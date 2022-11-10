Main picView gallery

Colemans Kitchen 3803 Minnesota avenue NE

review star

No reviews yet

3803 Minnesota avenue NE

Washington, DC 20019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

bread

rolls

$1.00

cornbread

$1.99

Hushpuppy Fritters

$3.99

Burgers

plain burger

$5.99

burger w/ cheese

$6.99

Chicken

WINGETTES(7-8)

$13.99

chicken strips/nuggets

$4.99

Jerked Chicken

$14.99

DINNER/Combo Meals

Fried Fish COMBO W/Fries

$14.99

Steak n Cheese combo

$13.99

Wingettes(7) Combo

$13.99

Ribs Combo

$14.99

Drinks

ice cup

$0.50

KIDS JUICES

$1.50

JUICES(bottled)

$2.75

water

$2.00

Lemonade(fresh squeezed)

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sodas can

$2.00

Slushy

$3.00

Fries

French Fries(REG)

$5.99

FRENCH FRIES(LARGE)

$8.50

Hotdog

hotdog(reg)

$1.99

Hotdog(JUMBO)

$2.99

Corndog

$2.99

Smoke Sausage

PLAIN SAUSAGE

$5.99

ADD ONIONS N PEPPERS

$6.99

Steak n Cheese

Steak n Cheese

$8.99

Treats

Watermelon

$1.99

Water ICE

$3.00

Popcorn

$3.00

ice cream

$2.00

Slushy drink

$3.00

Smoothie

$3.99

Funnel cake(plain)

$7.99

FUNNEL toppings

$1.50

Fried Fish

BONE FISH(2)

$13.99

FILET FISH(2-3)

$12.99

Ribs

4 BONE

$12.99

6 BONES

$14.99

1 SLAB

$25.99

DRINKS

LEMONADE

$6.00

SWEET TEA

$7.00

WATER

$3.00

BURGERS-BEEF

BURGERS W/ CHEESE

$8.00

PLAIN BURGERS

$5.00

DOUBLE SLIDER BURGER

$8.00

RIBS(pork)(4)

RIBS N SALAD

$14.00

FISH

FISH N SALAD(whiting filet) 2-3

$14.99

FISH

$13.99

BONE FISH-2

$14.99

JERK CHICKEN

JERK CHICKEN N SALAD

$16.00

FRIES

FRIES

$5.50

NATHANS JUMBO HOTDOGS

BEEF HOTDOGS W CHIPS

$6.00

TREATS

PHILADELPHIA WATER ICE

$6.00

SWEET BREAD PUDDING W RAISINS

$5.50

CHICKEN

FRIED WINGETTES(7-8)

$14.99

COMBO(MEAT, FRIES , DRINK)

CHICKEN

$13.99

FISH

$14.99

DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

FISH

FILET WHITING-4-5 PIECES

$15.99

CROAKER -BONE(2-3) REG SIZE OR (1 large)

$14.99

CATFISH NUGGETS

$12.99

JUMBO JUICY COD/FISH BURGER

$6.99

SHRIMP N GRITS

$16.99

FISH N GRITS

$16.99

FISH COMBO(2 FISH, 1 SIDE, DRINK)

$18.99

TROUT FILET (3-4)

$14.99

STUFFED RED SNAPPER

$14.99

(MACKERAL-FISH CAKES)

$10.99

SALMON CAKE

$14.99

SIDES

FRIES-REGULAR

$5.99

SLAW

$3.00

FISH SOUP

$6.99

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.99

CHILI W CORNBREAD

$8.99

RICE N BEANS SOUP

$5.99

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

STRING BEANS

$3.00

YELLOW RICE

$3.00

HUSHPUPPIES/FRITTERS (5)

$3.99

FRIES-LARGE

$10.99

FRIES- SMALL

$3.99

SEAFOOD

JUMBO JUICY COD/FISH BURGER

$6.99

FISH N GRITS

$16.99

CATFISH NUGGETS

$12.99

BONE FISH-2

$14.99

FISH N SALAD(whiting filet) 2-3

$14.99

Fried Fish COMBO W/Fries

$14.99

CHICKEN

CHICKEN N GRITS

$12.99

CHICKEN (8-10 )

$14.99

BEVERAGES

LEMONADE

$3.00

BOTTLED SODAS

$2.00

CAN SODAS

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

SWEET WATER(CLASSIC)

$2.00

SOUPS

FISH SOUP

$6.99

VEGETABLE SOUP

$3.99

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.99+

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$5.99

CREAMY TOMATO/BASIL SOUP

$5.99

CAJUN CHILI

$7.99

CRABS (market) SPECIALS

FRIED KING CRAB LEGS(1 WHOLE)

$30.00

SEAFOOD-BOIL(4 potato, 2-3 crabs,7 crawfish,5-7 shrimp,sausage, 2 corn,mussels)

$27.99

CLAMS ON 1/2 SHELL(6)

$10.99

CRAB CAKES PLATTER (2) W 1 SIDES

$18.99

OYSTERS ON 1/2 SHELL(6)

$11.99

HOTDOGS

HOTDOGS-JUMBO W/SMALL FRIES

$5.99

DINNERS

FISH DINNER

$14.99

CHICKEN DINNER(baked)

$12.99

TURKEY WINGS (BAKED)

$12.99

MEATLOAF DINNER

$11.99

LASAGNA DINNER

$11.99

SHEPHERDS PIE

$11.99

TACOS

TACOS-BEEF/CHICKEN(3)

$14.99

TACOS- SEAFOOD

$15.99

TACOS- RIB (3)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Soulfood, Seafood & Grilled Foods!

3803 Minnesota avenue NE, Washington, DC 20019

