A map showing the location of Colombian House BakeryView gallery

Colombian House Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

811 South Mason Suite #158

Katy, TX 77450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Desayuno

Desayuno Colombian House

$12.50

Desayuno Colombian

$9.50

Calentado de frijol, huevos al gusto, proteina, pan o arepa

A.M

$7.50

Big Daddy

$10.50

Tortilla con Pollo y Vegetales

$7.75

Desayuno pobre

$6.50

Bakery

Bolillo con Queso

$1.00

Bunuelo

$1.35

Chicharron Guayaba

$2.50

Corazon

$1.50

Croassant

$1.35

Croassant chocolate

$2.25

Empanada Cambray

$2.25

Galletas Chocolate

$0.50

Mil Hojas

$3.25

Pan aliñado

$3.00

Pan Coco

$1.00

Pan con Jamon y Queso

$2.50

Pan con Queso

$3.75

Pan Hawaiano

$3.50

Pandebono

$1.35

Pandebono Guayaba

$1.60

Pequeno bunuelo

$0.70

Roscon de Arequipe

$3.25

Roscon de Guayaba

$3.25

Entrada/Appetizers

Aborrajado

$3.50

Arepa con queso

$4.50

Arepitas con hogado

$3.50

Dedos Queso

$1.75

Empanada Carne

$1.25

Empanada Hawaiana

$1.50

Empanada Pollo

$1.50

Mini Picada

$9.50

Orden Chorizo

$5.50

Orden de Chicharrón

$5.50

Orden de Yuca

$3.50

Orden Morcilla

$5.50

Papa Rellena

$2.50

Pastel Pollo

$2.50

Salchipapa

$5.50

Super Picada

$25.00

Longaniza con arepa

$5.50

Maduro con queso

$3.85

Arepa con jamón y queso

$5.50

Pastel Carne

$2.50

Sopa del Dia

Lunes: Sopa de Verduras

$7.95Out of stock

Martes: Crema

$7.95Out of stock

Miércoles: Sopa de lentejas

$7.95Out of stock

Jueves: Sopa de Toston

$7.95

Viernes: Sopa de pollo casera

$7.95

Sabado - Ajiaco

$8.95Out of stock

Domingo: Sancocho de res

$8.95Out of stock

Dinner

Bandeja Paisa

$14.50

Arroz con Pollo

$11.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$12.50

Chuleton de cerdo

$11.50

Suprema de Pollo

$14.95

Mojarra Frita

$11.00

Higado encebollado al grill o cocido

$11.00Out of stock

Pechuga a la Plancha

$11.50

Arroz con Camaron

$12.00

Carne Asada

$12.50

Bandeja Paisa Mediana

$12.50

Mini Bandeja

$7.95

Menu Ninos

Paisa Kid

$6.50

Dedos Empanizados

$6.50

Salchipapa de Nino

$5.50

Hamburguesa nino

$5.50

Side Orders

Arepa Sola

$1.25

Arepitas (4)

$2.50

Arroz

$2.50

Chorizo extra

$2.50

Hamburguesa

$7.50

Ensalada pequena

$3.50

Frijol

$2.50

Huevo extra

$0.75

Huevos Pericos

$2.50

Jamon extra

$1.00

Maduro extra

$1.25

Orden salsa champiñones

$3.50

Orden aguacate

$2.75

Orden de Cebolla

$2.50

Orden de Huevo

$1.50

Orden de Maduro

$2.50

Orden de queso

$2.00

Orden de Tomate

$2.00

Orden Pancake

$2.00

Papa Cocida

$2.50

Papa frita

$3.50

Perro caliente

$5.50

Picante grande

$6.00

Picante mediano

$5.00

Picante pequeno

$0.35

Salchicha

$1.25

Sopa Sola

$4.00

Toston (2)

$1.25

Toston (4)

$2.50

Yuca

$4.25

Café por lb

$15.50

Drinks

Agua

Agua Botella

$1.25

Agua de Panela

$1.75

Americano

$2.25

Avena

$3.50

Bretana

$2.25

Cafe colombiano

$1.75

Cafe con leche

$2.00

Capuccino

$3.25

Chocolate

$2.25

Coca Cola

$1.50

Coca Diet

$1.50

Colombiana

$2.25

Expresso

$2.25

Jugo en Agua

$3.75

Jugo en Leche

$3.95

Jugo Hit

$2.25

Latte

$3.25

Limonada

$1.75

Manzana

$2.25

Mazamorra

$4.50

Milo

$3.00

Naranja Postobon

$2.25

Pony Malta

$2.50

Popular

$2.25

Salpicon

$4.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tinto

$0.75

Uva

$2.25

Vaso de leche

$2.00

Postres/Desserts

Arroz con leche

$3.00

Flan

$3.50

Helado coco

$3.00

Helado de salpicon

$3.00

Helado de mani

$3.00

Helado de maracuya

$3.00

Helado de mora

$3.00

Helado de guayaba bocadillo

$3.00

Helado Queso bocadillo

$3.00

Helado arequipe

$3.00

Helado de ron con pasas

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

811 South Mason Suite #158, Katy, TX 77450

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
orange starNo Reviews
870 Mason Rd #152 Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria La Real #8 - KATY
orange starNo Reviews
811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155 Houston, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Mason - Pickup Window
orange starNo Reviews
740 S Mason Rd Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Astor Farm to Table - 1590 S Mason Rd Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1590 S Mason Rd Ste A Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Pastel Pizza - 351 S Mason Rd
orange starNo Reviews
351 S Mason Rd Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Kabob Korner Katy
orange starNo Reviews
557 South Mason Rd katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston