepper Dinner
Fresh banana peppers hand stuffed with sausage and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and slice of bread
Extra Meatball
FAMILY SPAGHETTI
Serves 5, Comes with 5 meatballs, styrofoam container of salad with 5 dressing containers and a 1/2 pan of breadsticks.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Hand-breaded chicken breast covered in sauce and provolone cheese over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and slice of bread
Baked Sausage and Peppers
Spicy Italian sausage served with peppers & marinara over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and slice of bread
Lasagna
Homemade with ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and provolone cheeses. Served with a side salad and slice of bread
Side REG spag
Side REG spaghetti- does not include salad, or meatball or other add ons
KIDS MEAL
Kids Spaghetti
Kids portion of spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with a meatball and a kids drink
Chicken Nuggets Meal
5 Breaded chicken nuggets and Includes choice of French fries or apple sauce and a kid's drink
Macaroni & Cheese Meal
Macaroni and cheese served with choice of kid's French fry or applesauce and a kids drink
EXTRA DRESSING
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont, WV 26554