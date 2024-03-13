Dill-Dough Pizza

Put garlic butter around crust edge. Spread ranch, dill weed, pickle juice base on crust. Place some dill pickles on crust. Place pizza cheese on crust. Place white onion, bacon, a few more pickles, and red pepper flakes on crust. When done cooking, drizzle with ranch, dill weed, and pickle juice base and garnish with dill weed.