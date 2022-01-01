- Home
Colletti's Restaurant
Pizza
Signature Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten-free crust; anyway you like it
Tommy Too Big
12” Colletti’s Choice
Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.
12” Meatball Provolone
Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.
12” Pizza Napoli
Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.
12” Pizza Giardiniera
Sausage, Mushrooms, hot giardiniera.
12” Combo
Sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.
12” Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.
12” Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.
12” Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives, green pepper.
12” Brother Bobs
12” Uncle Nicks
14" Colletti’s Choice
Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.
14" Meatball Provolone
Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.
14" Pizza Napoli
Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.
14" Pizza Giardiniera
Sausage, mushroom, hot giardiniera.
14" Combo
Sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.
14" Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.
14" Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.
14" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper.
14” Brother Bobs
14” Uncle Nicks
16" Colletti’s Choice
Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.
16" Meatball Provolone
Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.
16" Pizza Napoli
Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.
16" Pizza Giardiniera
Sausage, mushrooms, hot giardiniera.
16" Combo
Sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.
16" Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.
16" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper.
16" Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.
16” Brother Bobs
16” Uncle Nicks
18" Colletti’s Choice
Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.
18" Meatball Provolone
Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.
18" Pizza Napoli
Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.
18" Pizza Giardiniera
Sausage, mushroom, hot giardiniera.
18" Combo
Sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper.
18" Veggie
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.
18" Meat Lover
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.
18" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper.
18” Brother Bobs
18” Uncle Nicks
Appetizers
Baked Clams
Six fresh top neck clams baked with Italian breading, butter, and white wine. Served with a horseradish cocktail sauce.
Bruschetta
A marinade of Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil on Italian crostini capped with fresh mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Jumbo-sized wings prepared with our signature hot sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese dip
Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy breaded fried shrimp tossed with butter and Louisiana hot sauce, served with bleu cheese dip and celery sticks
Calamari Fritti
Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!
Corona Battered Onion Rings
Sweet horseradish dipping sauce.
Garlic Ciabatta Bread
Slathered with lots of fresh garlic, melted butter and olive oil
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings prepared with fresh garlic, butter, and parmesan cheese
JR’s Cheese Bings
Hand breaded fried mozzarella, tomato basil dip.
Portobello Fries
Flash fried portobello mushroom caps, jalapeño ranch dip.
Zucchini Fritti
Flash fried and tossed with parmesan cheese, cool ranch dip.
Homemade Soups & Chili
Minestrone 8oz
First generation original recipe.
Minestrone 16oz
Minestrone 32oz
Soup Du Jour 8oz
Prepared fresh each day.
Soup Du Jour 16oz
Soup Du Jour 32oz
Baked French Onion
Served bubbling hot in a crock.
Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 8oz
Topped with Colby cheddar.
Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 16oz
Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 32oz
Starter Salads
The Wedge
Tomato Caprese
Vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.
Dinner Salad
Iceberg and romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, black olive, garlic croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad Bowl
Crisp romaine, shredded Parmesan, garlic croutons, and our own Caesar dressing.
House Salad Bowl
Iceberg and romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, hearts of palm and garlic croutons. Choice of dressing.
Entree Salads
Chef's Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini pepper, shredded mozzarella, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
Chopped Antipasto
Imported Italian meats, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, white beans, hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and Italian vinaigrette.
Colletti’s Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, red cabbage, pasta, blue cheese crumbles and lemon vinaigrette.
Crab & Shrimp Louie
Chilled shrimp, lump crab meat, sliced egg, grape tomatoes, asparagus, capers, and San Francisco Louie dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine, herb croutons, shredded Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing.
Raspberry Fields
Rich field greens, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, toasted walnuts, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette.
Roasted Turkey Cobb
Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, grilled turkey breast, smoked bacon, sliced egg, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, and blue cheese dressing.
Steak Salad
Broiled sirloin, artichoke hearts, tomato, mushroom, red onion, garlic croutons, romaine lettuce, choice of dressing
Venetian Seafood Giardiniera
Octopus, squid, shrimp, day boat scallops, house- made giardiniera, and lemon vinaigrette.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, garlic croutons, housemade Caesar dressing
Large Dinner Salad
Pasta Dishes
Angel Hair Florentine
Baked Penne
Creamed ricotta, provonella, parmigiana, romano and marinara sauce
Braised Beef Ravioli
In delicious Bolognese sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Batter dipped pan fried eggplant layered with provolone cheese and marinara sauce and oven baked.
Fettucine Alfredo
Egg fettuccini with our rich and silky Parmesan cheese sauce.
Four Cheese Ravioli
Gourmet ravioli topped with your choice of sauce and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Penne
Gnocchi With Broccoli
Italian pasta dumplings with broccoli tips, garlic, and sun dried tomatoes in a seasoned broth.
Linguine Di Mare
Gulf shrimp, octopus, sea scallops, calamari, and pei mussels, in a zesty lobster and tomato sauce.
Linguini Vongole
Tender white sea clams in a buttery wine sauce with garlic and fresh herbs
Lobster Carbonara
Rock lobster, smoked bacon, and snap peas in a rich garlic Parmesan cheese sauce.
Nonna’s Lasagna
Egg pasta sheets layered with crumbled Italian sausage and meatballs, ricotta cheese, marinara, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.
Penne Paesano
Rigatoni A La Vodka
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
Rigatoni Chicken Marsala
Rigatoni pasta, herb roasted chicken, mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce.
Rigatoni Napoli
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, tomato and basil tossed with rigatoni pasta
Short Rib Bucatini
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo size black tiger shrimp sautéed with wine, garlic & lemon butter served over linguini pasta.
Spaghetti
Your choice of sauce: traditional meat or tomato basil.
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Angelina
Parmesan crusted chicken cutlet baked with asparagus spears in a lemon seasoned broth.
Chicken Giardiniera
Parmesan crusted breast with a mild mix of peppers and crisp vegetables.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded chicken breast, mushrooms, silky Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Parmesan crusted chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Rocco’s Chicken Vesuvio
Breast of chicken prepared with eco, fresh garlic and white wine, presented with vesuvio potatoes.
Scapariella
Sauteed chicken tenderloins, Italian sausage, roasted peppers, potatoes, and sun-dried tomatoes in a garlicky wine sauce
Genuine Broasted Chicken
Broasted Chicken Dinner (4pc)
Includes choice of side and homemade coleslaw.
Broasted Chicken Dinner (8pc)
Includes choice of side and homemade coleslaw.
Broasted Chicken Dinner (12pc)
Includes choice of side and homemade coleslaw.
Broasted Chicken Dinner (16pc)
Includes choice of two sides and two servings of homemade coleslaw.
Broasted Chicken Dinner (20 pc)
Includes choice of two sides and two servings of homemade coleslaw.
Veal & Signature Steak
Colletti's Special Sirloin
Prime-grade sirloin topped with crispy onion strings
Steak Churrasco
Char- grilled skirt steak with sautéed onions, peppers, Argentine chimichurri sauce.
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Veal Scallopine a la Colletti
Thin slices of veal in a butter sauce with mushrooms, tomato, and white wine.
Veal Lemone
Tender slices of veal in lemon butter topped with asparagus spears.
Chopped Steak
A blend of prime grade sirloin and beef brisket topped with grilled onions.
Porterhouse Pork Chop
12 oz grilled center cut premium chop, apple sauce.
Italian-Style Pot Roast
Slow roasted in its own natural juices, served fork tender with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots
Award-Winning Ribs
Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
Half Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Half the ribs — full tenderness and flavor.
Award Winning Ribs & Shrimp
Winning ribs and three golden fried large shrimp. Includes fries and coleslaw.
Fresh Seafood
Atlantic Salmon
Mild, moist buttery texture with your choice of our signature sauces.
Golden Fried Shrimp
Dredged in egg batter and fried golden brown.
Long Fin Tilapia
Clean and sweet tasting, white and flaky with your choice of our signature sauces.
Snake River Rainbow Trout
Parmesan-crusted butterflied filet with artichoke hearts and lemon butter sauce
Pan Fried Walleye
Specially seasoned and gently sautéed.
Sandwiches
Cajun Chicken
Specially seasoned and blackened in an iron skillet, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Grilled Italian Sausage
Colletti’s signature Italian sausage served with roasted peppers
Meatball Provolone
Very Italian, very good.
Original Italian Beef
Slow roasted in its own juices, choice beef sliced paper thin and seasoned with our age old secret recipe.
The “Peoples Choice” Steak Sandwich
Our signature junior filet on toasted buttered French bread with lettuce and tomato.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.
Beef and Sausage Combo
One of our classic delicious sandwiches — no description needed!
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.
Blackened Tilapia Sandwich
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.
Tavern Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
The Classic Burger
Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Turkey Burger
White cheddar, red onion, mustard mayonnaise.
Desserts
Authentic Cannoli
Our crisp Italian pastry shell filled with creamed ricotta and chocolate chips, dressed with pistachio nuts and powdered sugar.
Colletti's Famous Tiramisu
Imported ladyfingers dipped in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese.
Grande Misu
Our delicious tiramisu, bigger.
Hot Apple Tart
Tender slices of Granny Smith apples, on a butter puff pastry with dollops of vanilla bean gelato, caramel and cinnamon.
Key Lime Pie
Made with fresh squeezed Florida Key limes nestled in a thick graham cracker crust.
Mini Cannolis
Presented in orders of six.
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Decadent chocolate cake oozing with rich and creamy warm chocolate ganache.
New York Cheesecake
Rich, cool creamy filling baked on an all butter crust.
Pizookie
Colletti’s exclusive deep dish chocolate chip cookie oven baked and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Cheesecake With Raspberry
Flatbread
Florentine Flatbread
Spinach and artichoke spread, roma tomatoes, basil, and Asiago cheese.
Roasted Pepper & Sausage Flat
Sun dried tomato basil pesto, spicy Italian sausage, pepper jack cheese, and fresh basil.
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and herbs
Black & Bleu Flatbread
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled blue cheese, and fresh arugula.
Kids Meal
Sides
16 Oz Coleslaw
Bac Ched Pot
Baked Potato
Bottle of Olive Oil
Dry Roasted Wild Rice
Fresh Broccoli and Carrots
Grilled Asparagus
Jar Colletti's Giardiniera
Large Order of French Fries
Red Skin Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach with Garlic and Oil
Side of Italian Sausage
Side of Meatballs
Side Penne Rigati
Sweet Potato Fries
Whole Loaf of Bread
Creamed Corn
Side Vesuvio Potatoes
Broasted Potatoes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Founded in 1946, Colletti’s — over 75 years and 4 generations — has evolved into a dining destination for patrons near and far.
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL 60646