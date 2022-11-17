Collet's Pub 132 South Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Come and Enjoy!
Location
132 S Main St, Firth, ID 83236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza - 2726 Rollandet St
No Reviews
2726 Rollandet St Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurant