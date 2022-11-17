Main picView gallery

Collet's Pub 132 South Main St

132 S Main St

Firth, ID 83236

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
Onion Rings

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Hamburger

$8.00

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Black & Blue

$8.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

Onion Rings

$6.00

Finger Steaks

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Churro Tots

$8.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sauce

$0.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come and Enjoy!

132 S Main St, Firth, ID 83236

