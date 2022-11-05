Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Colonia BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

330 Inman Avenue

Colonia, NJ 07067

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken
BBQ Ribs
BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs

Appetizers

Shrimp w/ Sausage App

$13.75

Shrimp & Portuguese Sausage sautéed in garlic sauce.

Portuguese Sausage

Portuguese Sausage

$14.75

Topped w/ pickled vegetables

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Mild Wings (12)

$14.00

Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.

Hot Wings (12)

$14.00

Served with side of bleu cheese dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$10.00

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with side of marinara sauce.

Soup

Small Vegetable Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Pint

Large Vegetable Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Quart

Seafood Soup

$5.00

Pint

Large Seafood Soup

$10.00

Quart

Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$11.00

4 pc chicken on the bone

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.50

8 pc chicken on the bone

1/2 Chicken Breast Platter

$14.00

All white meat breast grilled

Chicken Breast Platter

$22.75

All white meat breast grilled

1/2 Lemon Chicken

1/2 Lemon Chicken

$15.00

2 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

4 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce

1/2 Garlic Chicken

1/2 Garlic Chicken

$15.00

2 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy

Garlic Chicken

$24.00

4 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy

1/2 Chicken w/ Shrimp & Mushrooms

$15.50

2 chicken breasts sautéed with shrimp and sliced mushrooms in gravy

Chicken w/ Shrimp & Mushrooms

$25.25

4 chicken breasts sautéed with shrimp and sliced mushrooms in gravy

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$14.75

Chopped grilled chicken breast over mixed greens

Chicken Fingers (5)

$9.00

Served with side honey mustard

Pork

1/2 BBQ Ribs

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$12.50

4 Pork Spare Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$18.75

8 Pork Spare Ribs

BBQ Pork Chops

$17.50

2-8oz grilled bone-in pork chops

1/2 Pork Cutlets

$12.25

4 Grilled pork cutlets

Pork Cutlets

$20.00

8 Grilled Pork cutlets

Portuguese Sausage Dinner

$16.00

Topped with picked vegetables

1/2 Pork & Clams

$16.00

Tossed with fried cubed potatoes garnished with pickled vegetables

Pork & Clams

Pork & Clams

$25.75

Tossed with fried cubed potatoes garnished with pickled vegetables

Beef

1/2 Beef Ribs

$15.25

2 Grilled beef short ribs

Beef Ribs

$28.00

4 Grilled beef short ribs

T-Bone Steak

$25.00

Flame Grilled T-bone

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$26.50

Flame Grilled Skirt steak

BBQ Portuguese Steak

$26.00

Grilled steak topped with 2 eggs and garlic gravy

Shell Steak

$24.00

Grilled Shell Steak

Fish

1/2 Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 1

Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$25.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce for 2

Fish Filet Portuguese Style

Fish Filet Portuguese Style

$19.00

2 pieces Flounder lightly battered and fried w/ flour and egg

Fish Filet Platter

$19.00

2 pieces Flounder breaded and fried

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.25

8oz filet of salmon grilled

Grilled Cod Fish

$25.00

Grilled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes and chick pea salad. Topped w/ onions and peppers

Boiled Cod Fish

$25.00

Boiled and served w/ Vegetables, Boiled Potatoes and chick pea salad. Topped w/ boiled eggs

Grilled Sardines

$18.00

6 Grilled Sardines served w/ Boiled potatoes and Broccoli topped w/ onions

1/2 Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice

$18.00

Shrimp Paella 1-2 ppl

Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice

Shrimp Mixed w/ Rice

$27.00

Shrimp Paella 2-3 ppl

Side Shrimp in Garlic

$5.00

Cubes

1/2 Chicken Cubes

$12.00

All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Chicken Cubes

$22.50

All white meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Pork Cubes

$12.00

Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Pork Cubes

$21.75

Boneless Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef Cubes

$13.00

Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef Cubes

$23.00

Boneless Beef sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Pork & Chicken Cubes

1/2 Pork & Chicken Cubes

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Pork & Chicken Cubes

$22.50

Boneless Chicken Breast & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef & Pork Cubes

$13.00

Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef & Pork Cubes

$23.00

Boneless Beef & Pork meat sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

1/2 Beef & Chicken Cubes

$13.50

Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Beef & Chicken Cubes

$23.50

Boneless Beef & Chicken Breast sautéed w/ peppers, onions and house made gravy

Combo

BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs

BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs

$19.50

1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Spare Ribs

BBQ Chicken & Beef Ribs

$23.00

1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Beef Short Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs & Beef Ribs

$24.00

1/2 Spare Ribs & 1/2 Beef Short Ribs

Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$10.25

Top Sirloin Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Breast grilled w/ your choice of toppings

Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pork Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings

Fish Filet Sandwich

$8.75

Breaded flounder lightly fried w/ your choice of toppings

Tuna Sandwich

$7.75

Tuna salad w/ chopped onions and mayonnaise w/ your choice of toppings

Hamburger

$8.75

Fresh Never Frozen Grilled Burger w/ your choice of toppings

Dessert

SerraDura

$4.50

Sawdust Pudding

Flan

$5.50

Caramel Custard Pudding

Rice Puding

$4.50

Creamy Rice Pudding w/ Cinnamon

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Whipped Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crumbs and Ghirardelli chocolate

Tres Leches

$5.50

Buttery Cake soaked w/ 3 Milks and a Vanilla Whipped Cream topping

Pasteis de Nata

Pasteis de Nata

$2.25

Custard Cup

Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

selections made in store

Sides

Rice

Yellow Rice w/ peas and carrots

Fries

Veggies

Broccoli, Cauliflower and carrots

Broccoli

Beans

Red beans vegetarian/ Black beans with bacon and chourico

Salads

Salads

Mixed Green Salad- Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives

Cubed Potatoes

Boiled Potatoes

Chick Peas

$6.00

Pickled Veggies

$2.75

Giardineira

Sauces/Dressings

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Lemon Sauce

$2.50

Extra Garlic Gravy On Side

$2.50

Garlic Sauce for Shrimp

$2.50

Beverages

Coke Can

$1.95

Diet Coke Can

$1.95

Coke Zero Can

$1.95

Ginger Ale Can

$1.95

Diet Ginger Can

$1.95Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.95

Spite Zero Can

$1.95

Fanta Orange Can

$1.95

Grape Soda Can

$1.95

Root Beer Can

$1.95

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.95

Lemonade Can

$1.95

Sumol Orange Can

$2.50

Sumol Pineapple Can

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.95

Sprite Bottle

$2.95

Fanta Orange Bottle

$2.95

Castello Water

$2.95

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Mango Snapple

$3.00

Seltzer Water Bottle

$2.95

Lemon Snapple

$3.00

Diet Snapple

$3.00

Raspberry Snapple

$3.00

Apple Snapple

$3.00

Lemonade Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Sumol Orange Glass Btl

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Coke 2L

$3.75

Diet Coke 2L

$3.75

Sprite 2L

$3.75

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.75

Sunkist Orange 2L

$3.75

Brasilia 2L

$4.25

Sumol Orange 1.5L

$4.00

Sumol Pineapple 1.5L

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Large Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Portuguese Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.50

Portuguese Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Espresso

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Herbal Hot Tea

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Portuguese/American dishes! BYOB Tuesday-Sunday 11-9pm

Location

330 Inman Avenue, Colonia, NJ 07067

Directions

