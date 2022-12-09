Colby's Cafe & Brew
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family-owned business offering a full line of coffee beverages, breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are conveniently located right off US-31 in Whitehall at the White Lake Center. We are excited to serve you!
Location
3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall, MI 49461
Gallery
