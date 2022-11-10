Colemans Kitchen 3803 Minnesota avenue NE
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Soulfood, Seafood & Grilled Foods!
Location
3803 Minnesota avenue NE, Washington, DC 20019
