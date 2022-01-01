Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American

Colletti's Restaurant

934 Reviews

$$

5707 N Central Ave

Chicago, IL 60646

Popular Items

18" Plain Cheese Pizza
Colletti’s Chopped Salad
16" Plain Cheese Pizza

Pizza

12" Plain Cheese Pizza

$13.95

14"Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.95

16" Plain Cheese Pizza

$18.95

18" Plain Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Signature Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

Gluten-free crust; anyway you like it

Tommy Too Big

$32.95

12” Colletti’s Choice

$19.95

Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.

12” Meatball Provolone

$19.95

Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.

12” Pizza Napoli

$19.95

Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.

12” Pizza Giardiniera

$19.95

Sausage, Mushrooms, hot giardiniera.

12” Combo

$20.95

Sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.

12” Veggie

$20.95

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.

12” Meat Lover

$20.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.

12” Supreme

$24.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olives, green pepper.

12” Brother Bobs

$17.95

12” Uncle Nicks

$19.95

14" Colletti’s Choice

$23.95

Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.

14" Meatball Provolone

$23.95

Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.

14" Pizza Napoli

$23.95

Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.

14" Pizza Giardiniera

$23.95

Sausage, mushroom, hot giardiniera.

14" Combo

$24.95

Sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.

14" Veggie

$24.95

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.

14" Meat Lover

$24.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.

14" Supreme

$28.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper.

14” Brother Bobs

$21.95

14” Uncle Nicks

$23.95

16" Colletti’s Choice

$26.95

Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.

16" Meatball Provolone

$26.95

Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.

16" Pizza Napoli

$26.95

Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.

16" Pizza Giardiniera

$26.95

Sausage, mushrooms, hot giardiniera.

16" Combo

$27.95

Sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.

16" Meat Lover

$27.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.

16" Supreme

$32.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper.

16" Veggie

$27.95

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.

16” Brother Bobs

$24.95

16” Uncle Nicks

$26.95

18" Colletti’s Choice

$29.95

Sausage, garlic, diced tomato.

18" Meatball Provolone

$29.95

Tiny meatballs, green pepper, onion, provonella cheese.

18" Pizza Napoli

$29.95

Olive oil base, tomato, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella.

18" Pizza Giardiniera

$29.95

Sausage, mushroom, hot giardiniera.

18" Combo

$30.95

Sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper.

18" Veggie

$30.95

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato.

18" Meat Lover

$30.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef, tiny meatballs.

18" Supreme

$36.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper.

18” Brother Bobs

$27.95

18” Uncle Nicks

$29.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$13.95

Six fresh top neck clams baked with Italian breading, butter, and white wine. Served with a horseradish cocktail sauce.

Bruschetta

$9.50

A marinade of Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil on Italian crostini capped with fresh mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.95

Jumbo-sized wings prepared with our signature hot sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese dip

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Crispy breaded fried shrimp tossed with butter and Louisiana hot sauce, served with bleu cheese dip and celery sticks

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$13.95

Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!

Corona Battered Onion Rings

$8.25

Sweet horseradish dipping sauce.

Garlic Ciabatta Bread

$3.50

Slathered with lots of fresh garlic, melted butter and olive oil

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings

$12.95

Jumbo wings prepared with fresh garlic, butter, and parmesan cheese

JR’s Cheese Bings

$9.95

Hand breaded fried mozzarella, tomato basil dip.

Portobello Fries

$8.95

Flash fried portobello mushroom caps, jalapeño ranch dip.

Zucchini Fritti

$8.95

Flash fried and tossed with parmesan cheese, cool ranch dip.

Homemade Soups & Chili

Minestrone 8oz

$4.00

First generation original recipe.

Minestrone 16oz

$7.50

Minestrone 32oz

$10.95

Soup Du Jour 8oz

$4.00

Prepared fresh each day.

Soup Du Jour 16oz

$7.50

Soup Du Jour 32oz

$10.95

Baked French Onion

$8.95

Served bubbling hot in a crock.

Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 8oz

$5.95

Topped with Colby cheddar.

Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 16oz

$8.95

Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 32oz

$11.95

Starter Salads

The Wedge

$9.95

Tomato Caprese

$10.95

Vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Iceberg and romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, black olive, garlic croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad Bowl

$6.95

Crisp romaine, shredded Parmesan, garlic croutons, and our own Caesar dressing.

House Salad Bowl

$8.95

Iceberg and romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, hearts of palm and garlic croutons. Choice of dressing.

Entree Salads

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini pepper, shredded mozzarella, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Chopped Antipasto

Chopped Antipasto

$15.95

Imported Italian meats, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, white beans, hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and Italian vinaigrette.

