Pizza
Italian

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

review star

No reviews yet

141 Middletown Circle

Fairmont, WV 26554

Popular Items

PIZZA Regular
Everything Bun
Sauce & Cheese Bun

APPS

French Fries

$6.99

Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Breaded mozzarella fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce

Deep-Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded pickles fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Our traditional wings, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks and deep fried pickles served with Cattleman's Ranch Sauce

Traditional Wings

$7.99+

Traditional bone-in wings served Plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Breaded Wings served Plain, BBQ or Hot & Spicy. Add a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese for $0.50

Wing Zings

$7.99+

Breaded wings infused with a hot and spicy flavor and crunchy texture.

Bruschetta

$5.99Out of stock

Slices of our homemade bread topped with provolone and Parmesan cheeses, our special blend of fresh tomatoes, herbs and olive oils

Cheese Plate

$7.99

Our fresh homemade bread, sticks of provolone and slices of pepperoni

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$11.99

Two banana peppers stuffed with Italian sausage & mozzarella cheese, topped with homemade marinara

Calamari

$9.99

Fried squid rings served with marinara

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Served with fresh tortilla chips

SOUPS

BOWL OF WEDDING SOUP

$6.99

Our homemade traditional wedding soup

SALADS

Sm Garden Salad

$5.99

Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone

Lg Garden Salad

$7.99

Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone

Sm Antipasto Salad

$6.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, died cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce

Lg Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, died cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce

Steak Salad

$11.99

Tender Steak, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce

Pasta Salad

$6.99

Tri-colored rotini mixed with diced cucumbers and tomatoes in our homemade dressing

PIZZA

PIZZA Everything

$17.99

Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers

PIZZA Regular

$16.99

Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce and provolone cheese

PIZZA Cheese

$13.99

Sicilian style pizza with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Breadstick

$4.99+

A full or half pan of our homemade bread-sticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with provolone, sprinkled with parsley and served warm with marinara or ranch

BUNS

Everything Bun

$7.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh homemade bread dough , cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted

Sauce & Cheese Bun

$6.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, and provolone cheese and toasted

Cheese Only Bun

$5.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then toasted

Sauce Only Bun

$5.99

Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce and then toasted

Plain Pepperoni Bun

$4.99

Strips of pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough.

UNBAKED S&C BUN

$6.99

Pepperoni buns with our signature meat sauce and provolone cheese, refrigerated and ready to bake

UNBAKED EV MILD BUN

$7.99

Pepperoni buns with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild peppers refrigerated and ready to bake

SANDWICH

Spider Special

$7.99

Our fresh, toasted round bun filled with salami, provolone and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers

Italian Deli

$8.99

Our fresh hoagie bun stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Creamy Italian dressing

Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Choice of our fresh toasted round or hoagie bun stacked high with chipped steak, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99

Our fresh toasted round bun filled with meatballs, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and provolone

Giovanni

$8.99

Our fresh toasted round bun and grilled ground steak patty topped with provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Our fresh toasted hoagie bun stuffed with ham and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Creamy Italian dressing

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Our fresh toasted round bun and breaded Italian fillet topped with our own marinara sauce, provolone, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers

Sausage Hoagie

$9.99

Our fresh toasted hoagie bun filled with Italian sausage, mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers

SPECIALTIES

Reg Spaghetti

$11.99

Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and a meatball, served with a side salad and slice of bread

Lg Spaghetti

$13.99

Imported Italian pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and 2 meatballs, served with a side salad and slice of bread

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$13.99

Al Dente pasta shells filled with ricotta and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and slice of bread

Stuffed Wax Pepper Dinner

$13.99

Fresh banana peppers hand stuffed with sausage and covered with marinara and melted provolone. Served with a side salad and slice of bread

Extra Meatball

$1.89

FAMILY SPAGHETTI

$60.00

Serves 5, Comes with 5 meatballs, styrofoam container of salad with 5 dressing containers and a 1/2 pan of breadsticks.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$15.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast covered in sauce and provolone cheese over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and slice of bread

Baked Sausage and Peppers

$15.99

Spicy Italian sausage served with peppers & marinara over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and slice of bread

Lasagna

$15.99

Homemade with ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan and provolone cheeses. Served with a side salad and slice of bread

Side REG spag

$3.77

Side REG spaghetti- does not include salad, or meatball or other add ons

KIDS MEAL

5 chicken nuggets served with choice of kid's French fry or applesauce

Kids Spaghetti

$5.66

Kids portion of spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with a meatball and a kids drink

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$5.66

5 Breaded chicken nuggets and Includes choice of French fries or apple sauce and a kid's drink

Macaroni & Cheese Meal

$5.66

Macaroni and cheese served with choice of kid's French fry or applesauce and a kids drink

KIDS SIDES

Apple Sauce

$1.89

Kids Fries

$2.83

Side Of Macaroni & Cheese

$2.83

EXTRA DRESSING

Ranch (2oz) Cup

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing(2oz)

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Raspberry Viniagrette

$0.50

Cattlemens Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

2 oz. Marinara

$0.50

Marinara

$2.83

8 oz. Ranch

$2.83

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

WING HOT SAUCE

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

Colasessano's Hat

HAT

$23.50

SLICE CHOICE

Everything Slice

$4.99

Slice of pizza with Pepperoni, Cheese and Mild Peppers

Regular Slice

$4.99

Slice of Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont, WV 26554

Directions

