Dining Commons at NCCC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our all new dining facility located in G Building on the Sanborn Campus of NCCC
Location
3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tortuga Sandwich Shop - 5835 Buffalo Street
5.0 • 59
5835 Buffalo Street Sanborn, NY 14132
View restaurant
Waves Gastropub - 9524 Niagara Falls Blvd
No Reviews
9524 Niagara Falls Blvd Niagara Falls, NY 14304
View restaurant