Colletti’s Chopped Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, red cabbage, pasta, blue cheese crumbles and lemon vinaigrette.

Crab & Shrimp Louie

$18.95

Chilled shrimp, lump crab meat, sliced egg, grape tomatoes, asparagus, capers, and San Francisco Louie dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Crisp romaine, herb croutons, shredded Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing.

Raspberry Fields

$13.95

Rich field greens, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, toasted walnuts, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette.

Roasted Turkey Cobb

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, grilled turkey breast, smoked bacon, sliced egg, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, and blue cheese dressing.

Steak Salad

$17.95

Broiled sirloin, artichoke hearts, tomato, mushroom, red onion, garlic croutons, romaine lettuce, choice of dressing

Venetian Seafood Giardiniera

$18.95

Octopus, squid, shrimp, day boat scallops, house- made giardiniera, and lemon vinaigrette.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan, garlic croutons, housemade Caesar dressing

Large Dinner Salad

$9.95

Pasta Dishes

Angel Hair Florentine

$18.95

Baked Penne

$15.95

Creamed ricotta, provonella, parmigiana, romano and marinara sauce

Braised Beef Ravioli

$15.95

In delicious Bolognese sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Batter dipped pan fried eggplant layered with provolone cheese and marinara sauce and oven baked.

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.95

Egg fettuccini with our rich and silky Parmesan cheese sauce.

Four Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Gourmet ravioli topped with your choice of sauce and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Penne

$16.95

Gnocchi With Broccoli

$15.95

Italian pasta dumplings with broccoli tips, garlic, and sun dried tomatoes in a seasoned broth.

Linguine Di Mare

$24.95

Gulf shrimp, octopus, sea scallops, calamari, and pei mussels, in a zesty lobster and tomato sauce.

Linguini Vongole

$19.95

Tender white sea clams in a buttery wine sauce with garlic and fresh herbs

Lobster Carbonara

$26.95

Rock lobster, smoked bacon, and snap peas in a rich garlic Parmesan cheese sauce.

Nonna’s Lasagna

Nonna’s Lasagna

$16.95

Egg pasta sheets layered with crumbled Italian sausage and meatballs, ricotta cheese, marinara, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.

Penne Paesano

$15.95

Rigatoni A La Vodka

$15.50

Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.

Rigatoni Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Rigatoni pasta, herb roasted chicken, mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce.

Rigatoni Napoli

$17.95

Sliced Italian sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, tomato and basil tossed with rigatoni pasta

Short Rib Bucatini

$19.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Jumbo size black tiger shrimp sautéed with wine, garlic & lemon butter served over linguini pasta.

Spaghetti

$13.95

Your choice of sauce: traditional meat or tomato basil.

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Angelina

$18.95

Parmesan crusted chicken cutlet baked with asparagus spears in a lemon seasoned broth.

Chicken Giardiniera

$18.95

Parmesan crusted breast with a mild mix of peppers and crisp vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast, mushrooms, silky Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Parmesan crusted chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

Rocco’s Chicken Vesuvio

$18.95

Breast of chicken prepared with eco, fresh garlic and white wine, presented with vesuvio potatoes.

Scapariella

$18.95

Sauteed chicken tenderloins, Italian sausage, roasted peppers, potatoes, and sun-dried tomatoes in a garlicky wine sauce

Genuine Broasted Chicken

Market-fresh chicken, pressure cooked to seal in the natural juices while preserving the cooking oils from being absorbed into the chicken. The result is a healthier chicken option that is crispy on the outside — tender and juicy on the inside!

Broasted Chicken Dinner (4pc)

$13.95

Includes choice of side and homemade coleslaw.

Broasted Chicken Dinner (8pc)

$21.95

Includes choice of side and homemade coleslaw.

Broasted Chicken Dinner (12pc)

$31.95

Includes choice of side and homemade coleslaw.

Broasted Chicken Dinner (16pc)

$38.95

Includes choice of two sides and two servings of homemade coleslaw.

Broasted Chicken Dinner (20 pc)

$46.95

Includes choice of two sides and two servings of homemade coleslaw.

Veal & Signature Steak

Colletti's Special Sirloin

$23.95

Prime-grade sirloin topped with crispy onion strings

Steak Churrasco

$23.95

Char- grilled skirt steak with sautéed onions, peppers, Argentine chimichurri sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$23.95

Lightly breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Veal Scallopine a la Colletti

$21.95

Thin slices of veal in a butter sauce with mushrooms, tomato, and white wine.

