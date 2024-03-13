- Home
Colonial Tavern NEW
4343 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Food Menu
Food
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
- Breadsticks - Regular (3 sticks & 1 sauce in 2 oz cup)$5.00
- Breadsticks - Cheese Stuffed (3 sticks & 1 sauce in 2 oz cup)$5.99
- Breadsticks - Garlic (3 sticks and 1 sauce in 2 oz cup)$5.99
- Breadsticks - Regular (6 sticks & 2 sauces in 2 oz cups)$7.50
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
- CBRP Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
- Cheetos$2.00
- Cheez-It Crackers$2.00
- Chicken Wings - 6 (1/4 cup sauce)$9.99
- Chicken Wings - 8 (1/4 cup sauce)$12.99
- Chips and Beer Cheese (4 oz cheese on top)$4.50
- Chips and Salsa (Salsa in 5 oz Bowl)$3.50
- Colonial Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
- Dill-Dough Pizza
Put garlic butter around crust edge. Spread ranch, dill weed, pickle juice base on crust. Place some dill pickles on crust. Place pizza cheese on crust. Place white onion, bacon, a few more pickles, and red pepper flakes on crust. When done cooking, drizzle with ranch, dill weed, and pickle juice base and garnish with dill weed.
- Doritos$2.00
- Extra Sauces (2 oz cup)$1.00
- Frito-Lay Ruffles Chips$2.00
- Fritos$2.00
- Funyuns$2.00
- Garden Pizza
- Gluten Free Crust - 10 Inch$2.00
- Graze Box - Small or Cup (Premade)$8.00
- Graze Box - Large (Premade)$15.00
- Greek Salad (Premade)$13.00
- Hot Cheese Balls (20 balls & 1 sauce in 2 oz cup)$7.00
- Hot Funyuns$2.00
- Lay’s Sour Cream Onion Chips$2.00
- Meat Me at the Tavern Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
- Mozerella Sticks (5)$6.99
- Munchies Flamin’ Hot Peanuts$2.00
- Pizza Nachos (See details on how to make)$7.50
8 pepperoni, 4 oz sausage, 4 oz pizza shredded cheese, drizzle beer cheese on top side of 2 oz salsa
- Planters Peanuts$2.00
- Popcorn$3.00
- Porky's Revenge Pizza
Put garlic butter around crust edge. Spread BBQ sauce on crust as base. Place pizza cheese on crust. Place white onion, bacon, and ham on crust. When done cooking, drizzle with ranch or with BBQ sauce.
- Pretzel Bites - 20 bites & 2 sauces in 2 oz cups$8.50
- Pretzel Bites - 10 bites & 1 sauce in 2 oz cup$5.00
- Ring of Fire Pizza
- Soup$1.50
- Wine / Graze Box (Premade)$25.00
Drinks Menu
Cocktails / Shots
- ***UPGRADE SHOT TO COCKTAIL$2.00
- ***UPGRADE TO RED CUP (MORE MIXERS)$0.35
- Alabama Slammer COCKTAlL$7.50
1 oz whiskey, 1 oz Amaretto, .5 oz Sloe Gin, orange juice - shaker with ice
- AMF (Audios Motherfucker) COCKTAIL (Put In Red Cup)$6.00
.50 oz vodka, .50 oz light rum, .50 oz gin, .50 oz light tequila, .50 oz blue curacao, splash sweet/sour, splash Sprite *If using Long Island Ice Tea premixed - 2 oz of premix, splash blue curacao, splash sweet/sour, splash Sprite
- Bahama Mama COCKTAIL$7.50
1 oz. white rum, 1 oz. coconut rum, .5 oz. dark rum, 2 oz. orange juice, 2 oz. pineapple juice, splash grenadine
- Barbie Life is Plastic SHOT$5.00
.50 oz Tequila Rose, .50 oz cherry vodka, .50 oz grenadine Shake with ice
- Bloody Maria (PREMIUM) COCKTAIL$8.00
1.5 oz 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, 3 oz Bloody Mary mix Shake with ice and strain Rim glass with Tajin Garnish with cucumber and jalapeno
- Bloody Mary COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz vodka, bloody mary mix - shaker with ice
- Blow Job SHOT$5.00
.75 oz irish cream, .75 oz coffee liqueur on top of irish cream, top with whipped cream
- Boozy Bomb Pop COCKTAIL$6.50
1.5 oz blueberry vodka, lemonade, garnish with Bomb Pop popsicle.
