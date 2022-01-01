Colonial Cottage Inn

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Pan Fry 1/2 Chicken (2 sides)
3 Egg Omlette
Ribeye Sandwich

Egg Plates

Colonial Favorite

$11.99

Please choose egg temp, home-fries, breakfast bread and choice between fried chicken breast, country ham, 2 pork chops or ribeye steak.

Bluegrass Special

Bluegrass Special

$9.49

Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (comes with bacon and sausage), home-fries, and silverdollar pancakes.

Classic

Classic

$8.99

Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat, home-fries, and breakfast bread.

Cozy Cottage

$8.49

Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am - 2pm Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (bacon or sausage), and biscuits 'n gravy.

Cottage Special

Cottage Special

$9.49

Please choose egg temp, goetta or vir ham, home-fries, and breakfast bread.

Grandma's Favorite

$9.49

Available M-F 7am-11am Available St & Sun 7am-2pm Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (Sausage or bacon), home-fries, and biscuits 'n gravy.

Grandpa's Favorite

$10.99

Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (bacon or sausage), home-fries, and pancakes.

Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Please choose egg temp, steak temp, home-fries, and breakfast bread.

Non-Egg Plates

1 Pancake

$3.29

Please select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.

1/2 French Toast

$4.49

Please skip the bread modifier, unless you would like something other than Texas toast style. Please also select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.

B&G shareable

$5.99

Available M-F 7am-11am Available St & Sun 7am-2pm

Beligian Waffle

$8.49

Please select the topping of your choice. (1 topping included). If you would like any additional toppings, an additional charge may be included.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

French Toast

$6.49

Please skip the bread modifier, unless you would like something other than Texas toast style. Please also select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.

Short Stack

$3.99

Please select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.

Tall Stack

$5.49

Please select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.

A La Carte

1 Biscuit

$1.29

Available M-F 7am-11am Available St & Sun 7am-2pm

1 Egg

$1.99

Please select egg temp.

1 Piece Bacon

$0.99

1 Sausage Link

$0.99

1 Sausage Patty

$1.25

1/2 Homefries

$1.19

2 Biscuits

$1.99

Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am-2pm

2 Eggs

$2.49

Please select egg temp.

2 Sausage Links

$1.99

3 Eggs

$2.99

Please select egg temp.

Bacon

$2.99

Bacon Egg Che Bis

$3.49

Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm Please select egg temp and type of cheese you would like.

Bagel

$3.89

Biscuits

$1.99

Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

Available M-F until 11am Available Sat and Sun until 2pm

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.69

Bowl Saus Gravy

$2.69

Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am-2pm

Country Ham

$6.99

Cup Oatmeal

$1.99

Cup Saus Gravy

$2.29

Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am-2pm

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Please select egg temp, toast type, and if you'd like any additional sandwich toppings.

English Muffin

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$2.29

Goetta

$4.49

Goetta Egg Cheese Bisc

$4.99

Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm Please select egg temp, cheese type, and any additional toppings.

Goetta Hash

$4.69

Hasbrown Casserole

$2.29Out of stock

Home Fries

$2.29

Ribeye 6 oz

$6.99

Please select steak temp.

Saus Egg Che Bisc

$3.69

Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm Please select egg temp, cheese type, and if you'd like any additional sandwich toppings.

Sausage Links

$2.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Please select toast type.

Turkey Sausage

$2.99

Two Eggs & Toast

$4.29

Please select egg temp and toast type or biscuits.

Va Ham

$4.29

Omletes/Breakfast Wraps

3 Egg Omlette

$6.99

Please select your cheese type (1 cheese included), then select any toppings you would like to add. Proteins are $1 each and veggies are $0.50 each. Also select toast type or biscuits.

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Breakfast wraps come with scrambled eggs, any toppings you choose, and either chips or tater tots. Please select your cheese type and any toppings you would like to add.

Goetta Wrap

$8.99

Please select cheese type (we default to cheddar) and any additional items you would like in the wrap. Typically this wrap comes with goetta and cream cheese as the base ingredients. Also select side, wraps come with either chips or tater tots.

