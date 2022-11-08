  • Home
Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights 502 West 19th Street

No reviews yet

502 West 19th Street

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Cheese
Fettuccine Tettrazini
Lasagna

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Cork Fee

$2.00

Espresso

$2.75

Cappucino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.49

500ml San Pellegrino

$2.99

500ml Panna Spring Water

$2.99

1 Liter Panna Spring Water

$3.99

1 liter San Pellegrino

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Starters

Foccacia Bread

$2.99

Topped with fresh garlic, rosemary, and romano cheese. Baked fresh throughout the day

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Fresh Herb Plate

$2.99

Fresh Italian herbs, garlic and olive oil

Dried Herb Plate

$1.99

Dried Italian herbs, garlic and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, classic Caesar dressing with fresh homemade croutons

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast

Mista Terra

$9.99

Pomodoro Basilico

$8.99

Marinated roma tomatoes, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, red onion, romano cheese, black olives and house vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, black olives and house vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg wedge topped with bacon, tomato and bleu cheese dressing

Chop Chop

$9.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with a blend of our italian deli meats, and house dressing.

Minestrone Soup

$5.99

Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic

Stuffed Artichoke

$8.99

Steamed artichoke half stuffed with artichoke hearts, Italian bread crumbs, romano cheese, topped with garlic butter and baked.

Oysters Ernie

$11.99

Lightly dusted with flour and sauteed in brown-butter Worcestershire sauce

Portobello Mushroom

$9.99

Oven roasted with herbs & spices, served over sauteed spinach and topped with provolone cheese

Calamari Fried

$11.99

Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara

Calamari Sauteed

$11.99

Calimari prepared in house, and sauteed in a lemon garlic sauce.

Cup Soup

$2.99

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Chop Chop

$4.99

Side Mista

$4.99

Side Pom Basil

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Wedge

$4.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks W Side Of Sugo

$9.99

Calzone

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Spinach, Four Cheeses

12" Calzone

$11.99

12" Cheese

$20.94

Mini Calzone

$9.99

Greca

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Black Olive, Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Feta Cheese

8" Greca

$7.99

12" Greca

$16.99

16" Greca

$19.99

20" Greca

$23.99

Hawaiian

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Pineapple, Black Olive, Jalapeños

8" Hawaiian

$8.99

12" Hawaiian

$18.99

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

20" Hawaiian

$24.99

Margherita

Olive Oil, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic Basil

8" Margherita

$7.99

12" Margherita

$15.99

16" Margherita

$18.99

20" Margherita

$21.99

Meatlovers ♡

8" Meatlovers ♡

$8.99

12" Meatlovers ♡

$18.99

16" Meatlovers ♡

$20.99

20" Meatlovers ♡

$24.99

Mona Lisa

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese

8" Mona Lisa

$8.99

12" Mona Lisa

$16.99

16" Mona Lisa

$19.99

20" Mona Lisa

$23.99

Mona Lisa a la Lisa

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Jalapeños

8" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$8.99

12" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$18.99

16" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$20.99

20" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$24.99

Pollo

Cream, Chicken, Basil, Marinara

8" Pollo

$8.99

12" Pollo

$16.99

16" Pollo

$19.99

20" Pollo

$23.99

Primavera

Red Sauce, Spinach, Broccoli, Zucchini, Mushroom, Garlic, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots

8" Primavera

$7.99

12" Primavera

$15.99

16" Primavera

$18.99

20" Primavera

$21.99

Rustica

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Eggplant, Red Bell Pepper

8" Rustica

$7.99

12" Rustica

$16.99

16" Rustica

$19.99

20" Rustica

$23.99

Z-Special

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Olive

8" Z-Special

$8.99

12" Z-Special

$18.99

16" Z-Special

$20.99

20" Z-Special

$24.99

Seafood𓆟

8" Seafood𓆟

$11.99

12" Seafood𓆟

$24.99

16" Seafood𓆟

$39.99

20" Seafood𓆟

$59.99

CHEESE

8" Individual Cheese

$6.99

12" Medium Cheese

$12.99

16" Large Cheese

$15.99

20" Jumbo Cheese

$18.99

Pasta

Rigatoni Bolognese

$12.99

Classic meat sauce

Spag with marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Spaghetti with meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti with marinara and meatballs

Spaghetti with meatsauce

$12.99

Spaghetti with our homemade meat sauce

Siciliano

$12.99

Eggplant, black olives, capers and marinara over angel hair pasta

Linguini Pomodoro Fresco

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes in juice, basil, garlic and olive oil

Fettuccine Tettrazini

$16.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onion, cream and parmesan

Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheeses

Veg Las

$12.99

Layers of fresh pasta, grilled seasonal vegetables and cheeses with crema rosa

Tortellini

$13.99

Italian sausage and spinach filled pasta with alfredo sauce

Ravioli

$12.99

Cheese filled pasta in tomato-cream sauce

Linguini Primavera

$12.99

Fresh vegetables, olive oil and garlic

Vegetable Cann

$12.99

Fresh vegetables, garlic, four cheeses and sugo sauce

Mannicotti

$11.99

Pasta filled with four cheeses and sugo sauce

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$12.99

Seasoned bread crumbe, mozzarella and a side of rigatoni with marinara

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$19.99

Fresh shellfish tossed with linguini and spicy marinara

Paninis

Cheesesteak Sand

$8.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, onions, provolone and marinara

Chicken Parm Sand

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread

Eggplant Parm Sand

$8.99

Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread

Italian Sand

$8.99

Turkey, mortadella, Italian ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion with olive dressing

Italian Muff

$9.99

Same as our Italian panini, served hot on foccacia bread

Meatball Sand

$8.99

Fresh homemade meatballs, provolone and marinara

Vegetable Muff

$9.99

Sauteed vegetables, olive dressing, tomato, lettuce, on foccacia bread

Turkey Sand

$8.99

Turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and dijon mustard

Pollo

Chicken Parm Dinner

$17.99

Seasoned bread crumbs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with a marsala wine mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Rosmarino

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with fresh rosemary, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Desserts

Brownie

$1.99

Butterscotch Square

$1.99

Lemon Square

$1.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

French Vanilla Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Decadence

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$5.99

Italian Cream Cake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Houstons best Italian cafe for 29 years and running!

Location

502 West 19th Street, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