- Breakfast SHOT$6.50
1 oz Jameson, .5 oz Buttershots schnapps, 3 oz orange juice, shake and strain
- Buttery Crown SHOT$6.00
,75 oz Crown Royal, .75 oz butterscotch on top on Crown Royal
- Buttery Grind SHOT$5.00
1 oz Grind, .5 oz Buttershots, shake
- Buttery Nipple SHOT$5.50
1 oz butterscotch schnapps, .5 oz irish cream on top
- Campfire SHOT$5.00
.75 oz Bird Dog S'mores Whiskey and .75 Fireball
- Candy Corn Martini COCKTAIL$6.00
1.5 oz whipped vodka 2 oz. pineapple juice Shake with ice and strain into glass with ice Add splash grenadine slowly so it floats to the bottom Whipped cream on top (Should look like a candy corn)
- Captain's Curse COCKTAIL$6.00
1 oz Captain Morgan's Coconut Rum .50 oz whipped vodka splash coconut cream Shake with ice and strain into glass with ice Add Sprite Garnish with a lime wedge Garnish with cherry
- Chambord & Skrewball SHOT$6.00
.75 oz Chambord .75 oz Skrewball
- Cherry Bomb COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz vodka, energy drink, splash grenadine
- Chocolate Cake SHOT$5.00
.50 oz whipped vodka, .50 oz Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur, top with heavy cream
- Chocolate Covered Cherry COCKTAIL$6.50
.75 oz. cherry vodka, .75 oz. creme de cacao, .75 oz. heavy cream, .25 oz grenadine Shake in shaker with ice and strain into chocolate syrup drizzled glass Garnish with cherries
- Colonial Colada$7.00
1.5 oz coconut rum, 4 oz. pina colada mix, 2 oz. pineapple juice Shake with ice and strain Splash of blue curacao
- Cosmopolitan COCKTAIL$7.50
1.5 oz lemon vodka, .75 oz triple sec, .75 oz lime juice, cranberry juice - shaker with ice, garnish with lime
- Crown Washington Apple COCKTAIL$6.50
1.5 oz Crown Royal Apple, cranberry juice - shake
- Dani's Special COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz. vodka, 1 pump mango syrup - shake with ice and strain, add 3 oz. pineapple juice, add splash grenadine
- Dead Nazi SHOT$8.25
1 oz Rumplemintz, 1 oz Jagermeister
- Dianne's Washington Apple COCKTAIL$7.50
1 oz. regular Crown, 1 oz apple pucker Cranberry Juice Splash of Sprite Shake with ice and strain
- Dirty Martini, Gin COCKTAIL$7.50
1.5 oz gin, .5 oz vermouth, .5 oz olive brine - shaker with ice, stir
- Dirty Martini, Vodka COCKTAIL$7.50
1.5 oz vodka, .5 oz vermouth, .5 oz olive brine - shaker with ice, stir
- Drunk Witch COCKTAIL$8.50
1.5 oz Kettle One Vokda .50 oz grenadine .50 oz blue curacao Shake with ice and strain into glass with ice Garnish with a cherry
- Electric Lemonade COCKTAIL$6.25
1 oz vodka, 1 oz blue curacao, lemonade - shaker with ice, add club soda or Sprite, add lemon or lime squeeze
- Elvis SHOT$6.00
.75 oz Screwball, .75 oz Irish Cream, .50 oz creme de banana Shake with ice and strain
- Espresso Martini COCKTAIL$9.50
1 oz. Kettle One vodka, .50 oz Kamora Coffee Liquor, 1 oz Grind Espresso Rum, .50 oz simple syrup Shake with ice and put in glass with chocolate drizzled in it Garnish with cherry
- Flavor Flav COCKTAIL$6.00
.50 oz Grand Marnier Cognac Brandy, 1 oz well gin, 1 oz grenadine, 1 oz lemon juice, splash of simple syrup Shake with ice and strain
- Four Horsement SHOT$5.00
.25 Jack Daniels, .25 Jim Beam, .25 Johnny Walker Black, .25 Jameson