A La Carte

1 Cornbread Muffin

$0.99

1 Dinner Roll

$0.99

1 Piece Catfish

$6.00

1 Piece Cod

$6.00

Please select how you would like the cod prepared.

1 Piece French Toast

$2.25

Please select if you would like to add a topping.

1 Piece Salmon

$6.00

1 Pork Chop

$5.00

Please select how you would like the pork chop prepared.

1 Salmon Croquet

$3.99Out of stock

2 Chicken Strips

$4.00

2 Cornbread Muffins

$1.49

2 Dinner Rolls

$1.49

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Please select how you would like your chicken prepared. (note: "Hot" refers to hot adding hot sauce.)

Chicken Livers

$5.00

Our chicken livers come fried unless specified otherwise.

Country Ham

$6.49

Liver and Onions

$5.00

Ribeye 6 oz

$5.99

Please select meat temp.

Virginia Ham

$3.99

Appetizers

Catfish Fingers

$8.99

Our catfish fingers typically come fried, unless you specify otherwise.

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with chili and cheese.

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Our chili cheese nachos come with just that, chili and cheese.

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99
Goetta Nachos

Goetta Nachos

$7.99

Our goetta nachos come with nacho cheese, onion, green pepper, goetta and jalapenos.

Hushpuppies (5)

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Burgers

1/2 Steak Burger

$9.49

Beyond Burger

$11.99

A meatless option for those who enjoy good rabbit food. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of chips or tots.

Cincinnati Burger

$9.99

Served with cheddar, Jake's chili and onion. Your choice of chips or tots.

Cottage BYO Burger

$8.99

Build your own burger. We provide the base, you add the toppings. Served with chips or tots.

Deluxe Goetta Burger

$9.99

Goetta patty topped with an egg (please select egg temp), lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with the choice of chips or tots.

Double Cheeseburger

$11.49

2 patties topped with cheese. Choice of tots or chips.

Memphis Burger

$10.49

Burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion straws. Served with your choice of chips or tots.

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Turkey patty grilled and served on Texas toast then run through the garden. Choice of tots or chips.

Whistle Dixie Burger

Whistle Dixie Burger

$10.49

Burger topped with jalapenos, grilled onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch. Choice of tots or chips.

Chicken Sandwiches

Build Chicken

$8.49

Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with your choice of toppings! Served with chips or tots.

Cincy Chicken *

$10.49

Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with chili, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with tots or chips.

Dixie Chicken *

$10.49

Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch. Choice of tots or chips.

Ky Bleu Chicken *

$10.49

Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with baked ham, swiss cheese, may, and lettuce. Choice of tots or chips.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.49

Nashville Style Hot chicken topped with pickles on a hoagie bun, served with either chips or tater tots.

Daily Specials

4 For $30 Chicken -8pc Chicken

$30.00

Chicken - 8pc chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll or CB

4 for $40

$40.00Out of stock

4 for $40 Chicken - Hen

$40.00

Hen - Feeds 4 - 12 pc chicken, mashed potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll or CB

6 for $50 Chicken/ Rooster

$50.00

Rooster - Feeds 6 - 16 pc Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Roll or CB

Beef Tips & Noodles (1 side)

$10.49Out of stock

Wednesday Daily Special: Beef Tips in Brown Gravy served over Noodles plus one additional side.

Chicken Curbside Dark

$9.99

Chicken Curbside White

$9.99

Country Ribs And Sauerkraut

$10.99Out of stock

Derby Special

$15.99Out of stock

Fish And Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Fish curbside

$11.00

Library Coupon Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Roast Sirloin (2 sides)

$12.99Out of stock

Roasted Beef Brisket

$12.99Out of stock

Salmon Croquets (2 sides)

$12.99Out of stock

Salsibury Steak (2 sides)

$9.99Out of stock

served w/Mushroom Gravy plus your choice of two sides

Veggie Plate (4 sides)

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.69

Apple Strudel

$3.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$3.99
Caiti's Cookies

Caiti's Cookies

$5.99

Six freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Coconut Creme

$3.49

Coconut Custard

$3.69Out of stock

Dutch Apple

$3.69

Oreo Cheesecake

$3.99

SF Apple

$3.69Out of stock

SF Coconut

$3.49

SF Coconut

$3.49

SF Peach

$3.69

Whole Cheese Cake

$16.99

Drinks

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Coffee

$1.69

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.69

Diet Coke

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

H2O

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.69

Lemonade

$1.99

Lg Apple Juice

$2.49

Lg Choc Milk

$2.49

Lg Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Lg Milk

$2.49

Lg Orange Juice

$2.49

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Entrees

1 Pork Chop (2 sides)

$9.99

Please select how you would like your pork chop is prepared. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

2 Pork Chops (2 sides)

$12.99

Please select how you would like your pork chops prepared. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Breast and Wing (2 sides)

$9.99

2 piece white fried chicken served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Chicken & Dumplings (2 sides)

$9.99

Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Chicken Breast(2sides)

$8.99

Typically a grilled chicken breast. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Chicken Livers (2 sides)

$9.99

Livers come fried, unless specified otherwise. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Chicken Strip (2 sides)

$9.99

Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Chop Steak/Gravy (2 sides)

$10.99Out of stock

Chopped steak comes with beef gravy. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Country Fried Steak (2 sides)

Country Fried Steak (2 sides)

$9.99

Country fried steak topped with cream gravy served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Country Ham (2 sides)

$12.99

Served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

CountryFried Goetta

$8.99

Topped with cream gravy. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Hot Chicken

$9.99

Please choose sauce. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Leg and Thigh (2 sides)

$8.99

2 piece dark fried chicken. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Liver and Onions (2 sides)

Liver and Onions (2 sides)

$9.99

Beef liver topped with grilled onions, smothered in beef gravy. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Pan Fry 1/2 Chicken (2 sides)

Pan Fry 1/2 Chicken (2 sides)

$14.99

Fried breast, wing, leg and thigh. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Va Baked Ham (2 sides)

$9.99

A 6 oz. portion of Virginia ham. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Kid Drinks

Milk

$0.99

Coke

$0.99

Choc Milk

$0.99

AJ

$0.99

OJ

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

Tea

$0.99

Lemonade

$0.99

Mellow Yellow

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Coke Zero

$0.99

Cherry Coke

$0.99

Fanta

$0.99

Kid Menu

Dino Nuggets

$2.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kid Veggie Plate

$2.99

Choose 2 side items and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

Kid Hamburger

$2.99

Kid Egg Breakfast (INH)

$2.99

Please choose egg temp, meat, and breakfast bread.

Mickey Cake

$2.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$2.49

Salad

Bacon Spinach Salad

Bacon Spinach Salad

$9.99

Fresh spinach, sliced egg, red onion, bacon and provolone cheese typically served with hot bacon dressing.

Blckn Chx Breast Salad

$9.99

Blackened chicken breast served over lettuce with cheese, tomato, cucumber and egg. Please select dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, ham, cheddar and provolone cheese and sliced egg. Please select dressing.

Gr Chx Breast Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast served over lettuce, with cheese, tomato, cucumber and egg. Please select dressing.

Spinach Salmon Salad

$12.99

Grilled flaked salmon over a crisp bed of fresh spinach topped with red onion, bacon and provolone cheese, typically served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Beef BBQ

$7.99

Beef BBQ on a bun served with either chips or tots.

BLT

$8.49

BLT with choice of chips or tots.

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Chx Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Country Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Ctry Fried Stk Sandwich

$9.49

French Dip

$11.49

Our French Dips sandwich, coined "Heaven on a bun". Slow roasted, shaved prime rib served on a grilled ciabatta roll with au jus and fries.

GLT

$8.49

Goetta, lettuce, and tomato double decker. Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Goetta Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Simply stated. Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Goetta Hot Brown

$9.99

Ham, goetta, & tomato topped with cheese sauce and garnished with 2 strips of bacon. Served with one side item.

