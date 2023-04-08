Restaurant header imageView gallery

College Grove Recreation Association

review star

No reviews yet

6665 Arno-College Grove Road

College Grove, TN 37046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Hot Items

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$2.50Out of stock
Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.50

1/3 Pound Angus Burger Add Cheese optional for $0.50

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50

Nathan's Famous All Beef Hot Dogs

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$2.75Out of stock

Drinks

BodyArmor Fruit Punch

BodyArmor Fruit Punch

$2.00

16 oz.

BodyArmor Orange Mango

BodyArmor Orange Mango

$2.00

16 oz.

BodyArmor Strawberry Banana

BodyArmor Strawberry Banana

$2.00

16 oz.

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00

16.9 oz.

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

16.9 oz.

Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00

16.9 oz.

Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.00

16.9 oz.

Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.00

20 oz.

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.00

20 oz.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

16.9 oz.

Water

Water

$1.00

16.9 oz.

Candy

3Musketeers

3Musketeers

$2.00
Airheads Xtremes

Airheads Xtremes

$2.00
Blow Pops

Blow Pops

$0.50
Cotton Candy Blue

Cotton Candy Blue

$2.00
Cotton Candy Pink

Cotton Candy Pink

$2.00
Dubble Bubble Bubble Gum

Dubble Bubble Bubble Gum

$0.05
M&Ms

M&Ms

$2.00
MilkyWay

MilkyWay

$2.00
Peanut M&Ms

Peanut M&Ms

$2.00
Pixy Stix

Pixy Stix

$0.75
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00
Reese's Pieces

Reese's Pieces

$2.00
Skittles

Skittles

$2.00
Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
Starburst

Starburst

$2.00
Twix

Twix

$2.00
Hersey's Chocolate Bar

Hersey's Chocolate Bar

$2.00
Hersey's Chocolate with Almonds Bar

Hersey's Chocolate with Almonds Bar

$2.00
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$2.00
Caramello Bar

Caramello Bar

$2.00
Ring Pop

Ring Pop

$1.00

Snacks

Popcorn

Popcorn

$1.00
Lay's Potato Chips

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.00
Cool Ranch Doritos

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.00
Doritos

Doritos

$1.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.00
Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

$1.00
BBQ Lays

BBQ Lays

$1.00Out of stock
Fritos

Fritos

$1.00
Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower Seeds

$2.00
Glazed Donuts

Glazed Donuts

$1.50Out of stock

Fritos Chili Cheese

$1.00

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili

$1.00

Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeno

$1.00

Cheetos Flamin Hot

$1.00

Frozen Treats

Kit Kat Drumstick Vanilla with Fudge

Kit Kat Drumstick Vanilla with Fudge

$2.00Out of stock
Kit Kat Drumstick Chocolate Wafer

Kit Kat Drumstick Chocolate Wafer

$2.00Out of stock

Oreo Dairy Dessert Bars

$2.00

Fruit

Bananas

Bananas

$1.00
Dole Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup

Dole Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup

$1.25
Dole Peaches Fruit Cup

Dole Peaches Fruit Cup

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Concessions for youth sports

Location

6665 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, TN 37046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soulshine Pizza - Franklin
orange starNo Reviews
4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 101 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC - Berry Farms
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Hughes Crossing, #120 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos - Thompson Station
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Tollgate Blvd Suite 201 Thompsons Staion, TN 37179
View restaurantnext
Froggy & Jeffro's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4910 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Nashville Pizza Co - Watson Glen
orange starNo Reviews
209 South Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Vintage Vine
orange starNo Reviews
4051 Vintage Vine Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Map
More near College Grove
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston