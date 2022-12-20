A map showing the location of Collie's Kitchen 5309 Whiting WayView gallery

Collie's Kitchen 5309 Whiting Way

No reviews yet

5309 Whiting Way

Denton, TX 76209

Order Again

Main Menu

Mary's Meatball sub

$12.00

My grandmother's recipe. Traditional Italian beef meatballs slow cooked in a our signature marinara sauce with garlic, onions and fresh herbs served on mini hoagie roll. Fresh mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Shredded chicken breast in our creamy basil pesto sauce and celery for a little crunch, served slider style on Hawaiian rolls, 2 Per order

Loaded Italian Fries (full)

$12.00

Your choice of deep fried crispy wontons or tater tots smothered in queso blanco, combined with Italian sausage, roasted tomatos, fresh garlic, banna peppers, black olives. Topped with graded parmesan .

Cannoli dip

$8.00

Italian Sliders w fries

$12.00

CB Brussels sprouts (half)

$5.00

CB Brussels sprouts (full)

$8.00

Loaded Italian fries (half)

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 breaded and deep fried chicken strips with choice of Tots or Fries.

Corn dog and fries

$10.00

Quart of soup

Tomato basil

$12.00

Taco

$12.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.00

Drink

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Dr Pep\Cream

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cup of soup

Tomato basil

$5.00

Taco

$5.00

Chicken\Dumplings

$5.00

Pint of soup

Tomato basil

$8.00

Taco

$8.00

Chicken\Dumplings

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5309 Whiting Way, Denton, TX 76209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

