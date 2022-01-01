Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar

review star

No reviews yet

777 Memorial Drive SE

Suite 103A

Atlanta, GA 30316

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Keto Bowl (GF, NF)
Smoked Salmon Toast (NF)

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Fresh brewed True North. (12 oz)

Growers' Reserve

Premium, single-origin coffee offerings.

Espresso

$2.75

A double shot of Wild Rooster Espresso. (2 oz)

Long Black

$2.75

Wild Rooster Espresso and 4 fluid ounces of hot water. (6 oz)

Americano

$3.00

Wild Rooster Espresso and hot water. (12 oz)

Macchiato

$3.50

Wild Rooster Espresso with a dollup of micro-foamed milk. (3 oz)

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts Wild Rooster Espresso and micro-foamed milk. (4 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.00

One part Wild Rooster Espresso and three parts micro-foamed milk. (8 oz)

Latte

$4.50

One part Wild Rooster Espresso and five parts micro-foamed milk. (12 oz)

Mocha

$5.25

Our latte combined with our house-made chocolate sauce and vanilla syrup. (12 oz)

Affogato

$7.25

Delicious Honeysuckle Gelato with a double shot of Wild Rooster Espresso pulled on top.

Vanilla Cardomam Latte

$5.50

Mayan Mocha

$5.75

Captain Cortado (4 oz)

$4.75

A traditional cortado made with Captain Crunch Berries infused oat milk. (4 oz)

English Breakfast

$3.50

2nd Flush Darjeeling

$4.75

Masala Chai

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50Out of stock

Lu Bao

$4.50

Yahushima Sencha

$4.25

Jasmine Green

$4.00

Uji Matcha

$6.00

Oolong

$4.50

Hibiscus Berries

$3.50

Chamomile Flowers

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Goldenmilk Latte

$5.75

Antioxidant rich, caffeine free beverage, made using turmeric, ground black pepper, ground ginger, and coconut milk. (12 oz)

Vanilla Rose Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Delightful caffeine free beverage, made using house-made beetroot syrup, vanilla cardamom syrup, rose water, and coconut milk. (12 oz)

Keto Coffee

$4.75

drip coffee, grass-fed butter, MCT Oil

Earl Grey Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Brew Bar

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Oat Chai Latte

$6.00

Nitro Oat Matcha Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Oat Milk Latte

$6.00

Captain on Tap

$6.00

Sparkling Hibiscus Tea

$4.25

Honey Lavender Soda

$4.25

Blended Beverages

Monkey Business Smoothie

$9.75

Tropical Wellness Smoothie

$9.75

Very Berry Smoothie

$9.75

Chocolate Shake

$7.50

The Captain Milkshake

$7.50

Vanilla Shake

$7.50

Caramel Frappe

$6.50

Sea Salt Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Vanilla Cardomom Frappe

$6.50

Milk

Whole Milk (12 oz)

$2.00

Almond Milk (12 oz)

$2.00

Coconut Milk (12 oz)

$2.00

Oat Milk (12 oz)

$2.00

A La Carte

6-min Local Farm Egg

$2.25

Fried Egg (Hard)

$2.25

Fried Egg (Soft)

$2.25

Kibbeh Chicken

$3.75

Scrambled Egg

$2.25

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Toast

Smoked Salmon

$4.75Out of stock

Bowls

Acai Berry Smoothie Bowl (GF, DF, NF, V)

$11.50

Mango Lassi Smoothie Bowl (GF, DF, V)

$11.50

Cookies

Espresso Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Matcha White Chocolate (nuts)

$2.50

Almond Butter (nuts)

$2.50

Honey Lavender Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Beet

$2.50Out of stock

Greens

Hydroponic Bibb Salad (GF, NF)

$9.75

Arugula Salad (GF)

$9.75

Toasts

Almond Butter Toast (DF)

$7.25

Avocado Smash Toast (DF, NF, V)

$7.25

Grilled Corn Avocado Toast (DF, NF, V)

$7.25

Smoked Salmon Toast (NF)

$8.75

Bowls

Keto Bowl (GF, NF)

$11.00

peppered bacon, smoked sea salt, wilted kale, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and toasted hemp seeds.

Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg Sandwich (NF)

$7.75

Avocado Bacon Chicken

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Cold Brew Bar is a neighbor-centric gathering place serving clean, handcrafted food and beverages with empathy and edge. We’re impacting the world by radically serving our neighborhoods high-quality goods in unprecedented and honest ways.

777 Memorial Drive SE, Suite 103A, Atlanta, GA 30316

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar image
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar image
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar image

