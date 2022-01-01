Colombian House Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
811 South Mason Suite #158, Katy, TX 77450
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
No Reviews
870 Mason Rd #152 Katy, TX 77450
View restaurant
Astor Farm to Table - 1590 S Mason Rd Ste A
No Reviews
1590 S Mason Rd Ste A Katy, TX 77450
View restaurant