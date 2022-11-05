  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109
BG picView gallery

Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109

review star

No reviews yet

8800 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Cheese
House Salad
12" Medium Cheese

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Espresso

$2.99

Cappucino

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

500ml San Pellegrino

$2.99

500ml Panna Spring Water

$2.99

1 Liter Panna Spring Water

$3.99

1 liter San Pellegrino

$3.99Out of stock

Gal Ice Tea

$20.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Peroni

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

St. Arnold's

$4.00

St. Arnold's Amber Ale

$4.00

St. Arnold Oktoberfest

$4.00

Starters

Focaccia Bread

$2.99

Our house made focaccia bread topped with fresh garlic, rosemary, and romano cheese. Baked fresh throughout the day

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Fresh Herb Plate

$2.99

Fresh Italian herbs, garlic and olive oil

Dried Herb Plate

$1.99

Dried Italian herbs, garlic and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing with fresh home made croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast

Mista Terra

$9.99

Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onion, roasted bell peppers, eggplant, feta, black olives and house vinaigrette over lettuce

Pomodoro Basilico

$8.99

Marinated roma tomatoes, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, red onion, romano cheese, black olives and house vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, black olives and house vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg wedge topped with bacon, tomato and bleu cheese dressing

Italian Chop Chop Salad

$9.99

Chopped Turkey, Mortadella, Italian ham and Provolone served over romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, onions, olives and topped with our house dressing.

Minestrone Soup

$5.99

Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic

Stuff Artichoke

$8.99

Steamed artichoke half stuffed with artichoke hearts, Italian bread crumbs, romano cheese, topped with garlic butter and baked

Oysters Ernie

$11.99

Lightly dusted with flour and sauteed in brown-butter Worcestershire sauce

Portabello Mushroom

$9.99

Oven roasted with herbs & spices, served over sauteed spinach and topped with provolone cheese

Calamari Sauteed

$11.99

House prepared calimari, sauteed in lemon, garlic sauce

Calamari Fried

$11.99

House prepared lightly breaded and fried served with marinara.

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Mista Terra

$4.99

Side Wedge Salad

$5.99

Side Italian Chop Chop

$4.99

Side Pomodoro Basilico

$4.50

Caprese

$9.99

Calamari Fries

$8.99

Margarita

Olive Oil, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Garlic Basil

8" Margarita

$7.99

12" Margarita

$15.99

16" Margarita

$18.99

20" Margarita

$21.99

Primavera

Red Sauce, Spinach, Broccoli, Zucchini, Mushroom, Garlic, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots

8" Primavera

$7.99

12" Primavera

$15.99

16" Primavera

$18.99

20" Primavera

$21.99

Rustica

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Eggplant, Red Bell Pepper

8" Rustica

$7.99

12" Rustica

$16.99

16" Rustica

$19.99

20" Rustica

$23.99

Greca

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Black Olive, Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Feta Cheese

8" Greca

$7.99

12" Greca

$16.99

16" Greca

$19.99

20" Greca

$23.99

Pollo

Cream, Chicken, Basil, Marinara

8" Pollo

$8.99

12" Pollo

$16.99

16" Pollo

$19.99

20" Pollo

$23.99

Mona Lisa

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese

8" Mona Lisa

$8.99

12" Mona Lisa

$16.99

16" Mona Lisa

$19.99

20" Mona Lisa

$23.99

Mona Lisa a la Lisa

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Jalapeños

8" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$8.99

12" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$18.99

16" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$20.99

20" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$24.99

Hawaiian

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Pineapple, Black Olive, Jalapeños

8" Hawaiian

$8.99

12" Hawaiian

$18.99

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

20" Hawaiian

$24.99

Z-Special

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Olive

8" Z-Special

$8.99

12" Z-Special

$18.99

16" Z-Special

$20.99

20" Z-Special

$24.99

Calzone

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Spinach, Four Cheeses

12" Calzone

$11.99

Meatlovers ♡

Our take on a traditional meat lovers pizza! Red sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage crumbles, pepperoni, & ground beef

8'' Meatlovers ♡

$8.99

12" Meatlovers ♡

$18.99

16" Meatlovers ♡

$20.99

20" Meatlovers ♡

$24.99

Seafood 𓆟

8" Seafood 𓆟

$11.99

12" Seafood 𓆟

$24.99

16" Seafood 𓆟

$39.99

20" Seafood 𓆟

$59.99

10" Gluten free pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Meatlovers

$23.99

Hawaiian

$23.99

Margherita

$20.99

Mona Lisa

$21.99

Mona Lisa A La Lisa

$23.99

Pollo

$21.99

Primavera

$20.99

Rustica

$21.99

Seafood

$29.99

Z-Special

$23.99

CHEESE

8" Individual Cheese

$6.99

12" Medium Cheese

$12.99

16" Large Cheese

$15.99

20" Jumbo Cheese

$18.99

Pasta

Rigitoni Bolognese

$12.99

Classic meat sauce

Siciliano

$12.99

Eggplant, black olives, capers and marinara over angel hair pasta

Linguini Pomodora Fresco

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes in juice, basil, garlic and olive oil

Fettucini Tettrazini

$16.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onion, cream and parmesan

Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheeses

Grilled Vegetable Lasagna

$12.99

Layers of fresh pasta, grilled seasonal vegetables and cheeses with crema rosa

Tortellini

$13.99

Italian sausage and spinach filled pasta with alfredo sauce

Ravioli

$12.99

Cheese filled pasta in tomato-cream sauce

Linguini Primavera

$12.99

Fresh vegetables, olive oil and garlic

Vegetable Cannelloni

$12.99

Fresh vegetables, garlic, four cheeses and sugo sauce

Mannicotti

$11.99

Pasta filled with four cheeses and sugo sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$12.99

Seasoned bread crumbe, mozzarella and a side of rigatoni with marinara

Spaghetti with meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti with marinara and meatballs

Spaghetti with meatsauce

$12.99

Spaghetti with our homemade meat sauce

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$19.99

Fresh shellfish tossed with linguini and spicy marinara

Spaghetti w/ marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Paninis

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, onions, provolone and marinara

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and dijon mustard

Italian Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, mortadella, Italian ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion with olive dressing

Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.99

Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh homemade meatballs, provolone and marinara

Italian Muffaletta

$9.99

Same as our Italian panini, served hot on foccacia bread

Vegetable Muffaleta

$9.99

Sauteed vegetables, olive dressing, tomato, lettuce, on foccacia bread

Pollo

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Seasoned bread crumbs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with a marsala wine mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Rosmarino

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with fresh rosemary, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice

Desserts

Brownie

$1.99

Butterscotch Square

$1.99

Lemon Square

$1.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

French Vanilla Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Decadence

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$5.99

Italian Cream Cake

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy!

Location

8800 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Goode Co. Barbeque - Katy Fwy
orange starNo Reviews
8911 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
orange star4.6 • 1,832
9005 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - CityCentre
orange star4.4 • 1,783
797 Sorella court Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
A Moveable Feast
orange starNo Reviews
9341 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Ember & Greens
orange star4.8 • 241
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Yi Peng Thai Dining
orange starNo Reviews
798 Sorella Court Ste 125 HOUSTON, TX 77024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston