Coles Road Brewing

Vanilla Reason Tatters - 500mL Bottle

$25.00

Reason Tatters - Vanilla - Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout - 14.4% For this rendition of Reason Tatters, we let the stout slumber in Knob Creek and Weller barrels for over twenty one months. After its lengthy rest in the oak, the stout was transferred into stainless steel where it was conditioned on heaps of vanilla sourced from Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and Uganda. At a whopping rate of over one and a half pounds of vanilla per barrel, a perceived sweetness and layers of complexity emerged from the oak infused base beer. Notes of marshmallow and vanilla cake compliment the flavors of dark and milk chocolate in this iteration of Reason Tatters with vanilla beans. We invite you to savor and enjoy.