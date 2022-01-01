Colonial Cottage Inn
3140 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
Egg Plates
Colonial Favorite
Please choose egg temp, home-fries, breakfast bread and choice between fried chicken breast, country ham, 2 pork chops or ribeye steak.
Bluegrass Special
Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (comes with bacon and sausage), home-fries, and silverdollar pancakes.
Classic
Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat, home-fries, and breakfast bread.
Cozy Cottage
Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am - 2pm Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (bacon or sausage), and biscuits 'n gravy.
Cottage Special
Please choose egg temp, goetta or vir ham, home-fries, and breakfast bread.
Grandma's Favorite
Available M-F 7am-11am Available St & Sun 7am-2pm Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (Sausage or bacon), home-fries, and biscuits 'n gravy.
Grandpa's Favorite
Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (bacon or sausage), home-fries, and pancakes.
Steak & Eggs
Please choose egg temp, steak temp, home-fries, and breakfast bread.
Non-Egg Plates
1 Pancake
Please select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.
1/2 French Toast
Please skip the bread modifier, unless you would like something other than Texas toast style. Please also select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.
B&G shareable
Available M-F 7am-11am Available St & Sun 7am-2pm
Beligian Waffle
Please select the topping of your choice. (1 topping included). If you would like any additional toppings, an additional charge may be included.
Chicken & Waffle
French Toast
Please skip the bread modifier, unless you would like something other than Texas toast style. Please also select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.
Short Stack
Please select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.
Tall Stack
Please select if you would like any additional toppings. These may include an additional charge.
A La Carte
1 Biscuit
Available M-F 7am-11am Available St & Sun 7am-2pm
1 Egg
Please select egg temp.
1 Piece Bacon
1 Sausage Link
1 Sausage Patty
1/2 Homefries
2 Biscuits
Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am-2pm
2 Eggs
Please select egg temp.
2 Sausage Links
3 Eggs
Please select egg temp.
Bacon
Bacon Egg Che Bis
Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm Please select egg temp and type of cheese you would like.
Bagel
Biscuits
Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm
Biscuits & Gravy
Available M-F until 11am Available Sat and Sun until 2pm
Bowl Oatmeal
Bowl Saus Gravy
Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am-2pm
Country Ham
Cup Oatmeal
Cup Saus Gravy
Available M-F 7am-11am Available Sat & Sun 7am-2pm
Egg Sandwich
Please select egg temp, toast type, and if you'd like any additional sandwich toppings.
English Muffin
Fruit Cup
Goetta
Goetta Egg Cheese Bisc
Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm Please select egg temp, cheese type, and any additional toppings.
Goetta Hash
Hasbrown Casserole
Home Fries
Ribeye 6 oz
Please select steak temp.
Saus Egg Che Bisc
Available M-F 7am-11am Sat & Sun 7am-2pm Please select egg temp, cheese type, and if you'd like any additional sandwich toppings.
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Tater Tots
Toast
Please select toast type.
Turkey Sausage
Two Eggs & Toast
Please select egg temp and toast type or biscuits.
Va Ham
Omletes/Breakfast Wraps
3 Egg Omlette
Please select your cheese type (1 cheese included), then select any toppings you would like to add. Proteins are $1 each and veggies are $0.50 each. Also select toast type or biscuits.
Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast wraps come with scrambled eggs, any toppings you choose, and either chips or tater tots. Please select your cheese type and any toppings you would like to add.
Goetta Wrap
Please select cheese type (we default to cheddar) and any additional items you would like in the wrap. Typically this wrap comes with goetta and cream cheese as the base ingredients. Also select side, wraps come with either chips or tater tots.
A La Carte
1 Cornbread Muffin
1 Dinner Roll
1 Piece Catfish
1 Piece Cod
Please select how you would like the cod prepared.
1 Piece French Toast
Please select if you would like to add a topping.
1 Piece Salmon
1 Pork Chop
Please select how you would like the pork chop prepared.
1 Salmon Croquet
2 Chicken Strips
2 Cornbread Muffins
2 Dinner Rolls
Chicken Breast
Please select how you would like your chicken prepared. (note: "Hot" refers to hot adding hot sauce.)
Chicken Livers
Our chicken livers come fried unless specified otherwise.
Country Ham
Liver and Onions
Ribeye 6 oz
Please select meat temp.
Virginia Ham
Appetizers
Catfish Fingers
Our catfish fingers typically come fried, unless you specify otherwise.
