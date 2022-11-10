Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colita

review star

No reviews yet

5400 Penn Ave. S

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Colita Pork Meal- feeds 2-4 ppl, no substitutions

Half rack of tamarind glazed pork ribs, 8 oz. Kurobuta pork shoulder, 8 fresh masa tortillas, spring pea salad, 2 corn elote on the cob, fresno fermented hot sauce, and pineapple salsa.

Colita Meal- feeds 2-4 ppl, no substitutions

$70.00Out of stock

1/2 rack of tamarind glazed pork ribs, 8 oz. Berkshire pork shoulder, 8 fresh masa tortillas, 2 corn elotes on the cob, spring pea salad, fermented fresno hot sauce and pineapple salsa.

Vegetarian Colita Meal- feeds 2-4 ppl, no substitutions

Roasted mixed mushrooms & locally foraged ramps, 8 fresh masa tortillas, salsa negra, spring pea salad, 2 corn elote on the cob, fermented Fresno hot sauce, serano chilis, cilantro and black bean hummus

Vegetarian Colita Meal- feeds 2-4 ppl, no substitutions

$50.00Out of stock

Roasted mixed mushrooms and locally foraged ramps, 8 fresh masa tortillas, spring pea salad, 2 piece corn elote on the cob, cilantro, salsa negra, black bean hummus, fermented Fresno hot sauce, Serrano chili

Add Churros Dulces

Churros, dulce de leche, cinnamon sugar, dulce cream

Add Churros Dulces

$10.00Out of stock

Beer- limit 1 per food order

6-pack of Tecate Lager

$9.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

6-pack of Dos XX Lager

$9.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Wine- limit 1 per food order

Dry sparkling

$25.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Premium Sparkling

$80.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Lambrusco

$16.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Refreshing rose wine

$25.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Refreshing white wine

$20.00

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Robust white wine

$30.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Light red wine

$25.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Robust red wine

$30.00Out of stock

limit 1 per food order, must show valid ID

Colita Chicken Meal- feeds 2-4, no substitutions

Half rack of tamarind glazed pork ribs, 8 oz. chicken Tinga, 8 fresh masa tortillas, spring pea salad, 2 corn elote on the cob, fresno fermented hot sauce, pickled jalapeños and black bean hummus

Colita Chicken Meal- feeds 2-4, no substitutions

$70.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5400 Penn Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Gallery
ARCHIVE -- Colita Online Ordering image
ARCHIVE -- Colita Online Ordering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Café Cerés - Armatage
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
orange star4.5 • 1,242
5416 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Lola
orange star4.5 • 966
5557 XERXES AVE S Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Terzo
orange starNo Reviews
2221 W. 50TH ST MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston