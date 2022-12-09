Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colby's Cafe & Brew

No reviews yet

3311 E Colby St, Ste A

Whitehall, MI 49461

Order Again

Signature Drinks

The Colby

$3.00

A sweet caramel chocolate mocha topped with lots of whipped cream and drizzled with thick caramel and chocolate

The Viking Vanilla Latte

$3.00

Espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, caramel and froth

White Lake Mocha

$3.00

Our Mocha made with white and dark chocolate

Dowling Dirty Chai

$4.00

Our Chai Tea Latte with a shot of espresso

Classic Drinks

Caramel Latte

$3.00

Thick caramel, brewed coffee, steamed milk and tons of whip!

Vanilla Latte

$3.00

Espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, froth

Mocha

$3.00

Classic mocha made with thick chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and whipped cream

Caramel Macchiato

$3.00

Macchiato made with espresso, steamed milk, caramel and vanilla

Great Lakes Grogg

$3.00

Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk, chocolate and whipped cream

Chai Tea Latte

$3.00

Spiced black tea with steamed milk, vanilla and topped with whipped cream

Cappuccino

$3.00

Creamy espresso with a little milk topped with creamy fluff

Americano

$2.00

Espresso infused with boiling water

Classic Latte

$2.30

Breve Latte

$3.00

Seasonal Espresso Drinks

Peppermint Mocha

$3.00

Brewed Coffee

Colby's Blend

$2.10+

Sumatra

$2.10+

Dark Roast

$2.10+

Hazelnut

$2.10+

Iced Coffee

$2.60+

Cold Brew

$2.60+

Frozen

Frozen Mocha

$4.60+

Frozen Mocha

$4.60+

$4.60+

Frozen Vanilla Bean

$4.60+

$4.60+

Frozen Caramel

$4.60+

$4.60+

Frozen Chai Tea Latte

$4.60+

$4.60+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.60+

$4.60+

Energy Drinks

Huckleberry Lavender

$4.50+

Peach Lemonade Spritz

$4.50+

Berry Limeade

$4.50+

Winter Citrus

$4.50+

Tea

Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$2.30

Half tea, half lemonade

Tea Packets

$1.60

Hot Cocoa

Classic Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Wilcat Cocoa

$3.25+

Create your Own Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Specialty Sodas

Italian Soda

$3.70

French Soda

$3.90

Coke Products

Coke

$1.80+

Diet Coke

$1.80+

Mello Yellow

$1.80+

Dr. Pepper

$1.80+

Sprite

$1.80+

Fanta

$1.80+

Lemonade

$1.80+

Barqs

$1.80+

Water

Water

Water

Breakfast Handhelds

Fancy Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, egg, gouda cheese, and fresh smashed avocado on a brioche bun

Veggie Bagel

$7.00

Pepperoncini peppers, tomato, cucumbers, lettuce on a toasted bagel with housemade scallion cream cheese

Sriracha Honey Biscuit

$8.00

Bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit with a sriracha honey glaze

Power Wrap

$8.00

Baby spinach, bell peppers, red onion, scrambled eggs, feta cheese and pesto wrapped in a tortilla

3311 Burrito

$9.00

Ground sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, bell peppers, green onion, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Bowls

Superfood Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Spinach, crimini mushrooms, and two eggs over fluffy quinoa drizzled with balsamic glaze

Meat Lovers Breakfast Hash

$11.00

House-seasoned potatoes, breakfast sausage, bacon, ham, green onions, parmesan cheese and eggs

Country Veggie Skillet

$9.00

Potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, kale and two eggs

Apple Pie Smoothie Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

A caramelized apple smoothie bowl with bananas, dates, almond butter, and oats. Topped with fresh apples and cinnamon granola

Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Mashed avocados, lemon juice, olive oil and everything bagel seasoning

PBB Toast

$5.00

Peanut butter banana toast drizzled with local honey

French Toast

$6.00

Homemade french toast topped with powdered sugar and cut into sticks. Served with local maple syrup

Sides

Seasoned Potatoes

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Buttered Toast

$2.00

2 Pieces Of Sausage

$4.00

2 Pieces Of Bacon

$4.00

2 Slices of Ham

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Baked Goods

Scones

$2.75

Muffins

$3.25

Blondies

$2.75

Pecan Bar

$4.95

Cookies

$2.25

GF Cookies

$2.00

GF DF Coffee Cake

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Banana Cake

$4.95

GF Brownie

$4.95

GF Blondie

$4.95

GF DF Pie Bar

$4.95

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Bagels

Bagel

$2.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Egg Salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are a family-owned business offering a full line of coffee beverages, breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are conveniently located right off US-31 in Whitehall at the White Lake Center. We are excited to serve you!

3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall, MI 49461