- Fuzzy Navel COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz peach schnapps, orange juice
- Green Tea SHOT$7.50
1 oz. Jameson whiskey, 1 oz. Peach Schnapps, 1 oz. sweet/sour, splash sprite - shaker with ice
- Harvest Moon COCKTAIL$7.00
1.5 oz Tito's Vodka 1.5 oz orange juice 1.5 oz pineapple juice Shake with ice and strain into glass with ice Garnish with orange wedge
- Hoosa Collins COCKTAIL$6.00
1.5 oz Hoosa vodka, .5 oz lemon juice, .5 oz lime juice, .5 oz simple syrup Shake with ice and strain Top with club soda Garnish with lime wedge
- Incredible Hulk SHOT$6.75
.75 oz. Hennessy, .75 oz. Hypnotiq
- Irish Car Bomb COCKTAIL$10.00
1 Full Can of Guinness poured into a pint glass .50 oz Jameson Whiskey .50 oz Irish Cream Mix whiskey and irish cream in a shot glass, pouring slowing for a layering effect Drop the shot into the pint glass and chug
- Jager Bomb COCKTAIL$7.00
1.5 oz Jagermeister, energy drink
- Kamikazi SHOT$5.00
1 oz vodka, .5 oz triple sec, .5 oz lime juice)
- Lavender Lemon Drop COCKTAIL$6.50
1.5 oz Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka, splash triple sec, 1/2 pump of lavender syrup, 3 oz lemonade Shake with ice Sugared rim, garnish with lemon
- Lemon Drop SHOT (Cupcake's)$5.00
1 oz. vodka, .5 oz triple sec, 1 oz. lemonade, splash sweet/sour mix, fresh juice from lemon wedge (wedge thrown in cup too) - shake with ice and strain, pour into sugared rim glass, garnish with sugared lemon wedge
- Lemon Drop SHOT (Lemon Vodka)$5.50
1.5 oz 360 lemon Vodka, 1 oz. lemonade Shake with ice and strain Sugared rim and garnish with sugared lemon
- Liquid Marijuana COCKTAIL$7.50
.5 oz spiced rum, .5 oz coconut rum, .5 oz blue curacao, .5 oz apple pucker, sweet / sour mix, pineapple juice - shaker with ice
- Little Beer SHOT$5.75
1.25 oz Licor 43, top with heavy cream Stir slightly until foam appears on top and looks like a beer
- Long Island Ice Tea COCKTAIL (Put In Red Cup)$5.50
.5 oz vodka, .5 oz gin, .5 oz tequila, .5 oz rum, .5 oz triple sec, splash sweet/sour, splash Coke *If using Long Island Ice Tea premixed - 2 oz of premix, splash sweet/sour, splash Coke
- Lori's Gummy Bear COCKTAIL$6.50
1 oz. raspberry vodka, 1 oz. peach schnapps, 2 oz. pineapple juice shake with ice and strain pour into glass splash of grenadine garnish with gummy bears on stick
- Malibu Barbie COCKTAIL$6.00
.50 oz coconut Malibu, .50 oz. pineapple Malibu, .50 Pina Colada Mix, splash of pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and orange juice Shake with ice and strain
- Malibu Sunset COCKTAIL$6.00
1.5 oz Malibu Coconut rum, pineapple juice, splash of grenadine Garnish with cherry and orange
- Manhattan COCKTAIL$6.50
1 oz whiskey, 1 oz sweet vermouth, 1 dash Angostura aromatic bitters - shaker with ice
- Margarita (Classic) COCKTAIL$6.50
1.50 oz silver tequila, 1 oz triple sec, .75 oz lime juice OR 1.5 oz silver tequila, 4 oz margarita mix - shaker with ice, salt rim
- Margarita (Filthy - PREMIUM) COCKTAIL$8.00
1.5 oz 31 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, 3 oz Filthy Margarita Mix Shake with ice and strain Rim with Tajin Garnish with cucumber and jalapeno
- Michelada COCKTAIL$8.50
Rim glass with Tajin, fill glass 1/2 full of tomato juice, 3-4 splashes of hot sauce, 2 splashes of Worcestershire sauce, 2 splashes of soy sauce, 1 oz lime juice Stir Add Modelo beer Garnish with lime wedge
