Dining Commons at NCCC

3111 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, NY 14132

Order Again

Breakfast

Bacon Bagel

$4.50

A fluffy scrambled egg on a toasted bagel with crispy bacon and American cheese.

Big Breakfast

$6.75

2 fluffy scrambled eggs served with crispy bacon, a hash brown patty and 2 slices of toast.

Egg Cheese Bagel

$3.85

A toasted bagel with scrambled egg and American Cheese.

French Toast

$4.35

3 slices of flakey French toast. Served with maple syrup.

French Toast Combo

$5.75

3 slices of flakey French toast and 2 slices of crispy bacon. Served with Maple syrup.

Hash Browns

$2.50

A crispy hash brown patty.

Home Fries

$2.50

A generous portion of crispy home fried potatoes. (cubes)

Omelette Cheese & 1 meat

$6.50

2 fluffy scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and juicy sausage folded inside.

Sausage Bagel

$4.50

Fluffy scrambled egg with a juicy breakfast sausage patty and American Cheese on a toasted bagel.

Side Bacon

$4.00

2 slices of crispy bacon

Side Sausage

$4.00

2 juicy breakfast sausage links.

Toast (2 slices)

$1.00

2 slices of toasted white bread. Served with a buttery spread

Every Day Hot

BLT

$5.50

A generous helping of juicy bacon, crisp lettuce and freshly sliced tomato served with mayo on white toast.

Burger Twins (2)

$4.40

Two 2.67 ounce burgers served on bakery fresh buns

Cheeseburger

$4.30

A juicy quarter bound burger served on a bakery-fresh bun with American Cheese.

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.05

Two juicy 2.67 oz. burgers served on a 8" Costanza's sub roll with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chix Finger Sub

$7.05

Two of our crispy fried chicken fingers served on an 8" Costanzo's sub roll with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo.

Chix Fingers (4)

$7.50

Four crispy fried chicken fingers.

Chix Nuggets (8)

$5.40

Eight crispy fried chicken nuggets

Chix Parm Sub

$8.15

Two crispy fried chicken fingers smothered in rich Marinara sauce with melted Provolone cheese served on an 8" Costanzo's sub roll.

Chix Philly Sub

$8.15

A healthier twist to our Steak & Cheese: Shredded chicken with Provolone Cheese served with sautéed peppers & onions on an 8" Costanzo's sub roll.

Fried Chix Sand

$5.95

A juicy breaded chicken patty served on a fresh burger bun.

Fries

$3.75

an 8 oz portion of our famous lightly battered French fries.

Fries (small)

$2.75

a 5 oz portion of our famous lightly battered French fries.

Grilled Cheese

$2.60

American cheese melted on buttery grilled bread. Comfort food at its finest.

Grilled Chix Sand

$5.95

A juicy grilled chicken breast served on a fresh burger bun.

Hamburger

$3.75

A juicy quarter pound hamburger served on a fresh burger bun.

O-Rings

$3.75

lightly battered rings of Spanish onion fried to golden perfection.

Pizza Logs (4)

$8.25

4 fried pizza logs served with marinara sauce on the side.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.40

Grilled shaved steak with melted Provolone cheese served on a fresh 8" Costanza's sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

G&G Sandwich & Salad

Chix Caesar Salad

$10.25

Crisp Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons and grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing.

Chix Caesar Wrap

$6.20

Crisp romaine lettuce. parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken rolled in a white flour tortilla.

Fried Chix Salad

$10.25

Salad greens, fried chicken pieces, tomato and cheddar cheese. Specify dressing at pick-up.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$6.50

Ham & Swiss Sub

$6.75

A quarter pound of deli fresh ham with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato served on an 8" Costanza's sub roll.

House Salad LG

$6.50

Crisp salad greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, cucumber and red onion. Specify dressing at pick-up.

House Salad Sm

$4.30

A smaller portion of our Large House Salad. (see above) Specify dressing at pick-up.

Tuna House Salad

$10.25

our house salad with a generous scoop of tuna salad on top. Specify dressing at pick-up.

Tuna Sandwich

$4.90

Rich's mom's delicious tuna salad recipe served on white bread.

Tuna Sub

$6.75

Our delicious tuna salad recipe served with lettuce and tomato on an 8" Costanzo's sub roll.

Tuna Wrap

$6.50

Our delicious tuna salad recipe with lettuce and tomato rolled in a white flour tortilla. John Eichner's favorite!

Turkey Sandwich

$5.65

A generous portion of Deli fresh sliced turkey on white bread.

Turkey Sub

$6.75

Deli fresh sliced turkey with swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on an 8" Costanza's sub roll.

Turkey Wrap

$6.50

Deli fresh sliced turkey with lettuce and tomato rolled in a white flour tortilla.

Pizza

Cheese Slice

$2.50

One slice of Rich tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella served on a hand tossed crust with a hint of garlic.

Pepperoni Slice

$2.75

One slice of Rich tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella served on a hand tossed crust with a hint of garlic topped with Margherita "cup & char" pepperoni. A WNY favorite executed perfectly by chef Jerome.

Value Meals

#1 2 Sliders

$8.50

Two juicy mini burgers with cheese served on fluffy buns with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink.

#2 4 Chix Fingers

$10.55

Four crispy fried chicken fingers served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink. Request sauce at pick up.

#3 1/4 lb Burger

$8.95

A juicy quarter pound burger with American cheese served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink.

#4 8 Nuggets

$7.55

Eight crispy fried chicken nuggets served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink. Request sauce at pick up.

#5 Fried Chix Sand

$8.95

A breaded chicken patty fried to crispy perfection served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink.

#6 2 Logs, 2 Fingers

$9.80

Two Original Pizza Logs and Two crispy fried chicken fingers served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink. Comes with pizza sauce for the logs, request sauce for the fingers at pick up.

#7 3 Pizza Logs

$10.55

Four Original Pizza Logs with pizza sauce for dipping served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink.

#8 Grilled Chix Sand

$8.95

A chicken breast grilled to perfection on a fluffy bun served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink.

#9 Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American Cheese grilled on buttery white bread served with fresh fries and a 22 oz. fountain drink.

Cold Beverage

12 oz Fountain

$1.80

16 oz Fountain

$1.95

22 oz Fountain

$2.05

32 oz Fountain

$2.35

Aquafina 20 oz

$2.20

Life WTR 20 oz

$2.65

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.20

Pepsi Dt 20 oz

$2.20

Hot Beverage

Hot Coffee 12 oz

$1.05

Hot Coffee 16 oz

$1.30

Hot Coffee 20 oz

$1.55
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Our all new dining facility located in G Building on the Sanborn Campus of NCCC

3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132

