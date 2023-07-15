Other

Corn dogs (2)

$5.50

(2)Battered deep fried corndogs

Fish and chips with coleslaw

$10.50

7 ounces fried fish W/fries,tarter,lemon

Small Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

(2) Crispy chicken strips,choice of sauce

Large Chicken Strips (4)

$10.35

(4) Crispy chicken strips,choice of sauce

salads

Small Salad Bar

$3.50

one time through

Medium Salad Bar

$6.00

one time through

Large Salad Bar

$8.00

one time through

Extra Protein

Vegan Chicken

$3.25

Impossible burger patie

$3.25

5.3 ounce

Sausage patie

$2.50

3.0 ounces-2 peices

Tofu

$3.25

4.0 ounces

Extra Chicken

$3.25

4.0 ounce breast

Extra burger patie

$3.25

5.3 ounce burger patie

Eggs

$1.50

One egg

Extra Bacon

$2.50

3 peices

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Bread,egg,chz,bacon/sausage/meat alt.

Breakfast Burger

$8.25

Brioche,1/3lb burger,bacon,egg,chz

Basic Breakfast

$8.25

2 eggs,bacon,sausage of meat alt.

Pancakes PLUS

Pancakes PLUS

$6.25

2 pancakes choice of meat

French Toast Sticks (6)

$5.75

6 French Toast Sticks

Breakfast Skillet Bowl

$8.25

potatoes,quinoa,veg,eggs,meat.alt

Southwesst Skillet Bowl

$8.25

blk beans,meat,egg,cheese,veg,salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

eggs,potato,cheese,choice of meat

Southwest Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Potato,egg,vegies,quinoa,tofu,blk.beans

hashbrowns/homefries

$3.00

fried potatoes

add ons

Cheese

$1.25

cheddar,provalone,pepper,american

Avocado

$1.25

avocado

Vegies

$2.75

mixed hot vegies

grab and go

Fruit Salad

$4.25

12 oz. seasonal fresh fruit

peanuts

$0.85

each

rx bars

$2.50

each

ritz crachers

$2.00

per tube

Apple sauce

$0.75

each

soups

$2.25

sukhis

$9.50

Chicken Tikka Masala

sukhis

$9.50

Samosas,potato and cheese

Frozen Burritos

$5.00

ALL BURRITOS

Regular Chips

$2.50

1 3/4 ounce

Lg. Chips

$5.00

5 ounce

cereal cups

$2.95

All types

Italian Sub Sandwich

$6.00

Ham.Salami,Pepperoni,Provalone chz

Turkey Sub Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey and Chedder

Digiorno Pizza

$5.00

Pepperoni and Cheese

Lunchable

$3.10

Ham,cheese.crackers

Olli

$5.75

Calabrese or Genoa

P3

$3.40

Meat Cheese and Almonds

Panera mac and Cheese

$7.75

Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Rice Crispy Treats

$2.85

Marshmellow and Rice Crispies

Brownies ALL

$3.00

Sukhis ALL

$9.00

chicken tikka massal/potato&pea

Crunch Bar

$2.50

Dibs

$4.65

Drumstick

$4.75

Oreo Ice Cream

$4.85

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.25

Orange Cream Bar

$3.50

Push up Ice cream

$1.85

Lg Cookie

$2.75

Medium Cookie

$1.85

Strawberry Fruit Bar

$2.35

Toll House Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.85

Butterfinger Bar

$3.95

extras

Sauces and dressings

$0.75

bbq,ranch.buffalo,salsa,sour cream

Berverages

Bottle Soda

$2.69

Karma

$3.89

Dole Juice

$2.85

Apple,cranberry, orange

Yachak

$3.99

Gatorade

$3.75

Bubly

$2.00

Humm

$4.00

Aquafina 20 ounce

$2.65

Aquafina 1 liter

$3.45

Bang 16 oz

$3.65

double shot 16

$3.99

double shot 6.5

$2.89

Frapp 9.5

$3.94

Ketiva

$3.89

Milk

$2.05

Silk Milk

$2.15

Naked

$4.19

Pure Leaf

$2.65

Red Bull

$4.25

Rock Star

$3.79