- Mimosa COCKTAIL$5.00
3/4 champagne, 1/4 orange juice
- Mind Eraser COCKTAIL$7.00
1 oz vodka, 1 oz coffee liqueur, soda water)
- Mojito COCKTAIL$6.00
1.5 oz white rum, 2 teaspoons simple syrup, 1 oz lime juice, soda water - shaker with ice
- Ohana COCKTAIL$6.00
.75 oz Captain Morgan coconut, .75 oz cinnamon cream liquor, 2 oz pineapple juice Shake with ice and strain Top with lemon-lime soda
- Old Lady Purse Candy COCKTAIL$5.50
1.5 oz gin, 3 oz. lemonade, 1 pump lavender syrup, 3 pumps simple syrup Shake with ice Garnish with lemon wedge
- Pastor's Daughter COCKTAIL$7.50
Shake 1.5 oz Tanqueray and .50 strawberry puree in shaker with ice. Pour into glass and then add lemonade.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly SHOT$5.00
.75 oz Skrewball, .75 oz Sweet Red Wine
- Peanut Butter Cup SHOT$5.00
.50 oz Skewball whiskey, .50 oz Kamora, .50 oz half and half Shake with ice Rim with chocolate syrup
- Pickle Juice SHOT$5.00
Rock's glass - 1.5 oz well vodka, 2 oz dill pickle juice Rim glass with Tajin and garnish with dill pickle
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake SHOT$6.00
1.5 oz. whipped vodka, 1 oz. pineapple juice Shake with ice and strain Top with whipped cream and a cherry
- Pink Balls SHOT$5.00
.50 oz coffee flavored liquor, .50 Tequila Rose, .50 oz heavy whipped cream Pour coffee flavored liquor first, the layer Tequila Rose, put heavy whipped cream on top.
- Pink Starburst SHOT$5.50
1 oz vanilla/whipped vodka, .5 oz watermelon pucker, sweet / sour
- Pumpkin Spice Latte SHOT$5.50
.75 oz cinnamon cream rum, .75 oz Bird Dog Pumpkin Spice whiskey Top with whipped cream
- Red Headed Slut COCKTAIL$7.25
1 oz. Jägermeister, 1 oz. Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice
- Red Hot Panties SHOT$5.00
.75 oz Tequila Rose, .75 oz cinnamon flavored whiskey
- Royal Flush COCKTAIL$7.50
1.25 oz Crown Royal, .25 oz peach Schnapps, cranberry juice - shaker with ice
- Rum Runner COCKTAIL$6.50
.75 oz. light rum, .75 oz. dark rum, .25 oz. banana liqueur, .25 oz. blackberry brandy or liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice
- Scooby Snack SHOT$5.50
.5 oz coconut rum, .5 oz melon liquor, .5 oz pineapple juice Top with whipped cream and a cherry
- Screwdriver COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz vodka, orange juice
- Sex in the Driveway COCKTAIL$6.50
5 oz. Blue Curacao, 1 oz. Peach Schnapps, .75 oz citrus vodka, Sprite
- Sex On The Beach COCKTAIL$6.50
(1 1/2 oz, vodka, 1 1/2 oz peach schnapps, 1 oz orange juice, 1 oz pineapple juice, splash of grenadine) Shake with ice
- Southside Sunset COCKTAIL (Signature Colonial Tavern Original)$7.50
1.5 oz 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus tequila, orange juice, splash of grenadine Garnish with a cherry
- Tequila Sunrise COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz tequila, .5 oz grenadine, orange juice
- Vegas Bomb COCKTAIL (Crown Apple)$7.50
1 oz Crown Royal Apple, .25 oz Peach Schnapps, 2 oz cranberry juice, rest with energy drink Shake with ice and strain
- Vegas Bomb COCKTAIL (Regular Crown)$7.50
