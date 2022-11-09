Restaurant header imageView gallery

Colombia Express Fort Hood

Red Bud Drive

Fort Hood, TX 76544

Hamburgers

All Hamburgers are served with Waffle Fries
Colombian Burger

Colombian Burger

$11.99

Brioche Bun, beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, crush potato chips, grilled onions, Bacon, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Porky Lover

Porky Lover

$12.99

Brioche Bun, beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ Pulled Pork, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Ketchup, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$11.99

beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple, Teriyaki Sauce, Ham, and mozzarella cheese

Favorites

Patacon Express

Patacon Express

$11.99

Fried green plantain with guacamole, tomato onion sauce, your choice of Ground Beed, shredded chicken, or Pulled Pork, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bacon, corn, pink sauce, and pineapple sauce

Colombian Hot Dogs

Colombian Hot Dogs

$10.99

Beef Sausage, crushed potato chips, chopped boiled egg, Bacon, chopped chicken, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Choriperro

Choriperro

$11.99

Colombian Chorizo or Pork Sausage, crushed potato chips, chopped boiled egg, Bacon, chopped chicken, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Salchipapa

Salchipapa

$11.99

Waffle Fries topped with Slice Sausage, Chopped Chicken, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Crushed Potato chips, mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, and pineapple sauce

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Cuban Style Bread, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard. Served with a bag of chips (Lays)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the Best Colombian Street Food!

Red Bud Drive, Fort Hood, TX 76544