Goetta Reuben

$8.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Grill Cheese

$5.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Grill Cheese & Bacon

$6.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Ham/American DD

$8.49

Ham, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo double decker. Your choice of chips or tater tots.

Ham/Beef/Swiss

$8.99

Ham, beef, swiss, lettuce, and mayo served with your choice of chips or tots.

Ky Hot Brown

Ky Hot Brown

$9.99

Ham, turkey, tomato and bacon served on toast then smothered in melted cheese sauce. Served with one side item.

OF Roast Beef

$8.99

Fresh roast beef on bread served with mashed potatoes and smothered with beef gravy.

OF Turkey

$8.99

Fresh turkey breast on bread served with mashed potatoes and smothered with gravy.

Ribeye Sandwich

$11.49

Hand-cut choice 5 oz. beef steak served with grilled onions. Choice of chips or tots.

Tuna Melt

$8.49

Tuna salad melt. Choice of chips or tots.

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Choice of chips or tots.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.99

The turkey club is a Cottage classic. Turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a double decker, served with your choice of chips or tater tots.

Sides

Applesauce

$2.29

Beets, Pickled

$2.29

Black Eyed Peas

$2.29Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings Side

$3.99

Chips

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Fries

$2.29

Fruit Cup

$2.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Hashbrown Casserole

$2.29Out of stock

Home Fries

$2.29

Hot Slaw, LG

$3.99

Hot Slaw, SM

$2.99

Jell-O

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99

Onion Straws

$2.29

Sauerkraut

$2.29Out of stock

Side Salad

$2.99

Sliced tomatoes

$2.29

Tator Tots

$1.99

Soup

Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$3.99

Cup Of Soup

$3.49

Burgoo

$4.99Out of stock

Soup & 1/2 Sand.

Grill Chz & Soup

Grill Chz & Soup

$7.99

Please choose soup.

Half Chx Salad

$7.99

Half a chicken salad sandwich with lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.

Half Ham San

$7.99

Half a ham sandwich with mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.

Half Tuna Salad

$7.99

Half a tuna salad sandwich with lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.

Half Turkey San

$7.99

Half a turkey sandwich with mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.

Steaks & Seafood

Catfish

Catfish

$10.99

Catfish grilled, blackened, or fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Catfish Fingers

$10.99

Catfish fingers fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Cod Loin

$12.99

Cod loin baked, blackened, or fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Fish Basket

$10.99

Haddock, fried with your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Haddock Fillet

$12.99

More than 10 oz. of prime Atlantic fillet. Served grilled or fried. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

NY Strip

$16.99

A premium 10 oz. steak for those with a taste for quality in a steak. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Ribeye 6 oz With Grilled Onions

$12.99

5 oz. Ribeye seasoned and grilled to your liking, topped with grilled onion, perfect for a lighter appetite. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Shrimp Basket

$10.99Out of stock

Tender butterfly shrimp served with our own cocktail sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

T-Bone With Green Peppers & Onions

T-Bone With Green Peppers & Onions

$18.99

12 oz. Angus beef grilled with peppers and onions and served with your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.

Omlettes and Wraps

Blt Wrap

$6.99

BLT in wrap form with your choice of chips or tater tots.

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$9.99

Diced chicken either grilled or fried, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, pickled, and a tangy buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly grilled. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken either grilled or fried with your choice of toppings all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with either chips or tater tots.

Goetta Wrap

$8.99

Goetta, cream cheese, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly grilled, served with either chips or tater tots.

Popeye Wrap

$8.49

Spinach, mushrooms, onion, and provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add chicken or goetta for an additional $2. Served with either chips or tater tots.

Hot Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Diced chicken, grilled or fried, tossed in our hot sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions and pickles. Your choice of chips or tots,

BYO 3 Egg Omlette

BYO 3 Egg Omlette

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Colonial Cottage is an independent restaurant serving Northern Kentucky since 1933. Located in the Heart of Erlanger, it's been a landmark of family friendly dining for generations.

Website

Location

3140 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018

Directions

Gallery
Colonial Cottage image
Colonial Cottage image
Colonial Cottage image