1 oz Crown Royal, .25 oz Peach Schnapps, 2 oz cranberry juice, rest energy drink Shake with ice and strain
- Whiskey Sour COCKTAIL$5.00
1.5 oz whiskey, 1 oz lemon juice, .5 oz simple syrup
- White Russian COCKTAIL$6.50
1.5 oz vodka, .75 oz coffee liqueur, .75 oz heavy cream
- Zacapa Old Fashioned COCKTAIL$9.00
1.5 oz Ron Zacapa No. 23, 2 teaspoons simple syrup, 2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters, few dashes water Stirred
- Zombie Tears SHOT$5.00
.75 oz melon schnapps, .75 oz Hypnotiq
Craft Beer
- 3 Floyd's Gumball Head$5.00
- 3 Floyd's Zombie Dust$5.00
- Bell's Two Hearted$4.50
- Blue Moon Belgian White$4.50
- Fat Head's Head Hunter IPA$5.50
- Great Lakes Brewing Edmund Fitzgerald Porter$5.00
- HBC Fruit Fusion Cotton Candy$6.50
- Kona Big Waven Liquid Aloha$5.00
- New Belgium VooDoo Ranger$4.50
- Sun King Sunlight Cream Ale$4.50
- Sun King Technicolor Dreamcat Hazy IPA$5.50
- Sun King Wee Mac$4.50
- Upland Hoosier Gameday Lager$5.50
- Yuengling Trad Lager$3.50
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
Indian Beer / Liquor
Liquor
- Absolut Grapefruit Vodka$5.50
- Absolut Vanilla Vodka$5.50
- Absolut Vokda$5.50
- Cake Vodka$4.25
- Cherry Vodka$4.25
- Grey Goose Vodka$6.75
- Hoosa Vodka$4.99
- Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka$6.00
- Kettle One Vodka$7.50
- Lemon Vodka$4.75
- Pink Whitney Pink Lemonade Vodka$4.50
- Raspberry Vodka$4.25
- Smirnoff Peppermint Vodka$4.50
- Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka$4.50
- Smirnoff Vodka$4.50
- Smirnoff Whipped Vodka$4.50
- Smirnoff Zero Sugar Watermelon Mint Vodka$4.50
- Tito's Vodka$5.75
- Well Vodka$3.50
- X-Rated Fusion Vodka$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$6.50
- Sloe Gin$4.25
- Tanqueray$5.75
- Well Gin$3.50
- Barcardi Rum$5.00
- Captain Morgan Coconut Rum$5.00
- Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum$5.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$5.00
- Cinnamon Cream Rum$4.50
- Dark Rum$4.25
- Grind Espresso Shot$5.00
- Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum$6.00
- Malibu Peach Rum$5.00
- Ron Zacapa No. 23 Rum$8.50
- Well Rum$3.50
- 1800 Repassado$6.50
- 1800 Repassado Blanco$6.50
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Infused Tequila$6.50
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila$6.50
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Blanco$8.50
- Espanita Blanco Tequila$5.50
- Espanita Reposado Tequila$6.00
- Hornito's White$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$5.25
- Jose Cuervo Silver$5.25
- Patron Silver$8.50
- Tequila Rose$5.25
- Well Tequila$3.50
- Bird Dog Blackberry Whiskey$4.50
- Bird Dog Espresso Whiskey$4.50
- Bird Dog Pumpkin Spice Whiskey$4.50
- Bird Dog S'mores Whiskey$4.50
- Canadian Club$4.75
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Royal Apple$6.00
- Crown Royal Blackberry$6.00
- Crown Royal Peach$6.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$6.00
- Dough Ball Whiskey$5.75
- Fireball$4.00
- Gentleman Jack Whiskey$7.50
- George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old$11.50
- Jack Daniel's$5.75
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey$5.75
- Jack Daniels's Fire$5.75
- Jameson Whiskey$6.50
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag$5.50
