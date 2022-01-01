Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Collective Fare Kitchen & Market

13 Reviews

$$

154 Clinton Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11205

AM Eats

BEST - Bacon, Egg, Spinach & Tomato (Jam)

BEST - Bacon, Egg, Spinach & Tomato (Jam)

$7.00

Crispy Bacon, Fluffy Organic Eggs w/ Spinach and our Signature Tomato Jam.

Morning Toastie

Morning Toastie

$7.00

Toasted Sourdough Bread, Almond Butter, Banana, & Seasonal Berries w/ Chia Sprinkle (Vegan/Whole Plan) [Nut Allergies? sub Sunflower Butter]

Overnight Oats

$6.00

PM Eats

Mushroom Chopped Cheese (PB)

Mushroom Chopped Cheese (PB)

$14.00

Seasonal Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar/ American Cheese Blend, Garlic Aioli, Spicy Ketchup & Choice of Bread

The Belmont

The Belmont

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Kale & Cabbage Slaw w/ Garlic Aioli & BBQ Sauce on Brioche Bun

The Upstream Burger

The Upstream Burger

$14.00

A delicious salmon burger served with pineapple jalapeno jam, arugula, and crispy onions.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$3.00

Marinated chicken, house spices, avocado crema, pickled onions, cilantro.

Mushroom Tacos

Mushroom Tacos

$3.00

Mushroom blend, house spices, avocado crema, cilantro, pickled onions.

SOUL BOWL

SOUL BOWL

$10.00

Choose from one of our signature bases, protein of your choice, any of our many fixins', and make it saucy with one of our signature sauces.

Saucy Salad

Saucy Salad

$7.00

Choose between Salad base, Add your protein, choose your additions, and select your sauce/dressing of your choice.

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.25+
Home Brewed Ginger Iced Tea

Home Brewed Ginger Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Made with candied ginger, lemon, black tea, & lightly sweetened.

Home Brewed Hibiscus Berry

Home Brewed Hibiscus Berry

$5.00Out of stock

Made with strawberry, hibiscus, lime & lightly sweetened.

Home Brewed Blueberry Limeade

Home Brewed Blueberry Limeade

$5.00Out of stock

Made with blueberry, lime juice, & cane sugar.

Mango Pineapple Lemomade

$5.00

Sides & Snax

Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.00

Arugula, Pickled onions, Shredded Carrots, house dressing of choice

Empanadas/Hand Pies

Hush Puppies/Fritters

Crispy Veggies

Loaded Fries

Fries

Collective Fare Bundlez

Bundlez for 2

$29.99

Get Your Munchies on w/ Our Collective Bundlez for 2. Select 2 P.M. Eatz, 2 sidez, 2 drinkz and let the good times roll.

Bundlez for 4

$59.99

Get Your Munchies on w/ Our Collective Bundlez for 4. Select 4 P.M. Eatz, 4 sidez, 4 drinkz and let the good times roll.

Bundlez for 8

$89.99

Get Your Munchies on w/ Our Collective Bundlez for 8. Select 8 P.M. Eatz, 8 sidez, 8 drinkz and let the good times roll.

Taco Bundlez

Bundle 1

$24.99

This bundle includes 6 tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa w/ queso.

Bundle 2

$54.99

This bundle includes 12 tacos, 4 drinks, and chips & salsa w/ queso.

Party Bundle

$99.99

This bundle is perfect for all parties and includes: 24 tacos, 8 drinks, and chips & salsa w/ queso.

Snacks & Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Delicious homemade chocolate chip cookie with gold sea salt inside.

Caramel Tai Tea Cookie

Caramel Tai Tea Cookie

$1.50

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Water

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink - Blood Orange

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink - Blood Orange

$2.00Out of stock
Goslings Gingerbeer

Goslings Gingerbeer

$2.00
Coaqua Coconut Water

Coaqua Coconut Water

$2.25
Boylan Rootbeer

Boylan Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock
JUST Water

JUST Water

$2.50Out of stock
Dr. Brown's Original Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's Original Cream Soda

$2.00Out of stock
Lemon Perfect Dragon Fruit Mango

Lemon Perfect Dragon Fruit Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Snacks

Lenny & Larry Protein Apple Pie Cookie

Lenny & Larry Protein Apple Pie Cookie

$3.00
Lenny & Larry Protein Chocolate Cookie

Lenny & Larry Protein Chocolate Cookie

$3.00
Lenny & Larry Protein Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie

Lenny & Larry Protein Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie

$3.00
Lenny & Larry Protein White Chocolaty Macadamia Cookie

Lenny & Larry Protein White Chocolaty Macadamia Cookie

$3.00
Hal's Potato Chips Original

Hal's Potato Chips Original

$2.00
Hal's Potato Chips Sweet Onion

Hal's Potato Chips Sweet Onion

$2.00Out of stock
Smartfood White Cheddar

Smartfood White Cheddar

$2.00
Kind Bar Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

Kind Bar Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$1.25
kind Bar Caramel Almond Sea Salt

kind Bar Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$1.25
Pocky Sticks Cookies & Cream

Pocky Sticks Cookies & Cream

$2.00
Pocky Sticks Chocolate Banana

Pocky Sticks Chocolate Banana

$2.00

Smart Sweets Gummy Candies

$3.75

This Weeks Specials

Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats

Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Made with almond milk, chia seeds, strawberry jam, brown butter crumble.

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Made with almond milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, granny smith apples, & brown butter crumble.

Bacon Empanada

Bacon Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Made with bacon, egg, & cheese.

Sausage Empanada

Sausage Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Made with turkey sausage, egg, & cheese.

Big Chick

Big Chick

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy chickpea sandwich w/ good greens sauce, & shredded lettuce (Vegetarian.)

Carrot Cake Scone

Carrot Cake Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Made with walnuts & snickerdoodle icing.

Veggie Empanada

$3.00

Vegetarian goodness made with blackbean & corn!

Mini Chicken Quesadillas

Mini Chicken Quesadillas

$6.00Out of stock

Order comes with 2 mini quesadillas, made with chicken & mozzarella cheese.

Mini Mushroom Quesadillas

Mini Mushroom Quesadillas

$6.00Out of stock

Order comes with 2 mini quesadillas, made with mushroom & mozzarella cheese.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$1.50Out of stock

House made carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Sweet & delicious till the last bite.

Cookies & Cream Overnight Oats

Cookies & Cream Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Wonderfully made with rich white chocolate, cocoa, chia seeds, almond milk, & Oreo thins.

Crispy Mushroom Po Boy

Crispy Mushroom Po Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Complete with kale slaw and good greens sauce. Mouth watering flavor, till the last bite.

Ace's Smash Burger

Ace's Smash Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Made with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, & American cheese. Complete with your choice of side.

FREE FRIDAYS

Jerk Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$4.00

Tacos

$2.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Kitchen & Market featuring plant-forward eats and fresh groceries - ensuring everyone gets a seat at the table with dignity {Catering | Kitchen & Market | Agrofoods}

Website

Location

154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

