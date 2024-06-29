This restaurant does not have any images
Coldwater Cafe & Bodega Market 19 E. Main St.
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19 E. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371