- Maker's Mark$7.50
- Ole Smoky Tennessee Salty Caramel$6.50
- Scarlet Shade Rye Whiskey 14 Year$35.00
- Seagram's 7$4.25
- Seagram's VO$4.75
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$6.00
- Slane Irish Whiskey$3.50
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- Well Whiskey$3.50
- WhistlePig$30.00
- 4 Roses Original Yellow Label Bourbon Whiskey$5.50
- Aberlour A’Bunadh Alba Scotch Whisky$15.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon Whiskey$8.50
- Basil Hayden Toast Bourbon Whiskey$8.50
- Blackberry Brandy$4.00
- Blade and Bow Bourbon Whiskey$10.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey$6.00
- Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey$7.50
- Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey$6.50
- Evan Williams Bourbon Whiskey$4.00
- Grand Marnier Cognac Brandy$5.00
- Hard Truth Sipes' Bourbon Whiskey$6.25
- Hennessey Cognac Brandy$7.50
- Henry McKenna Bourbon Whiskey$10.00
- Howler Head Bourbon Whiskey$5.00
- Jefferson's Bourbon Whiskey$6.50
- Johnnie Walker Black Scotch Whiskey$7.50
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch Whiskey$6.50
- Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey$6.50
- Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey$7.50
- Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey$7.50
- Amaretto$4.00
- Appalachian Sippin Cream Liqueur Dark Chocolate Coffee$5.50
- Bailey's Chocolate$6.00
- Bailey's Vanilla Mint$6.00
- Blue Curacao$4.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.00
- Chambord$7.25
- Coffee Liqueur$4.00
- Creme De Banana Liqueur$4.00
- Creme De Cacao Liqueur$4.00
- Creme De Menthe Liqueur$4.00
- Disaronno$7.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Grape Pucker Schnapps$4.00
- Hypnotiq$5.00
- Irish Cream$4.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Licor 43$6.50
- Melon Liqueur$4.00
- Peach Tree Liqueur$4.00
- Peppermint Liqueur$4.00
- Raspberry Pucker Schnapps$4.00
- Rumplemintz$6.50
- Sour Apple Pucker Schnapps$4.00
- Triple Sec Liqueur$4.00
- Vermouth$4.00
- Watermelon Pucker Schnapps$4.00
Non Alcoholic Beer / Liquor
Non Alcoholic Beverages
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coffee (1 free refill)$2.00
- Coke (1 free refill)$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Diet Coke (1 free refill)$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$2.50
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$4.25
- Red Bull (Sugar Free)$4.25
- Root Beer$2.50
- Soda Water$1.00
- Sprite (1 free refill)$2.50
- Sprite Zero$2.50
- Tea (Unsweetened)$2.50
Seltzers, Ciders, & Others
- Angry Orchard Apple Ale$4.50
- Ash & Elm Purple Gayz$4.00
- Ash & Elm Sunset Tart Cherry$5.00
- Ciderboys Cranberry Razz$4.50
- Ciderboys Pineapple Hula$4.50
- Ciderboys Strawberry Magic$4.50
- High Noon Hard Seltzer Passionfruit$6.50
- High Noon Hard Seltzer Peach$6.50
- High Noon Hard Seltzer Watermelon$6.50
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry Guava$5.50
- Twisted Tea Peach$3.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$4.50
- White Claw Mango$4.50
Wine, Champagne, Moscato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Bar
4343 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227