Chicken Fingers
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with chili and cheese.
Chili Cheese Nachos
Our chili cheese nachos come with just that, chili and cheese.
Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Pickles
Goetta Nachos
Our goetta nachos come with nacho cheese, onion, green pepper, goetta and jalapenos.
Hushpuppies (5)
Onion Rings
Burgers
1/2 Steak Burger
Beyond Burger
A meatless option for those who enjoy good rabbit food. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of chips or tots.
Cincinnati Burger
Served with cheddar, Jake's chili and onion. Your choice of chips or tots.
Cottage BYO Burger
Build your own burger. We provide the base, you add the toppings. Served with chips or tots.
Deluxe Goetta Burger
Goetta patty topped with an egg (please select egg temp), lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with the choice of chips or tots.
Double Cheeseburger
2 patties topped with cheese. Choice of tots or chips.
Memphis Burger
Burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion straws. Served with your choice of chips or tots.
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty grilled and served on Texas toast then run through the garden. Choice of tots or chips.
Whistle Dixie Burger
Burger topped with jalapenos, grilled onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch. Choice of tots or chips.
Chicken Sandwiches
Build Chicken
Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with your choice of toppings! Served with chips or tots.
Cincy Chicken *
Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with chili, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with tots or chips.
Dixie Chicken *
Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch. Choice of tots or chips.
Ky Bleu Chicken *
Chicken, grilled or fried, topped with baked ham, swiss cheese, may, and lettuce. Choice of tots or chips.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Style Hot chicken topped with pickles on a hoagie bun, served with either chips or tater tots.
Daily Specials
4 For $30 Chicken -8pc Chicken
Chicken - 8pc chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll or CB
4 for $40
4 for $40 Chicken - Hen
Hen - Feeds 4 - 12 pc chicken, mashed potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Roll or CB
6 for $50 Chicken/ Rooster
Rooster - Feeds 6 - 16 pc Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Roll or CB
Beef Tips & Noodles (1 side)
Wednesday Daily Special: Beef Tips in Brown Gravy served over Noodles plus one additional side.
Chicken Curbside Dark
Chicken Curbside White
Country Ribs And Sauerkraut
Derby Special
Fish And Chips
Fish curbside
Library Coupon Dinner
Roast Sirloin (2 sides)
Roasted Beef Brisket
Salmon Croquets (2 sides)
Salsibury Steak (2 sides)
served w/Mushroom Gravy plus your choice of two sides
Veggie Plate (4 sides)
Desserts
Drinks
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Fanta
H2O
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Lg Apple Juice
Lg Choc Milk
Lg Cranberry Juice
Lg Milk
Lg Orange Juice
Lg Tomato Juice
Mellow Yellow
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Entrees
1 Pork Chop (2 sides)
Please select how you would like your pork chop is prepared. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
2 Pork Chops (2 sides)
Please select how you would like your pork chops prepared. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Breast and Wing (2 sides)
2 piece white fried chicken served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Chicken & Dumplings (2 sides)
Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Chicken Breast(2sides)
Typically a grilled chicken breast. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Chicken Livers (2 sides)
Livers come fried, unless specified otherwise. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Chicken Strip (2 sides)
Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Chop Steak/Gravy (2 sides)
Chopped steak comes with beef gravy. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Country Fried Steak (2 sides)
Country fried steak topped with cream gravy served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Country Ham (2 sides)
Served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
CountryFried Goetta
Topped with cream gravy. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Hot Chicken
Please choose sauce. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Leg and Thigh (2 sides)
2 piece dark fried chicken. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Liver and Onions (2 sides)
Beef liver topped with grilled onions, smothered in beef gravy. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Pan Fry 1/2 Chicken (2 sides)
Fried breast, wing, leg and thigh. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Va Baked Ham (2 sides)
A 6 oz. portion of Virginia ham. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Kid Drinks
Kid Menu
Dino Nuggets
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Veggie Plate
Choose 2 side items and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Corn Dog
Kid Hamburger
Kid Egg Breakfast (INH)
Please choose egg temp, meat, and breakfast bread.
Mickey Cake
Kid Chicken Strips
Cheese Fries
Salad
Bacon Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, sliced egg, red onion, bacon and provolone cheese typically served with hot bacon dressing.
Blckn Chx Breast Salad
Blackened chicken breast served over lettuce with cheese, tomato, cucumber and egg. Please select dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, ham, cheddar and provolone cheese and sliced egg. Please select dressing.
Gr Chx Breast Salad
Grilled chicken breast served over lettuce, with cheese, tomato, cucumber and egg. Please select dressing.
Spinach Salmon Salad
Grilled flaked salmon over a crisp bed of fresh spinach topped with red onion, bacon and provolone cheese, typically served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Beef BBQ
Beef BBQ on a bun served with either chips or tots.
BLT
BLT with choice of chips or tots.
Catfish Sandwich
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Chx Salad Sandwich
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Cod Sandwich
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Country Ham Sandwich
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Ctry Fried Stk Sandwich
French Dip
Our French Dips sandwich, coined "Heaven on a bun". Slow roasted, shaved prime rib served on a grilled ciabatta roll with au jus and fries.
GLT
Goetta, lettuce, and tomato double decker. Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Goetta Grilled Cheese
Simply stated. Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Goetta Hot Brown
Ham, goetta, & tomato topped with cheese sauce and garnished with 2 strips of bacon. Served with one side item.
Goetta Reuben
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Grill Cheese
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Grill Cheese & Bacon
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Ham/American DD
Ham, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo double decker. Your choice of chips or tater tots.
Ham/Beef/Swiss
Ham, beef, swiss, lettuce, and mayo served with your choice of chips or tots.
Ky Hot Brown
Ham, turkey, tomato and bacon served on toast then smothered in melted cheese sauce. Served with one side item.
OF Roast Beef
Fresh roast beef on bread served with mashed potatoes and smothered with beef gravy.
OF Turkey
Fresh turkey breast on bread served with mashed potatoes and smothered with gravy.
Ribeye Sandwich
Hand-cut choice 5 oz. beef steak served with grilled onions. Choice of chips or tots.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad melt. Choice of chips or tots.
Tuna Salad
Choice of chips or tots.
Turkey Club
The turkey club is a Cottage classic. Turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a double decker, served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
Sides
Applesauce
Beets, Pickled
Black Eyed Peas
Chicken & Dumplings Side
Chips
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Fries
Fruit Cup
Green Beans
Hashbrown Casserole
Home Fries
Hot Slaw, LG
Hot Slaw, SM
Jell-O
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Onion Straws
Sauerkraut
Side Salad
Sliced tomatoes
Tator Tots
Soup & 1/2 Sand.
Grill Chz & Soup
Please choose soup.
Half Chx Salad
Half a chicken salad sandwich with lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.
Half Ham San
Half a ham sandwich with mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.
Half Tuna Salad
Half a tuna salad sandwich with lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.
Half Turkey San
Half a turkey sandwich with mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato on toast served with your choice of soup.
Steaks & Seafood
Catfish
Catfish grilled, blackened, or fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Catfish Fingers
Catfish fingers fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Cod Loin
Cod loin baked, blackened, or fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Fish Basket
Haddock, fried with your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Haddock Fillet
More than 10 oz. of prime Atlantic fillet. Served grilled or fried. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
NY Strip
A premium 10 oz. steak for those with a taste for quality in a steak. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Ribeye 6 oz With Grilled Onions
5 oz. Ribeye seasoned and grilled to your liking, topped with grilled onion, perfect for a lighter appetite. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Shrimp Basket
Tender butterfly shrimp served with our own cocktail sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
T-Bone With Green Peppers & Onions
12 oz. Angus beef grilled with peppers and onions and served with your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Omlettes and Wraps
Blt Wrap
BLT in wrap form with your choice of chips or tater tots.
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Diced chicken either grilled or fried, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, pickled, and a tangy buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly grilled. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
Chicken Wrap
Chicken either grilled or fried with your choice of toppings all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with either chips or tater tots.
Goetta Wrap
Goetta, cream cheese, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly grilled, served with either chips or tater tots.
Popeye Wrap
Spinach, mushrooms, onion, and provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add chicken or goetta for an additional $2. Served with either chips or tater tots.
Hot Chicken Wrap
Diced chicken, grilled or fried, tossed in our hot sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions and pickles. Your choice of chips or tots,
BYO 3 Egg Omlette
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Colonial Cottage is an independent restaurant serving Northern Kentucky since 1933. Located in the Heart of Erlanger, it's been a landmark of family friendly dining for generations.
