Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Cold Brew Bar is a neighbor-centric gathering place serving clean, handcrafted food and beverages with empathy and edge. We’re impacting the world by radically serving our neighborhoods high-quality goods in unprecedented and honest ways.
Location
777 Memorial Drive SE, Suite 103A, Atlanta, GA 30316