Veal Lemone

$23.95

Tender slices of veal in lemon butter topped with asparagus spears.

Chopped Steak

$15.95

A blend of prime grade sirloin and beef brisket topped with grilled onions.

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$18.95

12 oz grilled center cut premium chop, apple sauce.

Italian-Style Pot Roast

$17.95

Slow roasted in its own natural juices, served fork tender with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots

Award-Winning Ribs

Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$24.95

One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.

Half Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$19.95

Half the ribs — full tenderness and flavor.

Award Winning Ribs & Shrimp

$28.95

Winning ribs and three golden fried large shrimp. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Fresh Seafood

Atlantic Salmon

$23.95

Mild, moist buttery texture with your choice of our signature sauces.

Golden Fried Shrimp

$17.95

Dredged in egg batter and fried golden brown.

Long Fin Tilapia

$19.95

Clean and sweet tasting, white and flaky with your choice of our signature sauces.

Snake River Rainbow Trout

Snake River Rainbow Trout

$19.95

Parmesan-crusted butterflied filet with artichoke hearts and lemon butter sauce

Pan Fried Walleye

$19.95

Specially seasoned and gently sautéed.

Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken

$13.95

Specially seasoned and blackened in an iron skillet, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Grilled Italian Sausage

$10.95

Colletti’s signature Italian sausage served with roasted peppers

Meatball Provolone

$10.95

Very Italian, very good.

Original Italian Beef

Original Italian Beef

$10.95

Slow roasted in its own juices, choice beef sliced paper thin and seasoned with our age old secret recipe.

The “Peoples Choice” Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Our signature junior filet on toasted buttered French bread with lettuce and tomato.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Served on a brioche bun with smoked bacon and garlic aioli and white cheddar.

Beef and Sausage Combo

$13.95

One of our classic delicious sandwiches — no description needed!

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Perfectly crisp golden-fried breast topped with smoked bacon, garlic aioli, and white cheddar.

Blackened Tilapia Sandwich

$15.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.

Tavern Burger

$14.95

Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

The Classic Burger

$13.95

Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Turkey Burger

$12.95

White cheddar, red onion, mustard mayonnaise.

Desserts

Authentic Cannoli

$5.95

Our crisp Italian pastry shell filled with creamed ricotta and chocolate chips, dressed with pistachio nuts and powdered sugar.

Colletti's Famous Tiramisu

$7.95

Imported ladyfingers dipped in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese.

Grande Misu

$10.95

Our delicious tiramisu, bigger.

Hot Apple Tart

$7.95

Tender slices of Granny Smith apples, on a butter puff pastry with dollops of vanilla bean gelato, caramel and cinnamon.

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Made with fresh squeezed Florida Key limes nestled in a thick graham cracker crust.

Mini Cannolis

Mini Cannolis

$9.95

Presented in orders of six.

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Decadent chocolate cake oozing with rich and creamy warm chocolate ganache.

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Rich, cool creamy filling baked on an all butter crust.

Pizookie

$10.95

Colletti’s exclusive deep dish chocolate chip cookie oven baked and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake With Raspberry

$7.95

Flatbread

Florentine Flatbread

$14.95

Spinach and artichoke spread, roma tomatoes, basil, and Asiago cheese.

Roasted Pepper & Sausage Flat

$14.95

Sun dried tomato basil pesto, spicy Italian sausage, pepper jack cheese, and fresh basil.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.95

Fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and herbs

Black & Bleu Flatbread

$14.95

Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled blue cheese, and fresh arugula.

Kids Meal

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.95

Sides

16 Oz Coleslaw

$6.95

Bac Ched Pot

$4.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Bottle of Olive Oil

$9.95

Dry Roasted Wild Rice

$3.95

Fresh Broccoli and Carrots

$3.95

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Jar Colletti's Giardiniera

$7.95

Large Order of French Fries

$3.95

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Sauteed Spinach with Garlic and Oil

$4.95

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.95

Side of Meatballs

$4.95

Side Penne Rigati

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Whole Loaf of Bread

$3.95

Creamed Corn

$4.95

Side Vesuvio Potatoes

$4.95

Broasted Potatoes

$4.95

Beverages

2 Litre Bottle

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Six Pack

$7.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Six Pack

$7.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Sprite Six Pack

$7.50

Red Bull Tangerine

$5.00

Gold Peak Raspberry

$3.00

Gold Peak Lemon

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 1946, Colletti’s — over 75 years and 4 generations — has evolved into a dining destination for patrons near and far.

Website

Location

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL 60646

Directions

Gallery
Colletti's image
Colletti's image
Colletti's image
Colletti's image

Map
