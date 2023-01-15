Main picView gallery

Cole’s Soul 30265 Charlotte Hall Road

review star

No reviews yet

30265 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinners

Salisbury Steak Special

$16.99

Crab Cakes Dinner

$35.00

(Market Price)

Whiting Dinner

$14.99

Catfish Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$16.99

Smothered Turkey Wings

$16.99

Fried Whole Chicken Wings

$14.99

Pig Feet Special

$16.99

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Waffles

Waffle

$3.99

Waffle Combo

1 Waffle/4pc Chicken Wings

$11.99

1 Waffle/6pc Chicken Wings

$15.99

Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese Only

$11.99

Chicken and Cheese Only

$11.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.99

Whiting Sandwich

$8.99

Catfish Sandwhich

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

(Market Price)

Pork Chop Sandwhich

$8.99

Steak Sub Combo w/fries

$14.99

Chicken Sub Combo w/fries

$14.99

Kids Meal

Popcorn Chicken

$8.99

Little Steak Sliders w/Fries

$9.99

Hot Dog w/Fries

$6.99

Little Chicken Sliders

$9.99

Cole's Extra

Beef Half Smoke

$3.99

Nachos

$5.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Smiley Shaved Ice

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

1 Wing

$2.00

4 Whole Wings

$8.00

30 Wings

$59.99

1/2 Pan Whiting

$69.99

Hot Dog

$1.99

6 Wings

$12.00

Mac N Chesse Pan

$90.00

Green Bean Pan

$70.00

Half Pan Mac N Cheese

$50.00

Half Pan Green Beans

$40.00

6 Little Wings

$4.99

Turkey Wing

$4.99

Pig Feet Byself

$12.00

Sides

Cabbage

$3.99+

Collard Greens

$3.99+

Green Beans

$3.99+

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99+

Yellow Rice

$3.99+

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Seasoned Fries

$3.99+

Large Side Upcharge

$2.00

Double Mac

$1.00

Double Potato Salad

Upside Charge(Shrimp)

$1.00

Corn Bread Upcharge

$1.00

Toppings

$1.50

Upcharge Mac N Cheese

$1.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Extra Dinner Roll

$0.75

Rice and Gravy

$3.99

Upcharge Potato Salad

$1.00

Misc

Cotton Candy

$2.79

Fruit Snacks

$2.50

Starburst

$2.50

Brownie

$2.00

Rocky Road Brownie

$2.50

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.15

Lemon Pound

$3.79

Cheese Cake

$4.49

Sweet Potatoe

$4.99

Brownie

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Rockyroad Brownie

$2.50

Cupcake

$2.49

Beverages

Sweet Tea Regular

$2.79

Sweet Tea Large

$3.79

Large Bottle of water

$1.75

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Lemonade Regular

$2.79

Lemonade Large

$3.79

Small Water Bottle

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30265 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Foxy Fish - 28976 Three Notch Rd
orange starNo Reviews
28976 Three Notch Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Moo's Corner
orange star4.6 • 161
3915 Hallowing Point Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurantnext
SOMD - Legends
orange starNo Reviews
11765 St. Linus Drive Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
SOMD - Taste of Maryland 1st Base
orange starNo Reviews
11765 St Linus Drive Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
SOMD - Taste of Maryland 3rd Base
orange starNo Reviews
11765 St. Linus Drive Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
OBO Pizza Waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
162 Smallwood Village Center Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Charlotte Hall
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Leonardtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston