Comida

Arepas con Todo

Arepa con Carne Desmechada

$11.00

Arepa con Pollo

$11.00

Arepa con Lechon

$11.00

Arepa con Churrasco Strips

$13.00

Tostones

Tostones de Pollo

$10.00

Tostones de Carne

$11.00

Tostones de Camaron

$12.95

Tostones de Churrasco Strips

$12.95

Tostones dec Lechon

$10.00

Comida Rapida

Burger Hawaian

$13.98

Burger Original

$12.98

Burger Vegetariana

$12.98

Burger Poderosa

$14.98

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Burger Vegetariana (Copy)

$12.98

Desayunos

Arepa/Queso/Carne

$14.95

Arepa Paisa

$3.50

Arepa de Coclo

$4.50

Cachapa

$6.00

Calentado Regular

$12.65

Calentado Montanero

$16.95

Calentado Paisa

$17.95

Huevos Your Own Style 3 Eggs

$5.35

Huevos Pericos

$7.85

Huevos con Jamon

$7.85

Huevos Americanos

$7.45

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.95

Huevos con Todo

$10.55

Egg Whites

$10.45

Tamal Valluno

$13.50

Latin Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl de Churrasco Strips

$15.65

Rice Bowl de Pollo

$14.25

Rice Bowl de Chicharron

$14.25

Rice Bowl de Shrimps (6)

$16.98

Rice Bowl de Salmon

$16.98

Rice Bowl Trio (Pollo/Churrasco/3 Shrimps)

$16.98

Rice Bowl Vegetariano

$13.25

Rice Bowl de Lechon

$14.25

Rice Bowl Paisa

$17.98

Dinner Platters

Bandeja Paisa

$22.98

Churrasco 10oz Dinner

$24.95

House Salad

$8.95

Lechon Asado Dinner

$16.25

Lomo Saltado Dinner

$16.25

Palomilla Dinner

$16.25

Pollo a la Plancha Dinner

$16.25

Ropa Vieja Dinner

$17.98

Pargo

$26.00

Kid's Plates

Churrasco 6oz Kid's

$9.50

Pollo a la Plancha Kid's

$8.50

Lechon Asado Kid's

$8.50

Cheeseburger Kid's

$8.50

Frituras

Chicharron 16oz

$10.00

Chorizo

$5.50

Morcilla

$5.50

Empanadas

$2.60

Arepa extra

$0.80

Papa Rellena

$3.85

Papa salada

$0.80

Pastel de Pollo

$3.85

Tequenos de Queso

$9.00

Tequenos de Guayaba con Queso

$9.50

Tostones con Hogao

$6.99

Mecatos

Bonbonbum

$0.50

Chocolate Corona

$3.00

Chocorramos Regular

$2.00

Chocorramos Paquete de 5 Unidades

$8.00

Galletas Sussy/Cocosette

$1.00

Panaderia

Bunuelo

$1.95

Cachito de Jamon y Queso

$3.60

Empanada de Cambray

$3.30

Pan Coco

$2.00

Pan con Queso GRANDE

$6.00

Pan de Yuca

$1.95

Pan Hawaian

$3.75

Pan Plain

$3.85

Pan Promocion

$2.00

Pan Suizo

$3.75

Pan Trensa Dulce

$5.00

Pan Queso Pequeno

$3.00

Pan de Bono

$1.95

Promocion

$1.00

Roscon de Guayaba Arequipe

$5.50

Pasteleria y Postres

Beead Pudding ice cream

$5.99

bread pudding

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Flanes

Hojaldra

$2.35

Quesitos

$2.25

Red Velvet

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Tiramisu GRANDE

$50.00

Tres Leches

$5.50

Tres Leches GRANDE

$50.00

Picadas

Picada Personal

$15.20

Picada Personal + Chicharron

$20.19

Picada Original 4-5 personas

$34.50

Picada Poderosa

$84.00

Salsas

Cilantro Salsa 4oz

$2.25

Cilantro Salsa 16oz

$6.00

Salsa de Ajo 4oz

$2.25

Salsa de Ajo 16oz

$6.00

Salsa Rosada 4oz

$2.25

Salsa Rosada 16oz

$6.00

Salsa Aji 4oz

$2.25

Salsa Aji 16oz

$6.00

Chimichurri

$0.75

Sandwiches

Cubano

$12.80

Medianoche

$12.80

Pan con Lechon

$11.50

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$12.25

Pan con Bistec y Maduros

$13.50

Sides

Guacamole

$8.00

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$1.50

Side 6 camarones

$7.95

Side 6oz Churrasco Strips

$7.95

Side 6oz Pollo Strips

$6.95

Side Bacon 3 slices

$3.89

Side de Aguacate 1 / 2

$3.00

Side de Black Beans

$3.50

Side de Red Beans

$3.50

Side de Cilantro rice

$3.50

Side de Grilled Vegetables

$3.50

Side de Papa Criolla

$6.00

Side de Tostones (4)

$3.75

Side de Yuca Frita

$3.50

Side 1 huevo Frito

$1.50

Side Jazmine Rice

$3.75

Side de Maduros

$3.50

Side de Papas Fritas 12oz

$3.75

Side de Queso Fresco

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Apetizers

Cassava cheese balls

$7.99

Bebidas

Bebidas

Agua en Botella

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arizona

$2.50

Avena Valluna

$5.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Jugo de Ninos

$1.00

Jugo Hit

$2.50

Malta Grandes

$3.50

Soda 2 Litros

$4.99

Soda en Lata

$2.25

Jugos Naturales

$4.50

Milo Frio

$5.00

Fountain drink

$3.70

Soda Botella

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Cervezas

Cerveza Importada

$4.95

Cerveza Domestica

$3.95

Espresso/Hot Beverages

Americano Small 12oz

$3.45

Americano Large 16oz

$3.65

Cafe con Leche/Latte Small 12oz

$3.75

Cafe con Leche/Latte Large 16oz

$4.10

Cappuccino Small 12oz

$3.85

Cappuccino Large 16oz

$4.10

Cortadito

$2.99

Chocolate Caliente Small 12oz

$3.65

Chocolate Caliente Large 16oz

$4.10

Espresso Single

$2.10

Espresso Double

$3.10

Frappe

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Limonada de Cafe

$3.45

Mocha Small 12oz

$4.10

Mocha Large 16oz

$4.65

Tinto Small 12oz

$2.60

Tinto Large 16oz

$3.10

Vaso de Leche Small 12oz

$2.39

Vaso de Leche Large 16oz

$2.89

Breakfast Sandwhich

Breakfast Sandwich

Sandwich Bacon/Jamon/Huevo/Queso

$9.20

Sandwich Huevo/Jamon/Queso

$8.75

Sandwich Bacon/Huevo/Queso

$9.20

Sandwich Vegetables/Huevo/Queso

$8.95

Sandwich Bacon/Cheese

$8.75

Sandwich Jamon/Queso

$7.65

Sandwich Huevo/Queso

$7.65

Pan Cubano con Mantequilla

$3.00

4 rodajas de Pan Tostado con Mantequilla

$3.00